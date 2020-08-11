 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Who knew you can store your teen daughter inside a safe beside the guns?   (clickorlando.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm reminded of an older meme...

media.funlol.comView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't worry about her.  She was safe.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why didn't they just use the combination?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How do you keep your hot teen daughter away from the likes of Jeffrey Epstein, Alan Dershowitz and Donald Trump without taking precautions?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Huh?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"We were able to tell the minor what we were doing from the outside so they wouldn't be too concerned or scared, and had them back away as far away as possible from our entry point," said White.

Interesting, neutral pronoun use. Don't see that too much.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Investigators said she walked inside the display and the door closed behind her.

Some sort of walk-in gun cellar with hydraulically actuated door closer? Must be a little more to this story.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did they at least hook her up with a snorkel and whippets?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kbronsito: Did they at least hook her up with a snorkel and whippets?


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Don't worry about her.  She was safe.


And now she's out.
 
WeedBong420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably hiding her from Trump, the child rapist.
 
redsquid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...unfortunately the fail-safe system failed...
Can that phrase replace "In God We Trust" on our money? It's so much more appropriate.
 
ocelot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WeedBong420: Probably hiding her from Trump, the child rapist.


And there it is TDS
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brilliant.

Sue the shiat out of that store. How do you have a safe for sale OR display you CANT GET INTO?
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Investigators said she walked inside the display and the door closed behind her.

Some sort of walk-in gun cellar with hydraulically actuated door closer? Must be a little more to this story.


She probably pulled the door closed on herself as part of some brilliant idea and then found that it automatically locked.

ocelot: WeedBong420: Probably hiding her from Trump, the child rapist.

And there it is TDS


Actually, TDS is a synonym for giving half a shiat about what happens to the nation's future and the world as a whole.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: Why didn't they just use the combination?


I was wondering the same thing! They've got a safe for sale but they can't open it? Who wants to buy a safe you can't use?
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ocelot: WeedBong420: Probably hiding her from Trump, the child rapist.

And there it is TDS


Don't think you really know what TDS means

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Now that's TDS
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: How do you keep your hot teen daughter away from the likes of Jeffrey Epstein, Alan Dershowitz and Donald Trump without taking precautions?


I don't know, maybe putting them on a plane with a former president to escape our justification?

Just do it a bunch of times.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: edmo: Investigators said she walked inside the display and the door closed behind her.

Some sort of walk-in gun cellar with hydraulically actuated door closer? Must be a little more to this story.

She probably pulled the door closed on herself as part of some brilliant idea and then found that it automatically locked.

ocelot: WeedBong420: Probably hiding her from Trump, the child rapist.

And there it is TDS

Actually, TDS is a synonym for giving half a shiat about what happens to the nation's future and the world as a whole.


No! It's completely deranged to notice that Trump ruins everything he touches, has been credibly accused of child rape, and makes even the worst founding fathers cry. Stop noticing! And definitely never talk about him in any context except a political article that's explicitly about him, or that's Very Bad.

I wonder if the authors of Conservapedia have have put together a conservative version of the DSM.
Top five disorders: Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), Empathy, Compassion, Generosity, Bathing
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: Why didn't they just use the combination?


I have a guess as to where they stored the combination for safekeeping.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next to, or instead of?
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WeedBong420: Probably hiding her from Trump, the child rapist.


Every thread. It's like people get paid for these comments now.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
She must be a real pistol.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

khatores: She probably pulled the door closed on herself as part of some brilliant idea and then found that it automatically locked.


Probably got the idea from YouTube jokers
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Crawling inside lockable boxes is something kids do. Which means teenagers are as stupid as the rest of us.

Who keeps a safe on hand, especially on public display, and doesn't know how to re-open it?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TWX: I'm reminded of an older meme...

[media.funlol.com image 750x600]


It reminded me of the old-timey, killer junk-yard refrigerators:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just a very wild guess. The safe has a timer mechanism. And she triggered it. Or it was set to enabled.
A timer mechanism means that it can not be opened again for x hours. Or until a certain time of day. An extra security measure.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wow, that doesn't bode well for that unknown brand of safe. They tried the key lock and it failed.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Maybe she was just trying to rob the place
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Searching thread for "Trump"

wow, really.  Is Trump hiding under your bed too?  There is no such thing as accidental safe enclosure.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Brilliant.

Sue the shiat out of that store. How do you have a safe for sale OR display you CANT GET INTO?


Um, not familiar with many gun collectors, are you? There are plenty of walk-in gun safes and when you're dropping 5 figures on a safe you certainly want to check it out before you buy.

/Buddy had to have his floor reinforced and a picture window removed to have his installed.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There's a first time for everyth.......

Nope
Again?

THREE KIDS IN ONE SAFE???

Wow- seems to be really common.

I guess even the kids attending gnu shows don't feel safe.
 
sourballs
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr: WeedBong420: Probably hiding her from Trump, the child rapist.

Every thread. It's like people get paid for these comments now.


More like people have a lot of anger, and they can easily express it on a site like this. Mocking that fat shiat whenever I can makes me feel better. That whole "threadshiatter" label has lost it relevance.
 
Mussel Shoals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What's the fail-safe system? This is the fail-safe system:

All safes are shipped from the manufacturer with try-out combinations. Ideally a safe owner resets the try-out combination after purchasing the safe. This doesn't happen as often as you would think. Many safe owners simply buy the safe and use the try-out combination; making their safe easy prey for safecrackers. The try-out combinations for most safes are an industry standard and widely known by both locksmiths and safecrackers.

Numerous businesses keep their safes on what locksmiths call day lock. By dialing all the numbers of the combination, business users unlock the company safe. Then when closing it, they do not cancel out the combination. This means someone can open the safe by simply opening the door or, at the most, just entering the last number of the combination.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
