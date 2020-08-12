 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   'Family sues LAPD officer accused of fondling dead woman's breasts'   (ktla.com) divider line
41
    More: Creepy, Los Angeles Police Department, Downtown Los Angeles, Associated Press, Police, Officer David Rojas, Plaintiff, Intentional infliction of emotional distress, Pleading  
•       •       •

653 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2020 at 8:50 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Protip: Don't motorboat the dead.  Just, don't.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Protip: Don't motorboat the dead.  Just, don't.


Errata for the police manual...
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
qualified immunity
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wait. FTFA: "Rojas was charged in January with having sexual contact with human remains without authority."

So does that mean that you can have sexual contact with human remains WITH authority? As in, I guess, with permission? Who would give permission for such a thing and - more importantly - why?


Also, this reminds me of a true csb.

Back in 1964 I was 15 and in the Boy Scouts. The BSA had partnered with the US Army to put on a weekend live-action survival seminar on Catalina Island. What this meant in practice was listening to (generally boring) lectures by army guys, scrambling over rocks while unsuccessfully trying to chase down wild goats for our evening meal, and being fed 64 oz cans of some mystery meat (some said horse meat) when we inevitably failed.

One of the not boring lectures involved how to catch tropical fish without proper fishing gear, and how to identify poisonous fish to avoid. The guy talking was the only one of the four army people there to have been in actual combat (the 1961 "advisors" run-up to the Vietnam War). He was a little... off. He would insert phrase pauses at odd points during his lecture (rather like Chance does in my novel - Chapter 20). And when not talking, he would sort of just sit there with his "eyes somewhere else" if you get my drift.

So he is trying to describe to us about how poisonous tropical fish most often have a "pale, flaccid belly." I have no idea whether this is true, but the phrase stuck with me, for this obvious reason: in trying to describe what he meant by "flaccid" (to 15 and 16 year-olds, remember) he thinks up this charming simile: "It feels like a dead woman's breast.)

So, yeah, my future sex life is not scarred at all by that. Not at all.

This was on a Saturday. The guy was gone on Sunday morning, replaced by another desk jockey.

I've always wondered what hell that guy had gone through, and whether he was the cause of any of it.

/csb
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Rojas was charged in January with having sexual contact with human remains without authority."

What this would seem to imply to me is that there is some sort of authority you can be given to have sexual contact with human remains. Which is...disturbing, I guess?
 
bthom37
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTA: "The Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union that represents rank-and-file officers, has declined to pay for Rojas' legal bills. The officer's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday. "

Oh, he's guilty as can be, if even the police union isn't defending him.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
LAPD? I sense a promotion in his future.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is that Sarah Silverman
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I guess that is the only way the guy gets action.

Hope he fries in hell.
 
Gramma
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "Rojas was charged in January with having sexual contact with human remains without authority."

What this would seem to imply to me is that there is some sort of authority you can be given to have sexual contact with human remains. Which is...disturbing, I guess?


Maybe for something like a rape exam during an autopsy?
 
1derful
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "Rojas was charged in January with having sexual contact with human remains without authority."

What this would seem to imply to me is that there is some sort of authority you can be given to have sexual contact with human remains. Which is...disturbing, I guess?


I mean if not, then Michelle McCool is serial rapist.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Maybe Rojas just felt he needed a stiff one.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "Rojas was charged in January with having sexual contact with human remains without authority."

What this would seem to imply to me is that there is some sort of authority you can be given to have sexual contact with human remains. Which is...disturbing, I guess?


Presumably, the language is there to allow coroners, medical examiners, investigators and the like the authority to do their jobs.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Rojas was charged in January with having sexual contact with human remains without authority."

It seems having sex with a corpse was legal in California until 2004.

http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/fac​e​s/billTextClient.xhtml?bill_id=2003200​40AB1493
An act to amend Section 7052 of the Health and Safety Code, relating to human remains.
[ Filed with Secretary of State September 09, 2004. Approved by Governor September 09, 2004. ]
LEGISLATIVE COUNSEL'S DIGEST

AB 1493, Runner. Human remains: sexual contact.Existing law provides that, with certain exceptions, every person who willfully mutilates, disinters, or removes from the place of interment any human remains, without authority of law, is guilty of a felony.This bill would expand the scope of this felony to include any person who commits an act of sexual penetration on, or has sexual contact with, any remains known to be human.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"feeling her nipples, without limitation,"


There should definitely be limits on how much you can feel a corpse's nipples.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lolmao500: "Rojas was charged in January with having sexual contact with human remains without authority."

It seems having sex with a corpse was legal in California until 2004.

http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/face​s/billTextClient.xhtml?bill_id=2003200​40AB1493
An act to amend Section 7052 of the Health and Safety Code, relating to human remains.
[ Filed with Secretary of State September 09, 2004. Approved by Governor September 09, 2004. ]
LEGISLATIVE COUNSEL'S DIGEST

AB 1493, Runner. Human remains: sexual contact.Existing law provides that, with certain exceptions, every person who willfully mutilates, disinters, or removes from the place of interment any human remains, without authority of law, is guilty of a felony.This bill would expand the scope of this felony to include any person who commits an act of sexual penetration on, or has sexual contact with, any remains known to be human.


That's cold.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lolmao500: "Rojas was charged in January with having sexual contact with human remains without authority."

It seems having sex with a corpse was legal in California until 2004.

http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/face​s/billTextClient.xhtml?bill_id=2003200​40AB1493
An act to amend Section 7052 of the Health and Safety Code, relating to human remains.
[ Filed with Secretary of State September 09, 2004. Approved by Governor September 09, 2004. ]
LEGISLATIVE COUNSEL'S DIGEST

AB 1493, Runner. Human remains: sexual contact.Existing law provides that, with certain exceptions, every person who willfully mutilates, disinters, or removes from the place of interment any human remains, without authority of law, is guilty of a felony.This bill would expand the scope of this felony to include any person who commits an act of sexual penetration on, or has sexual contact with, any remains known to be human.


-
...any remains known to be human

Ah-hah! A loophole!

"I'm sorry, your honour, I thought she was a dog."
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Presumably, the language is there to allow coroners, medical examiners, investigators and the like the authority to do their jobs.


Yes, it seems like that's the only reasonable explanation but I guess my quibble would be defining that as "sexual contact." That's contact related to medical/legal needs. The fact that the contact might be with a corpse's sexual organs doesn't make it in and of itself "sexual contact."
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: "feeling her nipples, without limitation,"


There should definitely be limits on how much you can feel a corpse's nipples.


Now I wonder if she had an epic rack? Because otherwise WTF?
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fact of the matter is, I would trust the nearest Burger King crew to be better police than the people they seemingly hire.  At least then you have a good chance of getting normal people, as opposed to the (literally) insane, power hungry people they hire.  That's not to say there wouldn't be 1 or 2 in there who would abuse their authority, but that's better than the current percentage.

Also:  gross.
 
yanoosh
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Were they firm supple breasts just made for fondling? Asking for a friend.
 
evanate
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter, had sex.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Alphax: Protip: Don't motorboat the dead.  Just, don't.


Which band should complete this song?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Summoner101: lolmao500: "Rojas was charged in January with having sexual contact with human remains without authority."

It seems having sex with a corpse was legal in California until 2004.

http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/face​s/billTextClient.xhtml?bill_id=2003200​40AB1493
An act to amend Section 7052 of the Health and Safety Code, relating to human remains.
[ Filed with Secretary of State September 09, 2004. Approved by Governor September 09, 2004. ]
LEGISLATIVE COUNSEL'S DIGEST

AB 1493, Runner. Human remains: sexual contact.Existing law provides that, with certain exceptions, every person who willfully mutilates, disinters, or removes from the place of interment any human remains, without authority of law, is guilty of a felony.This bill would expand the scope of this felony to include any person who commits an act of sexual penetration on, or has sexual contact with, any remains known to be human.

That's cold.


Yep.  Cold Ethyl.

Cold Ethyl
Youtube JwFE9tkq4KM
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: "feeling her nipples, without limitation,"


There should definitely be limits on how much you can feel a corpse's nipples.


"Without limitation" is what got him in trouble. That's just too far. He went over the line.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This officer of the court needs the guidance of a female judge.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTA "... this disgraceful act that was my mother,"

I don't think that says what they meant to say.

Or maybe they're talking about your mom?
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "Rojas was charged in January with having sexual contact with human remains without authority."

What this would seem to imply to me is that there is some sort of authority you can be given to have sexual contact with human remains. Which is...disturbing, I guess?


I suppose he should have gotten a warrant.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Alphax: Protip: Don't motorboat the dead.  Just, don't.

Which band should complete this song?


Obviously Cannibal Corpse
 
lolmao500
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Christian Bale: "feeling her nipples, without limitation,"


There should definitely be limits on how much you can feel a corpse's nipples.

"Without limitation" is what got him in trouble. That's just too far. He went over the line.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trega99 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thinking LA + 34 year old + unexpected death = drug overdose.  But yeah, let human remains be.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

trega99: Thinking LA + 34 year old + unexpected death = drug overdose.  But yeah, let human remains be.


Why would you automatically go to drug overdose?
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

trega99: Thinking LA + 34 year old + unexpected death = drug overdose.  But yeah, let human remains be.


What does it matter how the woman died?

All Cops Are Bastards. There isn't a single one that couldn't go to bed and sleep like a baby after putting a bullet in a little kids head.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Some people go out of their way to bring honor to policing.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
All he wanted was to date a cool chick.
 
AeAe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wait a sec .. a scumbag policeman? That never happens.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: aagrajag: Presumably, the language is there to allow coroners, medical examiners, investigators and the like the authority to do their jobs.

Yes, it seems like that's the only reasonable explanation but I guess my quibble would be defining that as "sexual contact." That's contact related to medical/legal needs. The fact that the contact might be with a corpse's sexual organs doesn't make it in and of itself "sexual contact."


Perhaps it allows said examiners to avoid having to argue their rationale in court?  Just a blanket declaration that it's okay under certain circumstances?

"Yeah, I was fondling the deceased's butt.  That's where they were shot."
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Christian Bale: "feeling her nipples, without limitation,"


There should definitely be limits on how much you can feel a corpse's nipples.

"Without limitation" is what got him in trouble. That's just too far. He went over the line.


"One nip over the line, sweet Jesus, one nip over the line......"
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "Rojas was charged in January with having sexual contact with human remains without authority."

What this would seem to imply to me is that there is some sort of authority you can be given to have sexual contact with human remains. Which is...disturbing, I guess?


I suspect, since corpses are not capable of refusing consent and are essentially property, that it's a way to criminalize the conduct by effectively treating it like trespassing.

Just a guess.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"i blame the protesters for the actions of this respected officer."
-lapd police chief michael moore
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

aagrajag: Pocket Ninja: "Rojas was charged in January with having sexual contact with human remains without authority."

What this would seem to imply to me is that there is some sort of authority you can be given to have sexual contact with human remains. Which is...disturbing, I guess?

Presumably, the language is there to allow coroners, medical examiners, investigators and the like the authority to do their jobs.


Or that.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.