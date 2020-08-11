 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   A second doggo has gone to the Rainbow Bridge after testing positive for SARS-CoV-2. The US Dept of Agriculture assures the public that pets cannot spread COVID-19 to people, but cats *would*, if given the option   (nbcnews.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2020 at 4:31 AM



cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This "cats would kill us all" meme is baseless canine propaganda.
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Listen, we can't be the clean up crew for *every* pandemic.

We're still keeping the rats down so you don't all start passing around pneumonic plague like candy again.

You're welcome.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

dv-ous: This "cats would kill us all" meme is baseless canine propaganda.


If i were to die, my lab would lay down beside me. The cats, on the other hand, would eat me.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: dv-ous: This "cats would kill us all" meme is baseless canine propaganda.

If i were to die, my lab would lay down beside me. The cats, on the other hand, would eat me.


The dog would wait longer, true.
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: dv-ous: This "cats would kill us all" meme is baseless canine propaganda.

If i were to die, my lab would lay down beside me. The cats, on the other hand, would eat me.


Sure they'd eat you, to get your carcass out of the way before it starts to smell and attract larger scavengers.

Typical human approach, dropping dead in the home with no consideration for everyone else who lives there. The sensible way to do it is, you slip out the back when you feel the heart attack starting, jog a few yards away, then drag yourself under a shrub where no one can link you back to the home territory.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cats can transmit it to other cats. I haven't heard of any cases where they gave it to a human but I would assume that it is possible.

Ferrets and hamsters can also transmit the virus.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: This "cats would kill us all" meme is baseless canine propaganda.


I love my cat, but.....

If he were the size of an Italian Mastiff, he would probably try to eat one of my limbs.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Where the hell is everyone coming up with this "The cat would eat me" nonsense ?
Ya can't get a cat to eat it's own food 75% of the time. It would probably swat your sensitive parts a time or two and then maybe, just maybe nibble somewhere else. The best you can hope for is that it won't hack a hairball in your gaping mouth. You want a cat to "eat" you? On you deathbed, smear salmon (canned in water) in your nooks & crannies.
Dogs on the other hand...
One dog after a day or so, you're considered primary meal and any day after that your leftovers.
More than one dog...you're a buffet. Why do you think they like to lick you so much for ? It's a taste test !
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
...okay...after the 3rd large glass of wine, my spelling, grammar and spell check abilities are right out the window.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Driver: Where the hell is everyone coming up with this "The cat would eat me" nonsense ?
Ya can't get a cat to eat it's own food 75% of the time. It would probably swat your sensitive parts a time or two and then maybe, just maybe nibble somewhere else. The best you can hope for is that it won't hack a hairball in your gaping mouth. You want a cat to "eat" you? On you deathbed, smear salmon (canned in water) in your nooks & crannies.
Dogs on the other hand...
One dog after a day or so, you're considered primary meal and any day after that your leftovers.
More than one dog...you're a buffet. Why do you think they like to lick you so much for ? It's a taste test !


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
