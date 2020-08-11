 Skip to content
 
If you've never gazed on the bald butt of a baby NOPE
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How about a bald butt in The Great Outdoors?
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh. My. God Charlotte. Look at her butt.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cat got stressed because I'm working from home so he got matted hair and now he has a shaved butt too!
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor girl.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is surprisingly butt-like.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
thanks subby. fark you
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That butt deserves a website.

/got nuthin
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Three Stooges are scared of a wig
Youtube 3SUnRxeJ8nk
 
stuartp9
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Something else to add to my list of things I didn't expect to be doing this year.. "looking at a bald spider butt".
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not surprising. That tarantula is Brazilian.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Bald Butte
Youtube edXMpIOvnRY
 
