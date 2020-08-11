 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   Authorities are searching for a bull elk seen with a tire around his neck. They say the same elk was captured on camera a month ago with the same tire. When asked if it was a Goodyear, officials said, "Not for the elk"   (kdvr.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's the latest fashion trend

Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They aren't always the brightest of creatures. 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If gun owners was worth a damn they'd flood the area, armed with tranquilizer darts.
But, their POS. So they got theirs.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bet its TIRED from the extra weight its lugging around...hahha...uughhh...yeah...
 
starlost
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
just sell me the tire he said to the dealer. i can mount and balance it myself.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well if they can't catch the elk, I hope they at least swap the tire out for a snow tire before winter. Winter comes early in those parts and that elk is in big trouble if he gets caught in a snow storm with a summer tire.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Neck protection
 
