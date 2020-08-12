 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Meanwhile, in Thighland: Car rolls backward across five lanes of traffic after driver forgets to put handbrake on. Fark: It didn't cause an accident   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
    Scary  
FightDirector [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's because people who live in Thighland aren't out and about on the roads to have accidents in the first place; they have other things on their minds.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When nobody is looking at their phone. such things are possible.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missed it by that much...


/dem socks
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why you leave a standard transmission in gear when you park it. If you forget the brake, it still won't move.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"How did they miss it?"

Well, maybe they were paying attention to the road ahead of them, instead of being glued to their ph...

edmo: When nobody is looking at their phone. such things are possible.


Fark!
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably because someone intentionally doing the exact same thing isn't too far out of the ordinary

/lived in Asia
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have an old truck that has no E-brake, I just leave it in gear......it won't even roll down a hill less it's running w/gears engaged!!
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bonus question - did anyone even notice?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did the car cross the road?

To get to the other Thigh.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Thighs were spread wide enough apart that a car slipped right by?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FightDirector:
[Fark user image 640x801]

Great googly moogly.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thailand?

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nothing subby. Lost an entire wheel on my Jeep one morning in late November. Early rush hour, pitch black outside. According to the insurance company, my wheel hopped across 4 lanes of busy traffic, hopped the median wall, landed on a car somewhere on the right side of the oncoming traffic (They pulled over to the right shoulder), bounced off that car, went back across both sides of the freeway, then came to a rest 150 feet straight in front of me on the shoulder. Some magic bullet shiat for sure, 4 lanes, a 3 foot high wall, 2-4 more lanes, hits a car, 3-4  more lanes in the exact opposite direction, hop the wall again, 4 more lanes, and then lands directly ahead of where it came off... Didn't touch another car on the freeway.

Never figured out how that one happened (Hint: it didn't. Whatever happened to that other car, there's no way that this tire did what they said and missed every other car on that road.), but it's nice to know that even a no fault incident will screw you on your insurance for 5 years.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: That's nothing subby. Lost an entire wheel on my Jeep


I have questions.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: That's nothing subby. Lost an entire wheel on my Jeep one morning in late November. Early rush hour, pitch black outside. According to the insurance company, my wheel hopped across 4 lanes of busy traffic, hopped the median wall, landed on a car somewhere on the right side of the oncoming traffic (They pulled over to the right shoulder), bounced off that car, went back across both sides of the freeway, then came to a rest 150 feet straight in front of me on the shoulder. Some magic bullet shiat for sure, 4 lanes, a 3 foot high wall, 2-4 more lanes, hits a car, 3-4  more lanes in the exact opposite direction, hop the wall again, 4 more lanes, and then lands directly ahead of where it came off... Didn't touch another car on the freeway.

Never figured out how that one happened (Hint: it didn't. Whatever happened to that other car, there's no way that this tire did what they said and missed every other car on that road.), but it's nice to know that even a no fault incident will screw you on your insurance for 5 years.


<insert Jeep wave joke>
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FightDirector: That's because people who live in Thighland aren't out and about on the roads to have accidents in the first place; they have other things on their minds.

[Fark user image image 640x801]


Fark user imageView Full Size

I cannot be stopped
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
<oldmanrant>

How is that even possible? I can't back out of a Publix parking lot without there being 15 people and 10 cars suddenly behind me.

</oldmanrant>
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Mikey1969: That's nothing subby. Lost an entire wheel on my Jeep

I have questions.


It's a Jeep thing, you wouldn't understand.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Mikey1969: That's nothing subby. Lost an entire wheel on my Jeep

I have questions.


I hadn't tightened the wheel up entirely after taking it off the jack stands. Ironically enough, I was teaching my stepson how to do brakes. 100% my bad. I guess I taught him what step not to miss. :-)

But people can say what they want about Jeeps, I pulled over, shooting a ton of sparks into the air, and stopped on the side of the road. Replaced the tire and took it to the shop. Needed a new brake rotor and pads, and that was it. That rotor was flat on one side. So flat that I didn't need to put the Jeep in park initially...

Worked out pretty well, too. I was taking my other stepson to the airport to go with his dad on a job to Florida or Texas. Whatever it was, he called his dad to say he'd be late, and since there was time, his dad drove out, changed my tire while I was giving a report to the police, and they went to the airport. The man is a moron, but he is actually a good person underneath that idiocy.
 
Yakk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Family Guy - Asian Woman Driver
Youtube YjkkjH0GnfY
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Thighland is actually three countries -- original, crispy, and spicy.  Still waiting to see what Breastland has to offer, but not the plastic replicas from the White House gift shop.
 
