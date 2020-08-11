 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Athens Banner Herald)   University of Georgia posts and removes guidance for having sex during COVID-19 pandemic--hopefully so they can include the term "doggystyle" in the next draft   (onlineathens.com) divider line
14
    More: Silly, Human sexual behavior, Sexual intercourse, Sexually transmitted disease, Human sexuality, Oral sex, AIDS, sexual health, University of Georgia  
•       •       •

242 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Aug 2020 at 1:53 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
U of Ga student watching Ugga do what dogs do: "I wish I could do that."
U of Ga professor who overheard the comment: "Son, that dog would bite you."
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I think you mean dawggy style
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"You are your safest sex partner"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
College admins spend way too much time worrying what a bunch of 19 year olds are doing with their fun bits.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: College admins spend way too much time worrying what a bunch of 19 year olds are doing with their fun bits.


In this case, 19yos and their funbits are a major vector for spreading the rona.  And no liability waiver is going to be worth the electrons encoding it if Muffy dies after catching the rona on campus.  They aren't saying "You must be celibate"; they are saying "Could you please fark in a way that doesn't end up costing the endowment in settlements".
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The internet made fun of us so we took our balls and went home.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's some more sage advice in these troubling times...

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: "You are your safest sex partner"

Fark user imageView Full Size



Is that hand sanitizer or lube?

Yes!

A new product has been born.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
College contest for innovative safe sex Barriers
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: HighlanderRPI: "You are your safest sex partner"

[Fark user image image 428x320]


Is that hand sanitizer or lube?

Yes!

A new product has been born.


I think we all remember the one time we were young and naive and tried to fap in the shower with soap.

Ain't no effin way you're foolin us into tryin it with hand sanitizer...
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erik-k: Boo_Guy: HighlanderRPI: "You are your safest sex partner"

[Fark user image image 428x320]


Is that hand sanitizer or lube?

Yes!

A new product has been born.

I think we all remember the one time we were young and naive and tried to fap in the shower with soap.

Ain't no effin way you're foolin us into tryin it with hand sanitizer...


Pro tip
Avoid toothpaste, head& shoulders, Listerine, gold Bonds, alcohol, bleach, mint, cocaine.
Also cocaine didn't do anything but hurt.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: College admins spend way too much time worrying what a bunch of 19 year olds are doing with their fun bits.


Is twice a day too much time?  Also, what exactly counts as "worrying"?  Asking for a friend.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.