 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Toronto Sun)   "Don't be a Dumbass." Is this a warning or an obituary? Why not both, dumbass?   (torontosun.com) divider line
18
    More: Dumbass, Shania Twain, New York, New Yorker Cody James Holland, Billy Currington, list of loves, Canadian Country Music Association, native of Ogdensburg, Comment  
•       •       •

1199 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2020 at 10:49 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what I can gather the guy who died was a dumbass and so was the person who wrote the article. Holy crap they didn't even bother to re-read what they typed there. It's atrocious.
 
redsquid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A corrections officer...
Shocking.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He drank, drove, and didn't wear his seat belt!"

"And despite being asked about his life's ambition, "I'm gonna be a porn star!'', Holland became a corrections officer"

And nothing of value was lost
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It is pronounced Doo Mah..."
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So who the fark was this guy, and why should I care that he's dead?
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Any Pie Left: "It is pronounced Doo Mah..."


My favorite insult: Listen here Alexander Dumbass. Some get it. Some do not. Regardless. I enjoy saying it.
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is considered reporting in 2020?

I'm pretty sure the person who died is the author of the article and was also a corrections officer for Reddit.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cew-smoke: From what I can gather the guy who died was a dumbass and so was the person who wrote the article. Holy crap they didn't even bother to re-read what they typed there. It's atrocious.


It's the Toronto Sun, I don't expect much.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Yorker Cody James Holland, 25, is remembered for his heart, humor and "his middle finger and showing his butt to the world!"

"He drank, drove, and didn't wear his seat belt!"

"He loved steak, chew and beer,"

---

This is how a REAL man lives you pussy liberals!
Healthcare for grannies? Behaving as though anyone's life matters? Voting for a WOMAN? Makes me wanna puke.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kraig57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

JRoo: New Yorker Cody James Holland, 25, is remembered for his heart, humor and "his middle finger and showing his butt to the world!"

"He drank, drove, and didn't wear his seat belt!"

"He loved steak, chew and beer,"

---

This is how a REAL man lives you pussy liberals!
Healthcare for grannies? Behaving as though anyone's life matters? Voting for a WOMAN? Makes me wanna puke.


Powerful stuff.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You gotta beat special kind of dumbass not to wear your seatbelt.
 
ocelot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 503x377]


Last time I talked to him System UI was not responding.Sad.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

redsquid: A corrections officer...
Shocking.


He pretty much checks all the boxes to be over qualified for law enforcement..Inconsiderate, idiot, redneck,
HS jock who barely had to show up for school and apparently graduated, flagrantly broke the law, etc..
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DittoToo: You gotta beat special kind of dumbass not to wear your seatbelt.


a free one
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.