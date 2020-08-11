 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   Bad: Forest fire. Worse: Radioactive forest fire. Next: Forest fire with superpowers   (theatlantic.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Chernobyl disaster, edge of the forest, Vasyl Yoschenko, fire releases radionuclides, Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, Sergiy Zibtsev, annual radiation limit, controlled burn  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That stuff is like, forever man. It doesn't go away very fast.

King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....which reminds me, I need to get 400 chest x-rays.
 
Fano
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In the woods, now they're troops, fighting for special interest groups LOOK OUT! HERE COME THE SPIDER MEN!
 
wickedragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Beter Parker was a normal high school student, trying to get through a normal day when suddenly, at Oscorp, he was bitten by a radioactive forest fire!

Now he fights crime as the Amazing Incendiary Lorax!

What would his powers be? Does whatever a forest fire can?
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And so it begins...

happy tree friends - RADIOACTIVE (Imagine Dragons) [AMV] HD
Youtube Tvl3fqt9Voc
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Should be Repeat or Follow-Up. no?

https://www.fark.com/comments/1077117​1​/And-Just-in-case-you-didnt-have-ENOUG​H-to-worry-about-Radiation-levels-arou​nd-Chernobyl-are-spiking-as-a-forest-f​ire-is-burning-irradiated-trees
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: That stuff is like, forever man. It doesn't go away very fast.


It will take something like 30,000 years before the radiation naturally decays to safe levels.

We have 34 of those years of it behind us, and those were the worst.

The remaining 29,966 are going to just fly by.
 
xxxHAHAguyxxx
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTFA: "because cesium and strontium are the chemical analogues of potassium and calcium "

I can hear the air being wasted, and the steam coming out of the writer's ears.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Jebus, 2020 just keeps getting better and better doesn't it?! Hey was the Fukushima disaster in Japan ever resolved? I just want to survive at this point
 
dbaggins
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: It will take something like 30,000 years before the radiation naturally decays to safe levels.

We have 34 of those years of it behind us, and those were the worst.

The remaining 29,966 are going to just fly by.



I think the point of the sarcasm is that many of the hottest isotopes have already decayed in those thirty years.  many of the scariest isotopes from a nuclear disaster have decayed to a safer form.  Not all though.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

King Something: ....which reminds me, I need to get 400 chest x-rays.


Breathe the pressure. Come play my game, I'll test you.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

caffeine_addict: Should be Repeat or Follow-Up. no?

https://www.fark.com/comments/10771171​/And-Just-in-case-you-didnt-have-ENOUG​H-to-worry-about-Radiation-levels-arou​nd-Chernobyl-are-spiking-as-a-forest-f​ire-is-burning-irradiated-trees


Follow up
 
