(Local10 WPLG)   In other news, apparently a Hyundai Accent will do 132 MPH. Baby on board optional
    More: Florida, Interstate Highway System, arrest report, Florida Highway Patrol troopers, Arrest, Bodily harm, Broward County, Florida, 21-year-old man, Automobile  
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The car might let it happen, but the tires won't hold up long at that speed.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I highly doubt this as I think it has too little power to do that. I know my Focus with the same about would just reach about 100 before NOPE kicked in an I did a more relaxed highway speed.

/may have gone triple digits a few times for "reasons" in my younger days
//now I only do it on closed courses
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My venerable diesel will do 90 with a brick on the accelerator, if you give her around ten miles of interstate to get there.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, it's hard to believe, but of course we cannot mistrust the word of anyone in the employ of the police, right?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Every time I get a shiatty little rental car or something this song starts playing in my head as an inside personal joke.
Motörhead - Built For Speed
Youtube 8a1m9jUNJsk

/really though I never do over 5 MPH the limit. Stay slow and hardcore
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My 1995 Corolla could get up to 130. Logged on my GPS.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
According to his arrest report, Pierre told troopers that he "didn't really have a reason" to be driving erratically and appeared to be concerned about losing his football scholarship.

I'm sure that scholarship is still in tact right now.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

isamudyson: I highly doubt this as I think it has too little power to do that. I know my Focus with the same about would just reach about 100 before NOPE kicked in an I did a more relaxed highway speed.

/may have gone triple digits a few times for "reasons" in my younger days
//now I only do it on closed courses


Depends on the transmission.

Back in 91 or so I got a 4-banger Galant up to 135.  It took a long time and even a small farkup would kick it out of overdrive.

A radar detector actually saved my ass that time.

/FL528 aka the Beeline
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: /FL528 aka the Beeline


That and Alligator Alley is the closest thing Florida has to the Autobahn.

You can go 75mph and you'll still be the slow car.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Small fuel efficient cars are no joke.  There are stories of guys running from military copters in Iraq in small Toyota's and the helicopters having trouble keeping up with them.  

They are not very heavy, so it isn't like the engine has all that much weight to push.  On the other hand, the aluminum engine is going to tear itself up.  So you make a decent run from the police, but whomever buys your car at the police auction is going to spend a lot of money fixing stuff.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

isamudyson: I highly doubt this as I think it has too little power to do that. I know my Focus with the same about would just reach about 100 before NOPE kicked in an I did a more relaxed highway speed.

/may have gone triple digits a few times for "reasons" in my younger days
//now I only do it on closed courses


Same here. I've hit about 132 mph one time just to see if I could on an empty desert road in the middle of the night. I did, and it was one of the closest feelings to death as I've ever had. You become acutely aware that if anything gets in your way, you can't stop and will be killed. If you merely bump the steering wheel too far, you'll roll the car and you will be killed. Hit the brakes too hard and you'll lose traction, risk rolling the car, and you will be killed. In fact, you now have to work pretty hard to stay alive at this point since you're just in a regular car with no professional safety gear. The only thing you can do is just let your foot off the pedal and just wait for the vehicle to naturally slow down. Which feels like forever, and takes about at least a mile or more to do.

I chalk it up to the folly of youth. I don't even like breaking 85 on the legal roads in Nevada and Texas. Aside from burning excess fuel, holy hell does it drain you. You have to pump serious adrenaline to fuel yourself to stay so focused on the road. And when it's over, and the adrenaline burns out, you just feel weak.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
An Accent might hit 130, if you drop it out of a plane flying at FL400 and over the nadir of Death Valley.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Top speed for the latest gen is listed at 130MPH so his car appears to be in good health.


BadReligion: The car might let it happen, but the tires won't hold up long at that speed.


If the car can go that fast then the factory would've sold it with tires that can handle that speed, the internets say the latest gen is sold with V rated tires, those are good for up to 150mph*

*iif they're properly inflated
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Downhill maybe
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I looked at the comments, Ray
 
flemardo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I doubt it. They put a limiters in them.  My car balks at 110mph even though it could easily do more. Previous model of the same car did 115mph before the limiter kicked in. I'll give him 100+ and the rest goes to the cop eye math.
https://caselaw.findlaw.com/us-4th-ci​r​cuit/1604482.html

Doesn't change much though, he's still a reckless asshole.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've done very close to that speed in a 1986 Mazda RX-7 (148 HP) and a 1987 BMW 325 (121 HP).

With just a little tailwind, it's not out of the question.
 
