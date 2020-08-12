 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Massive reopen protest in San Dimas. No word on whether they will still play high school football, or if it still "rules"   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the water-slide operators?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So things are not so excellent there right now?
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do we want? Covid!

When do we want it? Preferably when the hospitals have plenty of capacity!
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I guessed the right number of open-up protestors before clicking the link, what do I win?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:



Shirley unavailable for comment.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll have to say, this year is a great year to be bald.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Derek Force: I'll have to say, this year is a great year to be bald.


I shaved my head when this whole thing began.  Quite liberating actually.

/Quarantine Coif
 
Orallo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Derek Force: I'll have to say, this year is a great year to be bald.


or not give a rat's ass about how your dumb hair looks in the midst of a global pandemic.  First world problems...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ted, don't forget to wind your watch!
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Orallo: Derek Force: I'll have to say, this year is a great year to be bald.

or not give a rat's ass about how your dumb hair looks in the midst of a global pandemic.  First world problems...


memecrunch.comView Full Size
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swankywanky: Orallo: Derek Force: I'll have to say, this year is a great year to be bald.

or not give a rat's ass about how your dumb hair looks in the midst of a global pandemic.  First world problems...

[memecrunch.com image 400x590]


Actually he did.  He stopped caring.  You should too.
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
heinous ... bogus ... most non-triumphant.
 
Bmorrison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
are strange things afoot at the Circle K?
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Orallo: Derek Force: I'll have to say, this year is a great year to be bald.

or not give a rat's ass about how your dumb hair looks in the midst of a global pandemic.  First world problems...


You know what's more of a first world problem than complaining about not having a recent haircut?  Complaining that some stranger on a website that you surf while being paid for "working" is complaining about not having a recent haircut.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not amused.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Derek Force: I'll have to say, this year is a great year to be bald.


Or for those of us who like to cut our own hair.

demilked.comView Full Size
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liberals are all for compassionate euthanasia but all against re-opening economies.

Hypocrites.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Those stallyns are wyld down there.
 
DHT3
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Tuberculars gonna tubercular....
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh Pennarsa Lonz!

Oh Pennarsa Lonz!

Oh Pennarsa Lonz!

Oh Pennarsa Lonz!

Oh Pennarsa Lonz!

 
12349876
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Derek Force: I'll have to say, this year is a great year to be bald.

Or for those of us who like to cut our own hair.

[demilked.com image 640x336]


That's why I'm using the biggest number 8 even though I prefer it shorter.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Subby should have also mentioned in the headline: "featuring a ton of hot women"
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This may be a stupid question but why not have traveling salon and barber, where the person comes to you? Wipe down the chair and make sure you get equipment that is replaceable and PPE.  Charge a little extra and Bob's your uncle.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"massive protest"? So like three fat guys?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Voiceofreason01: "massive protest"? So like three fat guys?


And some people think Farkers never leave their moms basement.  Take that, stereotypes!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

12349876: Nimbull: Derek Force: I'll have to say, this year is a great year to be bald.

Or for those of us who like to cut our own hair.

[demilked.com image 640x336]

That's why I'm using the biggest number 8 even though I prefer it shorter.


I'm pretty sure that picture is the result of just straight up using the wrong length, not using a #8 instead of a #6.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Voiceofreason01: "massive protest"? So like three fat guys?


Looks like four women. Truly the most massive of protests. They probably need their bangs trimmed and hair dyed or something.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Voiceofreason01: "massive protest"? So like three fat guys?

Looks like four women. Truly the most massive of protests. They probably need their bangs trimmed and hair dyed or something.


I assume they are the cosmetologists that gained enough weight that they can't go back to stripping while they wait for their salons to re-open.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And they also love ... billiards!
 
