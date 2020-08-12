 Skip to content
(WKRN Nashville)   Clint Eastwood has found his next debate opponent in Tennessee   (wkrn.com) divider line
    Jade Dodd, 2006 albums, Driver Services Center, Tennessee Department of Safety, customer's profile, empty chair  
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Iconoclast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was she scared?
 
Todd300
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There was a time when a reference would be made to a chair emergency involving a Farker, but the winds of time have silenced those stories.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image image 425x324]


What in the annals of f#ck..?
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Todd300: There was a time when a reference would be made to a chair emergency involving a Farker, but the winds of time have silenced those stories.


I'm guessing you didn't see the post immediately preceding yours..? :)
 
pup.socket
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Twiddle fingers level on the camera shutter.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ReluctantLondon: blatz514: [Fark user image image 425x324]

What in the annals of f#ck..?


I think that's Peewee's Playhouse.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ReluctantLondon: blatz514: [Fark user image image 425x324]

What in the annals of f#ck..?


Yep, I was right.

And yes, I find it as oddly disturbing as you do.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

aagrajag: ReluctantLondon: blatz514: [Fark user image image 425x324]

What in the annals of f#ck..?

I think that's Peewee's Playhouse.


Whatever it is, it makes me feel like a passenger on somebody else's acid trip o_O
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

aagrajag: ReluctantLondon: blatz514: [Fark user image image 425x324]

What in the annals of f#ck..?

Yep, I was right.

And yes, I find it as oddly disturbing as you do.


Christ, I'm not that old.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Submitted same story with similar headline..
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image image 425x324]


It was an innocent time.
It was a demanding time.
You could not be an adult on your off time.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ReluctantLondon: aagrajag: ReluctantLondon: blatz514: [Fark user image image 425x324]

What in the annals of f#ck..?

I think that's Peewee's Playhouse.

Whatever it is, it makes me feel like a passenger on somebody else's acid trip o_O


(/¯◡ ‿ ◡)/¯ ~ ┻━┻ಥ‿ಥミ●﹏☉ミ(●´⌓'●)(・-・;)ゞ(￣ヘ￣;)
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Todd300: There was a time when a reference would be made to a chair emergency involving a Farker, but the winds of time have silenced those stories.


Well, if it makes you feel better I recently sat on my balls while hopping in a friend's sedan. It's summertime and they hang lower.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: Todd300: There was a time when a reference would be made to a chair emergency involving a Farker, but the winds of time have silenced those stories.

Well, if it makes you feel better I recently sat on my balls while hopping in a friend's sedan. It's summertime and they hang lower.


I'm so lucky to have tiny balls.
Hahahaha
 
aagrajag
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: Todd300: There was a time when a reference would be made to a chair emergency involving a Farker, but the winds of time have silenced those stories.

Well, if it makes you feel better I recently sat on my balls while hopping in a friend's sedan. It's summertime and they hang lower.


I've done that several times when hopping onto my bike.

Here's the trick: always swing your leg over the seat from the front, never from the rear.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: dickfreckle: Todd300: There was a time when a reference would be made to a chair emergency involving a Farker, but the winds of time have silenced those stories.

Well, if it makes you feel better I recently sat on my balls while hopping in a friend's sedan. It's summertime and they hang lower.

I'm so lucky to have tiny balls.
Hahahaha


In the winter, if I've been outdoors, I can't even find my balls.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Iconoclast: Was she scared?


If there is no ballsack, there is no conundrum.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Gotta love the "not for federal identification".
 
The Iconoclast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: The Iconoclast: Was she scared?

If there is no ballsack, there is no conundrum.


I think that thread and the lamp post thread are two of my most favorite.
 
