(Cherokee Tribune & Ledger)   Atlanta In-Person School Update: Seven days in and the first full school closure starts tonight. Discussion about when to close them all has now started   (tribuneledgernews.com) divider line
W_Scarlet
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I just want to say, for the benefit of the entire nation;

What the fark did you think was going to happen?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No! How could this be?? What an absolute shocking surprise!
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: I just want to say, for the benefit of the entire nation;

What the fark did you think was going to happen?


I'll get the lights.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Watching these schools push to open and close suddenly is like watching someone trying to start a car without fixing the engine.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Now. The time to close them all would be now. Before you waste more money. I heard on NPR yesterday that some (maybe it was an average of all of them) school districts would end up paying something like $1.8 million for shiat like PPE and sanitizers for school buildings. All wasted if they end up closing the school anyway after a few weeks.

But hey, don't let observable reality and common sense confuse you, continue to take the advice of the dumb motherfarkers who haven't been right about a single thing since this clusterfark started.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: I just want to say, for the benefit of the entire nation;

What the fark did you think was going to happen?


We were assured by a very stable genius that the virus would go away, and also children were immune.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Watching these schools push to open and close suddenly is like watching someone trying to start a car without fixing the engine.


Meh, it's more like watching a dog hump someone's leg. Only not funny.
 
AeAe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
God damn, these school administrators are inept.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Blood for the Money God, skulls for the Money Throne.


/and milk for the Khorne Flakes
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
TheSteelCricket [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
School starts here in three weeks. I hope they learn something from the examples. If not, we will be keeping our kids home.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AeAe: God damn, these school administrators are inept.


Those who can, do.
Those who can't, teach.
Those who can't teach, teach English.
Those who can't teach English become school administrators.
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AeAe: God damn, these school administrators Republicans are inept.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: W_Scarlet: I just want to say, for the benefit of the entire nation;

What the fark did you think was going to happen?

I'll get the lights.


What that might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Idiots, idiots, idiots.

This is gonna happen in every school in every school district, in every city or town, that has made the moronic move to open back up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Government officials should have been thrown in jail months ago for not following medical recommendations or public sentiment.

Oh well, let's just keep listening to them and killing ourselves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This doesn't actually dissuade the kind of people that advocated for it in the first place. They've just pivoted to insisting that their district will do it right. If it goes wrong, it's because of the liberal teacher's union.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Name_Omitted: W_Scarlet: I just want to say, for the benefit of the entire nation;

What the fark did you think was going to happen?

I'll get the lights.

What that might look like.

[Fark user image image 339x512]


I love how the cat in the back is washing its ass as the lights go off.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Subby: Once again, Cherokee County is NOT "Atlanta." "Atlanta-area" maybe. "North Georgia" would be better.

The large systems in Atlanta and closer in than Cherokee County are all starting on-line this year.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Warthog: AeAe: God damn, these school administrators are inept.

Those who can, do.
Those who can't, teach.
Those who can't teach, teach English.
Those who can't teach English become school administrators.


An American phrase that needs to go. The sooner the better.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it just be easier to shoot every 10,000th kid in the head?  Then go to their home and shoot 1 out of 4 people living there?

Just seems like that'd be a lot more cost effective, and the DOW would be equally as sated.
 
topgun4291
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I graduated from this district in 2001. During my high school tenure, the entire district almost lost its accreditation due to infighting in the school board.

That all started when a board member wanted a basketball coach fired for playing rap music during practice.

Nothing has changed in its ineptness.
 
sgarri7777
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

topgun4291: I graduated from this district in 2001. During my high school tenure, the entire district almost lost its accreditation due to infighting in the school board.

That all started when a board member wanted a basketball coach fired for playing rap music during practice.

Nothing has changed in its ineptness.


Mark Twain said "before god created idiots he practiced with school boards"
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
GA back-to-school plan...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vestona22
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Subby here. A couple things for context.

1 - Last Friday, the end of the first week, we had 11 schools impacted.  By yesterday, it was 15 (38% of the schools in the county).  I fully expect it to go up in the next few hours.

2 - There are a few reasons I'm posting news for Cherokee County (CC) and not Atlanta Public Schools (APS) proper.  First, CC is Atlanta Metro Area. Second, it was one of the first of two school districts in the ATL Metro area to open.  Finally, I had already been tracking confirmed cases as I live in the county.  (See graph below, if interested.  My prediction is that in another week or two the count will start to really accelerate.  But I hope I'm wrong.)

3 - Finally, I am not anti-in-person schooling.  There are enough center and left of center organizations calling for in-person schooling that I do not see this as a political thing.  My concern is that CC (like many districts) is not requiring students to wear masks. Faculty and staff have to, but students do not.  Seems like a big mistake.

If these updates are annoying I can stop.  Just thought it'd be interesting to see a consistent story line of "progress" given how contentious the topic is.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: I just want to say, for the benefit of the entire nation;

What the fark did you think was going to happen?


The same thing that did happen: juice up the stonk market.

ALL HAIL STONKS!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

vestona22: Finally, I am not anti-in-person schooling. There are enough center and left of center organizations calling for in-person schooling that I do not see this as a political thing.


It is sad that this even needs to be thought, much less said or explained.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AeAe: God damn, these school administrators are inept.


Also corrupt, in many cases.  Got in-laws out west, their local school board has direct ties to DeVos, etc.

/something something the banality of evil
 
shaggai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They seem so confident that school is reopening Aug 31st. Hopefully they will have killed all their kids by then so yes, it will open at that time.
 
Muta
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Who could have saw this happening?
 
