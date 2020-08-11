 Skip to content
 
(NJ.com)   Covid not stopping you from your beach trip? How about the thought of swimming in feces?   (nj.com) divider line
    Sick, Symptoms, Water pollution, water samples, gastrointestinal symptoms, high levels of fecal bacteria, sore throat, abdominal pain, runny nose  
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fish also fark in it.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
See, the thing about the ocean, the thing you have to keep in mind about the ocean, is that it's really big. Incredibly big. So big you wouldn't believe it. And the thing about raw sewage, what you need to understand about it, is that if you dump it in the ocean, the ocean doesn't really care. Apart from the beach, that is.

Hate to be the bearer of bad news, but if you like the beach, there's a decent chance that you've been frolicking in poop water.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The idiots who think its a good idea to vacation during a pandemic are the ones pooping in the water.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

weddingsinger: The idiots who think its a good idea to vacation during a pandemic are the ones pooping in the water.


If you look up the grant street beach in Cape May. The first thing you see is a storm water runoff pipe into the ocean.  They are 90% of the time the reason this shiat happens
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Trump fans are already used to being full of sh*t, so I doubt if it stops them.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The beach is nothing but a bird bathroom.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dildo tontine: The beach is nothing but a bird bathroom.


All of earth is a bird bathroom
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people pay extra for that.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: dildo tontine: The beach is nothing but a bird bathroom.

All of earth is a bird bathroom


I was throughly amused when Oregon drained that open-surface reservoir because a guy was caught peeing into it.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has that ever stopped people in New Jersey from going to the beach?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: The idiots who think its a good idea to vacation during a pandemic are the ones pooping in the water.


Hey, the rest of us are doing our part too.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's New Jersey. It's expected.
 
jtown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This isn't a recent thing.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The ocean has been humanity's septic tank since the invention of plumbing, and Mother Nature's septic tank since the invention of excrement itself.

How anyone can bring themselves to swim in that is beyond me.
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
R Kelly seemed curious
 
goddamndroogs!
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Little known fact, New Jersey has quite the history of human fecal runoff ruining local beachfront.

images.boredomfiles.comView Full Size
 
LaChanz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Stay classy New Jersey.
 
Pert
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
