 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Drunk naked tourist jumps up on sacred Buddhist shrine while swigging a beer, starts hurling profanities at passing residents by dubbing them 'f****** pedos'. Surprisingly not British (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
33
    More: Dumbass, Lieutenant, Chiang Mai, Farah Haque, Intoxication, Thailand, Police Lieutenant Colonel Somkit Phusod, Lieutenant Colonel, Pol Lt Col Somkit  
•       •       •

1322 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2020 at 1:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should visit Chang Mai
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like I need to chang mai browsersettings to view the link
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't expecting her to actually be hot. On the outside at least. She's ugly on the inside though.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All countries around the world should just start shooting drunken obnoxious tourists. No, no, I do not mean kill them, just a shot in the leg or maybe the shoulder, something that will hurt like hell. And then the tourist should be patched up and kicked out of the country.
 
darkman2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mock26: All countries around the world should just start shooting drunken obnoxious tourists. No, no, I do not mean kill them, just a shot in the leg or maybe the shoulder, something that will hurt like hell. And then the tourist should be patched up and kicked out of the country.


And billed usa healthcare rates for their medical treatment
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
*grabs eye bleach before clicking the link*
Bugger me - Bleach NOT required! That's a rarity.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mock26: All countries around the world should just start shooting drunken obnoxious tourists. No, no, I do not mean kill them, just a shot in the leg or maybe the shoulder, something that will hurt like hell. And then the tourist should be patched up and kicked out of the country.


Shoot to sterilize.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, it is warm in Chiang Mai this time of year, the beers are cheap, and if you want to transmogrify from tourist to english teacher, it seems to be the place.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Drunk naked tourist jumps up on sacred Buddhist shrine while swigging a beer, starts hurling profanities at passing residents by dubbing them 'f****** pedos'. Surprisingly not British (possible nsfw content on page)

Challenge Accepted!
static.independent.co.ukView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well I did not have Bangladesh on my bingo card.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: *grabs eye bleach before clicking the link*
Bugger me - Bleach NOT required! That's a rarity.


One of those times you wish someone had a really good camera.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wait, what was that headline about an Air Force helicopter being shot at over Virginia?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When did Elon Musk grow breasts?
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I like her.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She should have followed the advice I gave my own children: never do two or more illegal things at the same time.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
An English teacher, at that.

She was teaching colloquial English to the locals, for free.  With visual aids so they pay attention.
Nice of her, I suppose.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Assumed it was about Elon ....
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I like her too.
 
skyotter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
arrived as a tourist but had been working as an English teacher since April

If you know a better way to practice authentic American English, I'd like to hear it.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She'd be fun to party with.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: She'd be fun to party with.


Have cash on hand for bail is all I'm saying.

My gran taught me that.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Thighland.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not American or Chinese either... Amazing.

WhiskeySticks: She'd be fun to party with.


Probably. Of course the question is if the fun is worth dealing with the crazy, and I doubt that one personally.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Well, it is warm in Chiang Mai this time of year, the beers are cheap, and if you want to transmogrify from tourist to english teacher, it seems to be the place.


it is warm in Chiang Mai any time of year.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: WhiskeySticks: She'd be fun to party with.

Probably. Of course the question is if the fun is worth dealing with the crazy, and I doubt that one personally.


Time out, chief. I'm not saying to wife the lady. If she lands in the clink, that's on her.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
At least she wasn't taking selfies at the same time: Thailand has strict rules for governing behavior around religious sites. Visitors to temples are expected to dress modestly and behave appropriately.

Two American men were arrested in Thailand for mooning a camera at a temple may face seven years in prison.
 
Pert
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Haque, from Bangladesh, then continued ranting incoherently before locals gave her a sarong to cover up...

They said she had arrived as a tourist but had been working as an English teacher since April."

I'd say she's pretty fluent, based on the language in the article.

Also, her students...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When they DON'T need to blurry...... *sigh*
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Haque, from Bangladesh, then continued ranting incoherently before locals gave her a sarong to cover up.

Which places 89.1% odds that she's Muslim... and in jail for public indecency and public intoxication.

She might want to try to stay in that jail for a long, long time, because when she gets home they will execute her.  Literally.  That's, like, their thing, yo.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: inglixthemad: WhiskeySticks: She'd be fun to party with.

Probably. Of course the question is if the fun is worth dealing with the crazy, and I doubt that one personally.

Time out, chief. I'm not saying to wife the lady. If she lands in the clink, that's on her.


I've seen people play the "take crazy on a date" to get some game. Rarely did it work out that the crazy ONS sex was good enough to outweigh the destruction left in the wake of the crazy.
 
yms
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Haque, from Bangladesh, then continued ranting incoherently before locals gave her a sarong to cover up.

Which places 89.1% odds that she's Muslim... and in jail for public indecency and public intoxication.

She might want to try to stay in that jail for a long, long time, because when she gets home they will execute her.  Literally.  That's, like, their thing, yo.


Yo bro no.

They are a little more more forward thinking there than some muslim countries.

She may get a reputation but certainly  isn't going to get stoned to death in a football stadium.
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And she repeatedly shouted "chok dee motherf***ers - which translates to "cheers"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What does she know?
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.