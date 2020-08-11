 Skip to content
(Wired)   Belarus no can has cheezeburger   (wired.com) divider line
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In spite of ongoing connectivity blackouts, protests escalated in Minsk on Monday night local time. As the journalist Viačorka put it in a tweet, "Connection is getting worse, while the crowds are getting bigger."

somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hilarious, I submitted this when this happened on election night and warned something bad was coming and it gets redlit. 3 days later, Wired writes a half-assed story on it and it magically gets greened like this is suddenly news?

*sigh*

This was news 3 days ago, it was submitted as news 3 days ago.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Putin: i will bring you internet. I will bring you internet data by the tank.
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nothings going to happen. The police / military are backing Lukashenko so until military general defects nothing will change.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So they've reached the "shut down access to the outside world so they can just murder the political opposition cause they won't shut up about you stealing an election" stage of fascism in Belarus. It's a sad day for trump humpers who were hoping on video of the crack down for some new jerkoff material. The re-release of George Floyd being murdered just ain't doing it anymore.
 
stuffy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Because cutting off peoples porn always makes things better.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: Nothings going to happen. The police / military are backing Lukashenko so until military general defects nothing will change.


That was how Romania's crackdown on the revolution largely broke.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
From the photo, it looks like a lot of SUV's are missing their skidplates.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thank God it can't happen here in the good ol' U S of A.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
GOP seen furiously taking notes.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Thank God it can't happen here in the good ol' U S of A.


Actually, it CAN'T happen in the good ol' USA.  Too many branches of government.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: AnEasyTarget: Nothings going to happen. The police / military are backing Lukashenko so until military general defects nothing will change.

That was how Romania's crackdown on the revolution largely broke.


A Nicolae Ceaușescu tribute party came to mind. Happy Christmas : )
 
bfh0417
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Stud Gerbil: Thank God it can't happen here in the good ol' U S of A.

Actually, it CAN'T happen in the good ol' USA.  Too many branches of government.


Have you been asleep for the last 3 years?

It CAN happen here.

IT IS HAPPENING HERE!
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I knew things were going to go bad, and that Lukashenko would try some shaky shiat to stay in power, but I didn't see it going this bad this quickly.

Not good.

Also, as has been brought up several times, not every bad political thing has to be tied back to Trump. This is bad entirely disconnected from him :P
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
chawco
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Now I wants cheezeburgerz.

Can haz please?
 
vatica40
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Stud Gerbil: Thank God it can't happen here in the good ol' U S of A.

Actually, it CAN'T happen in the good ol' USA.  Too many branches of government.

Have you been asleep for the last 3 years?

It CAN happen here.

IT IS HAPPENING HERE!


That sound you hear is the rotors of black helicopters whoooooooshing over your head.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Don't think Trumpers aren't taking note. They saw that article about the corrupt Belarusian fascists tossing sacks of ballots out the back window and thought "we need to be doing this"
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

halifaxdatageek: I knew things were going to go bad, and that Lukashenko would try some shaky shiat to stay in power, but I didn't see it going this bad this quickly.

Not good.

Also, as has been brought up several times, not every bad political thing has to be tied back to Trump. This is bad entirely disconnected from him :P


Nothing evil is "entirely disconnected" from Trump.
 
