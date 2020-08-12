 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   John McAfee arrested for wearing a thong   (the-sun.com) divider line
    John McAfee  
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He wants to start a new line of pantie-virus software ?
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He can wear them the correct way once he eats his own dick. http://dickening.com/
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What is he on? When I saw video of him in Belize he looked strung out.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard in some countries a thong is the standard for of swimsuit at the beach.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just an elaborate set up by his former friend turner rival...Norton.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprisingly for a Libertarian, that's an adult sized thong.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

desertfool: What is he on?


Everything.  Every.  Single. Thing.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Look at his lower legs on the boat shot.

Vasculitis, probably. This is not a well man.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: This is just an elaborate set up by his former friend turner rival...Norton.


bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I heard in some countries a thong is the standard for of swimsuit at the beach.


My research indicates you are correct and that is in Brazil:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

desertfool: What is he on? When I saw video of him in Belize he looked strung out.


It would honestly be quicker to say what he's not on.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I would have preferred to see his wife wearing the thong.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
farking mad lad
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
desertfool:

What isn't he on would be more apt.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

relaxitsjustme: He can wear them the correct way once he eats his own dick. http://dickening.com/


His dick and his own dick Don't mean exactly the same thing.
Bet he's got a goat named Dick.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
His wife is playing the long game, but looking at him, probably not that long.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Seen here holding a 'rifle'"...

Silly UK, thinking a shotgun is the same thing as a "Rifle".
 
Skail
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: kdawg7736: I heard in some countries a thong is the standard for of swimsuit at the beach.

My research indicates you are correct and that is in Brazil:

[Fark user image 425x318]


I think we should continue to collect data.  For science.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The craziest most methed up Florida man ever to exist isn't even in the same league as McAfee.
 
