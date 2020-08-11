 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   Anonymous is back and there's gonna be some trouble hey now, hey now, Anonymous is back   (theatlantic.com) divider line
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Did mommy buy them some more Funyans and Mountain Dew?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"All you do Talk Talk. Talk, talk, talk, talk."
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sic them on Antifa and we'll have two mythic organizations fighting each other.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the first rule of fight club is don't talk about fight club
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Did mommy buy them some more Funyans and Mountain Dew?


The oldf*** that were Anonymous back in the days before 4chan became infested with Nazis would at least be in their late 20s now.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to go out on a limb here and make an assumption (never wise) that it's probably similar to real bike gangs; those that are actually involved, like, really involved don't talk about it.

It's always the prospects and wannabe types that are running mouth.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Anon 2020 has almost no chance against Big Meteor 2020.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: NewportBarGuy: Did mommy buy them some more Funyans and Mountain Dew?

The oldf*** that were Anonymous back in the days before 4chan became infested with Nazis would at least be in their late 20s now.


So did mommy buy them some more Funyans and Mountain Dew?

(J/K of course)
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Sic them on Antifa and we'll have two mythic organizations fighting each other.


Didn't you get the memo? Antifa is the new Red Menace.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
News outlets speculated that it was Anonymous who had hijacked Chicago police scanners on May 30 and 31 to play N.W.A's "F*ck tha Police"

I don't care who you are; that right there's funny.
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh look, a new generation of kiddos has found the link to the Low Orbit Ion Cannon and are now 1337 H4X05Z
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Old anons that didn't go hard right would back antifa. But Anonymous definitely led to trump.  I still think it was anon, rather than the russians, that rigged the last election for trump.  Maybe they can do something to make up for trump.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gleeman: foo monkey: Sic them on Antifa and we'll have two mythic organizations fighting each other.

Didn't you get the memo? Antifa is the new Red Menace.


Antifa started out as a street-violence branch of a German Communist party, and in the US now has leaders who are self-described "trained Marxists".  Antifa is a quite old Red Menace.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hoblit: UNC_Samurai: NewportBarGuy: Did mommy buy them some more Funyans and Mountain Dew?

The oldf*** that were Anonymous back in the days before 4chan became infested with Nazis would at least be in their late 20s now.

So did mommy buy them some more Funyans and Mountain Dew?

(J/K of course)


It just means mommy lets them use the oven now, so it's more like pizza rolls and Mountain Dew.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Gleeman: foo monkey: Sic them on Antifa and we'll have two mythic organizations fighting each other.

Didn't you get the memo? Antifa is the new Red Menace.

Antifa started out as a street-violence branch of a German Communist party, and in the US now has leaders who are self-described "trained Marxists".  Antifa is a quite old Red Menace.


Yeah and guess what? Communism has been illegal for many decades. Why? Because it's the same old bullshiat over and over again but people tend to have the memory retention of goldfish. Just look at the people who will come in here and say Anonymous is a left-wing force when it has always been a conservative effort. If you really knew Anonymous and it's history you would also know that they have animosity towards the progressive left. It's common knowledge.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: who are self-described "trained Marxists".


Citation(s) please.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: Communism has been illegal for many decades.


Citation(s) please.
 
alizeran
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So defaced websites and pizza orders ?

Have they actually ever done anything besides turn snitch and get other members arrested ?
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

2wolves: ThieveryCorp: Communism has been illegal for many decades.

Citation(s) please.


Communist Control Act of 1954. It was never repealed. 56 years of prohibition of communism so far in the US.
 
kindms
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: Dork Gently: Gleeman: foo monkey: Sic them on Antifa and we'll have two mythic organizations fighting each other.

Didn't you get the memo? Antifa is the new Red Menace.

Antifa started out as a street-violence branch of a German Communist party, and in the US now has leaders who are self-described "trained Marxists".  Antifa is a quite old Red Menace.

Yeah and guess what? Communism has been illegal for many decades. Why? Because it's the same old bullshiat over and over again but people tend to have the memory retention of goldfish. Just look at the people who will come in here and say Anonymous is a left-wing force when it has always been a conservative effort. If you really knew Anonymous and it's history you would also know that they have animosity towards the progressive left. It's common knowledge.


Illegal ?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Commu​n​ist_Party_USA

LOL
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: 2wolves: ThieveryCorp: Communism has been illegal for many decades.

Citation(s) please.

Communist Control Act of 1954. It was never repealed. 56 years of prohibition of communism so far in the US.


Rather, 66 years.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kindms: ThieveryCorp: Dork Gently: Gleeman: foo monkey: Sic them on Antifa and we'll have two mythic organizations fighting each other.

Didn't you get the memo? Antifa is the new Red Menace.

Antifa started out as a street-violence branch of a German Communist party, and in the US now has leaders who are self-described "trained Marxists".  Antifa is a quite old Red Menace.

Yeah and guess what? Communism has been illegal for many decades. Why? Because it's the same old bullshiat over and over again but people tend to have the memory retention of goldfish. Just look at the people who will come in here and say Anonymous is a left-wing force when it has always been a conservative effort. If you really knew Anonymous and it's history you would also know that they have animosity towards the progressive left. It's common knowledge.

Illegal ?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Commun​ist_Party_USA

LOL


Communist Control Act of 1954. Let's try and use our logical thinking caps this morning. Thanks.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If those script kiddies want respect, show us Trump's taxes. Or the pee tape.

Until then, move along.
 
