 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC) NewsFlash And that vice presidential candidate was me   (cnbc.com) divider line
271
    More: NewsFlash  
•       •       •

2189 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 11 Aug 2020 at 4:29 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook


Want to get NewsFlash notifications in email?

271 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Damn.

Who's gonna be AG?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hmm...this headline has potential.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Damn.

Who's gonna be AG?


Preet?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Now we need to get Miatch removed from Senate and make Elizabeth Warren the Senate Majority Leader.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Damn.

Who's gonna be AG?


Preet Bharara.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hereby decree that this is the thread!

// I have zero pull with the moderators.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Harris/Pence debate will be fun:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh I can't wait until a certain Farker weighs in on how this is bad.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Bad Biatch is Back Y'all!
//can't wait for SNL
///3rd time posting this has to be a charm
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not my first choice but not the worst choice, much like Biden himself.
 
stovepipe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rann Xerox: The Harris/Pence debate will be fun:

[Fark user image 614x407]


The gaspedaling of pense's nuts will be EPIC.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Now we need to get Miatch removed from Senate and make Elizabeth Warren the Senate Majority Leader.


He's up by 12, the last poll I looked at.  Unfortunately.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I vote for this headline but with an actual article instead of twitter.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This was the best choice. I'll be glad to vote for the two of them.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rann Xerox: GreatGlavinsGhost: Damn.

Who's gonna be AG?

Preet Bharara.


This.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
.@katieporteroc for Senate!!

- Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) August 11, 2020
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mainsail: Oh I can't wait until a certain Farker weighs in on how this is bad.


From multiple accounts at once
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mofa: I hereby decree that this is the thread!

// I have zero pull with the moderators.


*Moderator pull intensifies*
 
eagle5953
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good headline, safe VP pick
 
imapirate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good with me. Let's get this done!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What is Kasie Hunt's email address?
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Mother won't let Pence debate.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's on, motherf*ckers. Let's do this.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: GreatGlavinsGhost: Damn.

Who's gonna be AG?

Preet?


Oh please oh please oh please
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I look forward to the gnashing of teeth and the wailing of "Cop!" as Fark Progressives attempt to dismantle the scary black lady with the really liberal voting record.
 
Datanerd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rann Xerox: The Harris/Pence debate will be fun:

[Fark user image 614x407]


Does mother have to be there?  New rule that the spouse of the debater can't be in the room.  LOL.
 
LL316
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rann Xerox: The Harris/Pence debate will be fun:

[Fark user image image 614x407]


She was my least favorite among the options. But this... I'm very much looking forward to this.
 
Riomp300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That little girl becomes VP
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Willie Brown inconsolable.
 
adamatari
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
0% surprise.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I say we have her debate Trump too
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm actually surprised.
Not that it's Kamala Harris in particular, that it's someone that's been speculated about and not some rando nobody'd ever considered.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Damn.

Who's gonna be AG?


Hillary
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I would have picked Tammy Duckworth. Guess I have no choice but to vote Kanye again in my swing state.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She was the best choice.
She will eat Pence alive.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
First Black President.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
LOL, gonna be another close election with a pick like that.  At least it wasn't Stacey Abrams.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Go Kamala!!
 
misanthropicsob
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me:

.@katieporteroc for Senate!!- Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) August 11, 2020


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good.

Now let's put aside some hurt feelings and focus on an actual existential threat to the United States and get Donald Trump out of the White House.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KiwDaWabbit: Just how is he supposed to win California now?


Well, that didn't take long.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP
 
Your_Huckleberry [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pretty good headline, too.
 
little big man
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VanillaEnvelope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I suspect this thread will be flooded with anti-anti-Trump "progressives" momentarily.
 
mactheknife [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Who's gonna be AG?


There's nothing in federal law (to my knowledge - feel free to correct me, Farkers) that says she couldn't do both jobs; she just couldn't accept the salary for both.  A Vice President with an actual portfolio would be unprecedented for Americans, but not by any means a bad idea.
 
Displayed 50 of 271 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.