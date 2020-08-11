 Skip to content
(Defense One)   Two retired Army officers give the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff a worst case scenario where "the fate of our Republic may well depend upon your ... oath"   (defenseone.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Lt.col Vindman reinforced by belief that the majority of people that take an oath to the US constitution stay true to their word and honor.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
You know, this conversation has probably already happened in real life, but this open letter is so over the top and  exaggerating that it's at best useless; at worst silly.

The real conversations about this are shorter, more direct and more grim.
 
Shabash [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It's a near worst-case scenario bug for the ear of GEN Milley.

It probably won't be necessary, and even if it is, it's premature at this time.

But even if CJCS doesn't sit down with planners to develop something, it would be prudent for him to at least hash out the notion in his head that this insane scenario could actually happen.  And if it does, he's got enormous responsibility.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Shabash: It's a near worst-case scenario bug for the ear of GEN Milley.

It probably won't be necessary, and even if it is, it's premature at this time.

But even if CJCS doesn't sit down with planners to develop something, it would be prudent for him to at least hash out the notion in his head that this insane scenario could actually happen.  And if it does, he's got enormous responsibility.


Seems a lot more likely they are coming up with a plan to keep Trump safe and in power after he tries to cancel the election. Or just loses it and refuses to leave.
 
Shabash [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

fnordfocus: Shabash: It's a near worst-case scenario bug for the ear of GEN Milley.

It probably won't be necessary, and even if it is, it's premature at this time.

But even if CJCS doesn't sit down with planners to develop something, it would be prudent for him to at least hash out the notion in his head that this insane scenario could actually happen.  And if it does, he's got enormous responsibility.

Seems a lot more likely they are coming up with a plan to keep Trump safe and in power after he tries to cancel the election. Or just loses it and refuses to leave.


Active duty military officers swear an oath to the Constitution, not to the President.  They'll follow legal orders from their senior officers.  It all comes down to how the highest ranking person in the armed forces (Gen. Milley) deals with the situation.  The Cabinet all resigns effective noon on Jan 20 (if not earlier).
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: Lt.col Vindman reinforced by belief that the majority of people that take an oath to the US constitution stay true to their word and honor.


Vindman is just one man. Congress proved that very few of them take their oaths seriously, as have many others over the last few years.

We've seemingly had more bad people than good taking these oaths for quite some time and that's been helping us to get here.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: You know, this conversation has probably already happened in real life, but this open letter is so over the top and  exaggerating that it's at best useless; at worst silly.

The real conversations about this are shorter, more direct and more grim.


No, this is the sort of thing you put out there, not to remind the addressed about their oath, this is something that you put out there to remind the rank and file. To remind the officer corps of where their duties lie, much akin to ANOTHER open letter that hit when Donnie was determined to take a walk to a church, and use the military against civilians. And put it into terms of duty and honor, which a lot of the military still consider important.

Donnie may not have seen or heard an oath that he won't wipe his ass on, but the US military still considers those values kind of high on the list.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wish I could agree that electoral defeat for Two Scoops was a near certainty. I do not believe it is. Assuring that defeat will take a helluva lot of work. So let's get going.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In the early 1800s, survivors of the revolutionary war would have already dragged out and horsewhipped a particular threat to our nation by now.

And it is sad that no one has upheld their oath to their nation of the millions that swore it. From the inception of the patriot act, the DHS, and tsa, it is sickening to watch this country fall to robber barons, pirates, thieves, and the likes of a party disrespectful of our laws, principles, flag, human and civil rights.

Just sickening.
 
Flincher
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I mean they could go ahead and act on that now and the majority of the planet would be totally cool with it.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'd like to see Trump chucked onto Pennsylvania Avenue by his shirt collar and belt
 
1funguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I'd like to see Trump chucked onto Pennsylvania Avenue by his shirt collar and belt


From a helicopter.
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
November 4th will be the day we see just how many nazis and other white supremacist shiatbags are in high ranking positions in the armed forces
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: In the early 1800s, survivors of the revolutionary war would have already dragged out and horsewhipped a particular threat to our nation by now.

And it is sad that no one has upheld their oath to their nation of the millions that swore it. From the inception of the patriot act, the DHS, and tsa, it is sickening to watch this country fall to robber barons, pirates, thieves, and the likes of a party disrespectful of our laws, principles, flag, human and civil rights.

Just sickening.


Actually, the offender would have been tarred and feathered in the public square, but either remedy is suitable.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So much evidence.  An abundance of evidence.  A preponderance of evidence.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
PsyLord
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I would even argue that the instant that Trump loses the election (when they have counted enough ballots to make it mathmatically impossible for him to win, they invoke the 25th amendment.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As a reminder: Here's a list of some other US officers (and cadets) who took the oath to defend and uphold the Constitution.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: vudukungfu: In the early 1800s, survivors of the revolutionary war would have already dragged out and horsewhipped a particular threat to our nation by now.

And it is sad that no one has upheld their oath to their nation of the millions that swore it. From the inception of the patriot act, the DHS, and tsa, it is sickening to watch this country fall to robber barons, pirates, thieves, and the likes of a party disrespectful of our laws, principles, flag, human and civil rights.

Just sickening.

Actually, the offender would have been tarred and feathered in the public square, but either remedy is suitable.


It wouldn't have even gotten to that point because the offender would have been challenged to a duel and shot years ago
 
t3knomanser
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I'd like to see Trump chucked onto Pennsylvania Avenue by his shirt collar and belt


I'd like to see him dance an aerial jig at the Hague.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Don't worry Donnie! Fark's resident rooftop voter will protect you even if the army won't!
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Lt.col Vindman reinforced by belief that the majority of people that take an oath to the US constitution stay true to their word and honor.


As someone who took that oath 6 times since 2000, I can assure you that most of us understand the long game, and will uphold the rule of law. We are loyal to the Republic, and the People who comprise it.
If tyranny rears it's head in January, there may be violence and bloodshed, but it will be brief, and the Republic will stand.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: So much evidence.  An abundance of evidence.  A preponderance of evidence.

[i.imgflip.com image 518x331]


Lest you forget.

I know there's a lot of multisyllabic words in there, so take deep breaths and take plenty of breaks when your lips get tired.
 
A Cave Geek [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: So much evidence.  An abundance of evidence.  A preponderance of evidence.

[i.imgflip.com image 518x331]


You talking about one of those 'investigations' into the Clintons again?
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: So much evidence.  An abundance of evidence.  A preponderance of evidence.

[i.imgflip.com image 518x331]


My belief is that come January the name "Trump" will go down in history as one synonymous with failure and stupidity. ie: your last post is a Trump.
 
Hugemeister
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh for Christ sakes the simplest solution to all this is just to put that cocksucker through the crosshairs of a high-powered rifle...

Back and to the left back into the left back and to the left....
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wow, what an eye-burningly shrill and hyperbolic article that was. If one is to take it at face value, there's no need to even have a US Election this November. Just send the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs right now, and tell tRUMP he's got 24 hours to pack up all his shiat so President Biden can move in. Book it, DONE, baby!
Pfffffff!

I still find myself wondering just when it was that the official political orientation of this site became so far to the left. Of course, as has been said by others wiser than I'll ever be: "In a nation of children, everyone votes for Santa Claus."
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I hear pepper spray works at getting people to move.
 
OmnomnomCookies [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: So much evidence.  An abundance of evidence.  A preponderance of evidence.

[i.imgflip.com image 518x331]


Good thing there wasn't any obstruction, refusal to comply with lawful obstruction, an overt abuse by an Attorney General to interfere and unwillingness to enforce the laws, or a ton of felony convictions of associates and appointees of the Trump, and a party before country list of Senators with no spine, violations of the emoluments clause...I mean I'm not even close to finished-eesh.

But hey, sick meme bro.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In reality, Democrats are the ones who are already contemplating secession and potential civil war when they lose.  The military may be called to fulfill that party against actual traitors.
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rolladuck: eurotrader: Lt.col Vindman reinforced by belief that the majority of people that take an oath to the US constitution stay true to their word and honor.

As someone who took that oath 6 times since 2000, I can assure you that most of us understand the long game, and will uphold the rule of law. We are loyal to the Republic, and the People who comprise it.
If tyranny rears it's head in January, there may be violence and bloodshed, but it will be brief, and the Republic will stand.


That is comforting to think, but if you look a mere 6 posts above yours you can see the level of willful ignorance or outright stupidity running rampant in the US.

It would be foolish not to think that it infects the military as well.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: No, this is the sort of thing you put out there, not to remind the addressed about their oath, this is something that you put out there to remind the rank and file.


Disagree that this is the way to remind the rank and file. It reads like a political ad.

"Mr. Trump faces near certain electoral defeat "
"Mr. Trump's defeat would result in his facing not merely political ignominy, but also criminal charges. "
"Mr. Trump is assembling a private army capable of thwarting not only the will of the electorate but also the capacities of ordinary law enforcement. "
" Nearly 70 percent of Americans believe the country is on the wrong track. "
" He has falsely claimed that mail-in voting is  "inaccurate and fraudulent." "
" He is actively sabotaging the U.S. Postal Service in an effort to delay and discredit mail-in votes. "
" Mr. Trump allegedly pressured the U.S. ambassador to Great Britain to pressure the British Government to move the British Open golf tournament to Trump Turnberry Resort in Scotland. "

It's not that I disagree with what's said. It misses its aim badly, though. The purpose of the letter is to remind members of the military to do their job regardless of politics. Yet hose are political arguments for doing so.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hugemeister: Oh for Christ sakes the simplest solution to all this is just to put that cocksucker through the crosshairs of a high-powered rifle...

Back and to the left back into the left back and to the left....


Assassinating political rivals is not our way, lest you open the door for your rivals to adopt the tactic.
Even talking about it is dangerous.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You can always count on Fark commenters to be just as kooky as QAnon supporters - just in the opposite direction.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: Wow, what an eye-burningly shrill and hyperbolic article that was. If one is to take it at face value, there's no need to even have a US Election this November. Just send the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs right now, and tell tRUMP he's got 24 hours to pack up all his shiat so President Biden can move in. Book it, DONE, baby!
Pfffffff!

I still find myself wondering just when it was that the official political orientation of this site became so far to the left. Of course, as has been said by others wiser than I'll ever be: "In a nation of children, everyone votes for Santa Claus."


Are you suggesting that Trump didn't threaten not to leave office, hasn't threatened to "postpone" the election and hasn't been actively working to undermine the electoral process? What exactly is your point here other that sycophantic bleating?
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dork Gently: In reality, Democrats are the ones who are already contemplating secession and potential civil war when they lose.  The military may be called to fulfill that party against actual traitors.


Headline:
"Top Democrats contemplate civil war if Biden loses"

fta:
"The project brought together...well, not exactly bignames in American politics"

FAKE NEWS
 
Orallo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bob The Nob: I hear pepper spray works at getting people to move.


Lead, specially when applied at high velocities does an even better job!

/TheMoreYouKnow.jpg
 
