 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mother Jones)   The next pandemic will come from hog farms   (motherjones.com) divider line
28
    More: Scary, Influenza, industrial-scale hog farm, novel swine flu, US government, Industrial-scale hog, possible generation of pandemic viruses, human disease transmission, swine flu strain  
•       •       •

434 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2020 at 10:21 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Chicken factories, more likely.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Same as it ever was.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Swine Flu, Part Duex

The Porkening
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*deux
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Biden is going to have the White House fumigated before he moves in, I'm sure. Yeesh, I can't imagine the unholy stench that Donny McFartsalot is emanating directly into the furniture and carpets.

Old man stew and hamberders with lots of ketchup.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four legs good, swine flu better.
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If it was a competition hog farms dont stand a chance against Chinese wet markets with the diversity and lack of any hygiene or standards
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sigh, fine.  Go ahead and throw it in the dumpster fire that has been the last three and a half years
 
morg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not is my bat farm has anything to say about it.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We should ban all pork related products!
<.<
>.>
<.<
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
chicken, pig, pandemic, tv, camera
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Same as it ever was.

[Fark user image 386x595]


Now I'm just hungry.
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Industrial farming is an existential threat to humanity
 
holdmybones
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Biden is going to have the White House fumigated before he moves in, I'm sure. Yeesh, I can't imagine the unholy stench that Donny McFartsalot is emanating directly into the furniture and carpets.

Old man stew and hamberders with lots of ketchup.


The seat cushion, at the very least, will have to go day one.
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: We should ban all pork related products!
<.<
>.>
<.<


You will have to pry those pork spare ribs from my greasy, BBQ sauce soaked dead hands!
 
jso2897
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, let's take no precautions or preventative measures, and then blame the people who live in whatever place the next pandemic originates from.
Seems like the rational thing to do, don't you think?
 
way south
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: We should ban all pork related products!
<.<
>.>
<.<


=.=

maptimeboston.github.ioView Full Size
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Swine flu 2: the hammining.
 
friendlytarget
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bricktop inconsolable
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: If it was a competition hog farms dont stand a chance against Chinese wet markets with the diversity and lack of any hygiene or standards


I mean, they stand a pretty good chance when you consider the scale and conditions of industrial pork and chicken. Successful pandemics are a lottery, and the more animals you have crammed into a small space with humans, the better chances viruses have to win the cross-species transmission prize.

Worse is that the antibiotics may create a super bug that will make Covid19 seem quaint.
 
WeedBong420
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Did they spawn Trump?

On second thought, he's actually dirtier than a pig's dick.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You need pigs in close proximity to both humans and the elements to make a really good viral jump.  Flyover birds/etc dump viruses on the pigs, who then pass to humans. Family farms are far more dangerous for this than industrial farms, but still not that dangerous. Widespread small-time hog farming is why China is usually the source of fun new flus.

So "industrial hog farms" are not a particularly dangerous source of novel viruses. But if you want to see mental bias in action, look for person A who hates B who decides that new problem C can be solved by eliminating B.  Sure A=Mother Jones and B=Hog Farms today, but tomorrow?  Maybe A=Republicans and B=Mexico because C=coronavirus.  Oh wait, that was yesterday. Maybe A=Urban Planners and B=Suburbs because C=coronavirus.  No, that was three months ago.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Biden is going to have the White House fumigated before he moves in, I'm sure. Yeesh, I can't imagine the unholy stench that Donny McFartsalot is emanating directly into the furniture and carpets.

Old man stew and hamberders with lots of ketchup.


old MacDonald wrappers and Coke cans under the royal bed.

excess pickles in a executive desk drawer.

man goo on the drapes. crusty dusty musty old man goo on the drapes. in spades.

other drape used to butt floss after shower.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As long as the supply of bacon holds out, I'm semi sorta OK with this
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Mmmmm.  Bacon.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WeedBong420: Did they spawn Trump?

On second thought, he's actually dirtier than a pig's dick.


This is an article about microbiology. Do you realize you don't HAVE to bring up the president in every thread?  There's no prize or anything for doing so. You realize that, right?
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.