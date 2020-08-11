 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   The world's most idiotic skyscraper is nearing completion   (businessinsider.com) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Penis.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks nice. I might get two. Take a wall out. Open it up a little. Add a bunch of shiplap.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The residence plans include a "Master Bedroom". Tres guache!
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The current and long-time undisputed titleholder for Most Idiotic Skyscraper is the Ryugyong Hotel. At least these buildings are being used, and when you can't buy large plots of land so you can build out, you build up. I don't know that I'd want to be anywhere near the top, though. The swaying due to the narrow proportions is going to be something else, unless they put a bunch of tuned mass dampers on it, which will eat into salable space.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
William Baldwin is watching the building residents masturbate.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the day I played SimTower, which was really much more like SimElevator, because it was less about building the tower than about how to get people up into it.

Elevators for a skyscraper like this is going to be challenging. Very limited floorspace (for a skyscraper) and one elevator is reserved for the 43rd floor unit only. The penthouse is almost certainly also going to have a reserved elevator too, so that's two elevators down, and x number of elevators to be shared among the rest of the units - up to 89 units, though the article doesn't say how many of the floors will be reserved for other things, like retail or garage space. One elevator for every 10 floors? Every 5? Will residents paying this kind of cash be happy taking two elevators to get to their unit?
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

evilsofa: Will residents paying this kind of cash be happy taking two elevators to get to their unit?


Not our problem.

/sigh
 
aagrajag
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

evilsofa: Back in the day I played SimTower, which was really much more like SimElevator, because it was less about building the tower than about how to get people up into it.

Elevators for a skyscraper like this is going to be challenging. Very limited floorspace (for a skyscraper) and one elevator is reserved for the 43rd floor unit only. The penthouse is almost certainly also going to have a reserved elevator too, so that's two elevators down, and x number of elevators to be shared among the rest of the units - up to 89 units, though the article doesn't say how many of the floors will be reserved for other things, like retail or garage space. One elevator for every 10 floors? Every 5? Will residents paying this kind of cash be happy taking two elevators to get to their unit?


For the bragging rights they would enjoy for living there? Absolutely.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Still a better skyscraper story than Hudson Yards.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Time to state building hive plates.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wonder how much it is designed to sway. I am guessing more than most. I might get seasick up there. Not that I will ever have that chance :(
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sorry everyone, San Francisco's Millennium Tower currently holds the distinction of being the world's most idiotic skyscraper.

An examination in 2016 showed the building had sunk 16 inches (41 cm) with a two-inch (5.1 cm) tilt at the base and an approximate six-inch (15 cm) tilt at the top of the tower.[30] The building is leaning toward the northwest,[30][31][32] and has caused cracks in the building's basement and the pavement surrounding the tower.[33] As of 2018, the sinking has increased to 18 inches with a lean of 14 inches.[34]
 
VaportrailFilms
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
fxjoshwilson.comView Full Size
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I think I got you beat, Subby.
 
NDP2 [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
static.simpsonswiki.comView Full Size
 
