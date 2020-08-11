 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Behind on your rent? Guess I'll just have to remove all the windows and doors of your home   (bc.ctvnews.ca) divider line
24
    More: Asinine, Renting, Rental agreement, Leasehold estate, CTV News report, Jamie Hemson, Residential Tenancy Branch's Compliance, Enforcement Unit, Landlord  
•       •       •

790 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2020 at 11:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Summoner101
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yea, that doesn't seem legal.
 
Robinfro [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Also happens in Iceland
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hiring someone to do all that work probably cost him more than she owed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At that point you could torch the place and say that the landlord did it to get rid of you. Afterall he already smashed the place up.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At least if there are no doors they can't lock you out.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hold That Tiger (Tiger Rag) - The Swing Ninjas
Youtube VCAw6s1rV-A
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Yea, that doesn't seem legal.


Broken windows and missing doors tend to violate construction codes and public health codes.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Yea, that doesn't seem legal.


Tenant laws vary a lot locally, but I don't know anywhere that might be legal. As a rule, making the place unsuitable for occupancy is a huge no-no, and will usually cost the landlord a great deal and weigh heavily against them in any legal proceedings.

abhorrent1: Hiring someone to do all that work probably cost him more than she owed.


If you believe a tenant is never going to pay and/or is going to do damage, spending a lot to get them out can be a rational choice.

When the landlord does something that is surely illegal, I think it's safe to assume he hasn't actually thought any of that through and is just being stupid and/or evil. But there are times when the amount owed isn't an important factor.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I guess you could say what the landlord did...wasn't above board.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Summoner101: Yea, that doesn't seem legal.

Broken windows and missing doors tend to violate construction codes and public health codes.


And just basic safety/security of the home for the tenants along with a five year old child.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: Summoner101: Yea, that doesn't seem legal.

Tenant laws vary a lot locally, but I don't know anywhere that might be legal. As a rule, making the place unsuitable for occupancy is a huge no-no, and will usually cost the landlord a great deal and weigh heavily against them in any legal proceedings.

abhorrent1: Hiring someone to do all that work probably cost him more than she owed.

If you believe a tenant is never going to pay and/or is going to do damage, spending a lot to get them out can be a rational choice.

When the landlord does something that is surely illegal, I think it's safe to assume he hasn't actually thought any of that through and is just being stupid and/or evil. But there are times when the amount owed isn't an important factor.


IANAL, but I don't think he is either.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's almost like people who seek to profit by holding the threat of homelessness over others are shiatheels.
 
My Sober Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This sounds like a great idea if the roommate I don't have yet, but am considering to help out on the expenses ever fails to pay his or her expenses.

Anybody wanna live in my basement?  I promise not to pour concrete in the window wells and lock the door if you don't pay your rent.

I am not serious about that offer.
YET
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Lol.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A Republican from China? Go figure.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You cannot touch anything on the home. That gets you a ride to jail and an appearance before a Judge.

Even a window screen.

People. Don't be a dick to other people.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The province created the Compliance and Enforcement Unit in 2019 to investigate allegations of repeated or serious infractions of tenancy laws, and it has the power to issue fines of up to $5,000 per day.

Great. Now explain why this doesn't merit the full $5000 fine.

/gutless cowards
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hope the appropriate Tenancy Board makes an example of him. Looks like they can fine him $5000/day. They should nail him $5000 for each calendar day and fraction thereof and give it to her so she can find a better place to live.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: Anybody wanna live in my basement?  I promise not to pour concrete in the window wells and lock the door if you don't pay your rent.


For the love of God, Montresor!
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Yea, that doesn't seem legal.


Yeah, but you think some Chinese slum lord cares about that? Same way they set up grow houses and BHO labs in residential neighborhoods, and then get caught because they steal power and are all-around bad neighbors.

I feel like foreign-born residents of US/Can are thumbing their nose at our laws and traditions more and more. I hate to admit it but it makes me commiserate with those who talk about limiting immigration--especially if these are the people we're getting...
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When this originally came out the land lord came off as a real prick.


I know! I'm just as shocked as you are.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Friend of the Devil: Summoner101: Yea, that doesn't seem legal.

Yeah, but you think some Chinese slum lord cares about that? Same way they set up grow houses and BHO labs in residential neighborhoods, and then get caught because they steal power and are all-around bad neighbors.

I feel like foreign-born residents of US/Can are thumbing their nose at our laws and traditions more and more. I hate to admit it but it makes me commiserate with those who talk about limiting immigration--especially if these are the people we're getting...


That escalated quickly.
 
bababa
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The landlord is an immigrant from China or Taiwan, and the official and unofficial rules about landlord / tenant rights are different there. He was probably shocked anyone complained, and even more shocked that the regulatory body sided with the tenant.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Summoner101: Yea, that doesn't seem legal.


It's as legal as swapping out the locks.

As painful as the process is, you have to go through the courts in order to oust a deadbeat.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.