(The Atlantic)   What is this Raccoon saying into the mic?   (cdn.theatlantic.com) divider line
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
HEY GANG, LETS DANCE
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"Bring out your garbage". "Now dammit, I command it"
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ohhhhh yeeeeaaaaaahhhhh.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Don't take the brown acid."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Let me talk to you about Gideon's bible."
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm the A-D-R-O-C-K, in the place with the bass, I'm going all the way
I can't stop y'all, tock-tick, y'all
And if you think that you're slick you'll catch a brick y'all
'Cause I'ma turn it in and I'ma turn it out
But for now I've got to pass the mic to Yauch
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Hail, Hydra!"
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I think maybe he's saying "its 'mic' subby"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And I'm gonna need that guy's leg.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Thanks for coming out to Raccoonfest. And, now, the band you've all been waiting for: Garbage!"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Move over humanity. It's our turn!
 
Creoena
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Don't assume the animal digging through your trash at night is a raccoon. It might just be Peter Dinklage in a bear suit.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is this thing on?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hello critters of South-block 12 and welcome to the dumpster amphitheatre!
♫ ♫ ♫ ♫
Rocky Raccoon checked into his room
Only to find Gideon's Bible
♫ ♫ ♫ ♫
 
nursetim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Attention idiots....
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"I know you need to upgrade your Sharpshooter Arrows pouch, but please stop killing ALL the raccoons you see. Doesn't every raccoon have a skin? Shouldn't you have been able to craft that upgrade by now?"
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"I'm looking for a man who calls himself 'Dan'"
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
(adjusts position of microphone) Pla-bonga, pla-bonga, pla-bonga


/where my tom robbins fans at
//your wtf explained
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wear a mask like me
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Hello, my name is Skittles.  You ran over my father.  Prepare to die."
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The term 'Trash Panda' is insensitive, racist, and is based in cultural appropriation.  Procyon sounds like our proud people don't like humans but does explain our much cooler Raider spaceships, and coon, well, y'all know how that can be taken out of context, and lead to additional difficulties.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"It's not a coonspiracy!"
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Has anyone seen my copy of Gideon's Bible? I left it somewhere and now I can't find it."
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Cuz NAAAAH-thing com-pares.......naah-THING com-pares..​..TO YOU.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Would the owners of the blue dumpster pleade open the kids?  Would the owners of the blue...
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The red zone is for loading and unloading only. There is no parking in the red zone
 
