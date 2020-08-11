 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Stat News)   Winter is coming, and not the cool kind with dragons and boobies   (statnews.com) divider line
29
    More: Scary, Infectious disease, Epidemiology, Influenza, Infection, cousins of the virus, public health experts, Vaccination, northern parts of the country  
•       •       •

1033 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2020 at 10:05 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We're boned
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what we're going through in the Southwest right now, by the way. 110 degree weather is also indoor weather...which is part of the reason things went to hell in a handbasket a couple months ago.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
fark off. we still haven't had summer here.
 
Cuthbert Allgood
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The US of A isn't beating back COVID anytime soon
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: fark off. we still haven't had summer here.


You're in Canada. You're doing fine.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Gil Scott Heron "Winter In America" (1974) HIGH QUALITY
Youtube m2zKdIcOV5s

These are sad farking times
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You had me at boobies.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"dragons and boobies?" where exactly do you live sport?
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Third Man: This is what we're going through in the Southwest right now, by the way. 110 degree weather is also indoor weather...which is part of the reason things went to hell in a handbasket a couple months ago.


Keep in mind that the "Indoors Hypothesis" is still just that. Scienticians still don't understand the mechanism that makes flu/colds seasonal. What we DO know is that, for whatever reason, flu is seasonal even in the Southwest despite spending more time indoors during summer than in winter.

There is every reason to expect COVID to be influenced by this same seasonal mechanism as these other respiratory illnesses. Winter will most likely be incredibly rough.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fear everything. Yawn.
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I feel like I am the last holdout among family and friends that is taking this shiat seriously.  And my circle runs the gamut from Trump-humpers to BLM supporting liberals.  People are just over it.  And that terrifies me.
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
With the way this year is going? There's probably going to be a massive blizzard that shuts down the entire east coast.

And that's the good news!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My office just announced they were extending the option to work from home until Jan 4th. At least.
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: fark off. we still haven't had summer here.


You'll never hear surf music again.
 
jso2897
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: Fear everything. Yawn.


Viruses don't fear anything.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: Fear everything. Yawn.


No, not really. Relatively squarely focused on the imminent threat.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Vermithrax Perjorative: The Third Man: This is what we're going through in the Southwest right now, by the way. 110 degree weather is also indoor weather...which is part of the reason things went to hell in a handbasket a couple months ago.

Keep in mind that the "Indoors Hypothesis" is still just that. Scienticians still don't understand the mechanism that makes flu/colds seasonal. What we DO know is that, for whatever reason, flu is seasonal even in the Southwest despite spending more time indoors during summer than in winter.

There is every reason to expect COVID to be influenced by this same seasonal mechanism as these other respiratory illnesses. Winter will most likely be incredibly rough.


People farking die and that happens every year. The population is older and are dying. And this is all some reverse Malthusian scheme where the young and poor still have to suffer so the old don't live forever. We were gonna have larger death rates because of the baby boomers away. But sure let's bring back prohibition because that's what stopped Spanish flu.
 
jso2897
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: tinfoil-hat maggie: Fear everything. Yawn.

No, not really. Relatively squarely focused on the imminent threat.


Fear gets a bad rap. It's actually one of the better human emotions, second to love.
It certainly beats the shiat out of pride and anger and all those phony macho emotions.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This country's dumbass quotient this s through the roof. We're good and proper farked this winter. I'm preparing my business to weather a second shutdown, and likely without government assistance because with any luck we'll have lame-duck Trump who won't give a shiat what happens as part of his "screw you guys I lost" temper tantrum.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jso2897: tinfoil-hat maggie: Fear everything. Yawn.

Viruses don't fear anything.


We at our around 1% of the population having been infected according to the numbers right?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: Vermithrax Perjorative: The Third Man: This is what we're going through in the Southwest right now, by the way. 110 degree weather is also indoor weather...which is part of the reason things went to hell in a handbasket a couple months ago.

Keep in mind that the "Indoors Hypothesis" is still just that. Scienticians still don't understand the mechanism that makes flu/colds seasonal. What we DO know is that, for whatever reason, flu is seasonal even in the Southwest despite spending more time indoors during summer than in winter.

There is every reason to expect COVID to be influenced by this same seasonal mechanism as these other respiratory illnesses. Winter will most likely be incredibly rough.

People farking die and that happens every year. The population is older and are dying. And this is all some reverse Malthusian scheme where the young and poor still have to suffer so the old don't live forever. We were gonna have larger death rates because of the baby boomers away. But sure let's bring back prohibition because that's what stopped Spanish flu.


There was is a huge crowd of Farkers who want the virus to kill Boomers and Trumpers but also want to close schools and save grandma.  Can't have it both ways liberturdos!
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tinyarena: "dragons and boobies?" where exactly do you live sport?


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: tinfoil-hat maggie: Fear everything. Yawn.

No, not really. Relatively squarely focused on the imminent threat.


How'd you're do go?
 
jso2897
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: jso2897: tinfoil-hat maggie: Fear everything. Yawn.

Viruses don't fear anything.

We at our around 1% of the population having been infected according to the numbers right?


I don't understand that sentence. What does "We at are around" mean?
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jso2897: tinfoil-hat maggie: jso2897: tinfoil-hat maggie: Fear everything. Yawn.

Viruses don't fear anything.

We at our around 1% of the population having been infected according to the numbers right?

I don't understand that sentence. What does "We at are around" mean?


Cognitive problems over typos, check ✌
 
jso2897
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: jso2897: tinfoil-hat maggie: jso2897: tinfoil-hat maggie: Fear everything. Yawn.

Viruses don't fear anything.

We at our around 1% of the population having been infected according to the numbers right?

I don't understand that sentence. What does "We at are around" mean?

Cognitive problems over typos, check ✌


So...........................what?
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
GIS:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doomjesse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jso2897: tinfoil-hat maggie: jso2897: tinfoil-hat maggie: Fear everything. Yawn.

Viruses don't fear anything.

We at our around 1% of the population having been infected according to the numbers right?

I don't understand that sentence. What does "We at are around" mean?


We are at around

Just assume people confuse word order and it'll make life easier.
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: GIS:
[Fark user image 437x566]


Well, if I had any work here, it's done now.
Bless and keep you all.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.