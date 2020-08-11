 Skip to content
(KHOU Houston)   Hi Ho Silver .... to the grill
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, within a mile of those incidents you have Pearl Dynasty buffet, China Star Buffet, Kappa fusion and Pepper Twins.  You can rule out Pepper Twins because they have mostly authentic and outstanding Szechuan style food on their menu.  But I wouldn't get General Tso's at Dynasty and China Star any time soon.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Texas. I had to check anyway.
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Police say it was most likely drug related.

One of the horses was working undercover with HPD.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Introducing Arby's New Wrangler Special!"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Waiter! This steak has marks from where the jockey was hitting it!
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
With beef prices on the rise, it's inevitable.

Just wait until homeless people start disappearing.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Waiter! This steak has marks from where the jockey was hitting it!


In many parts of Europe, a steak is considered ruined if there is a visible sear mark.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
why the long face?

i would admittedly eat a cat if it was prepared properly.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Waiter! This steak has marks from where the jockey was hitting it!


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Number 216
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wonder if it's as good as unicorn

thereviewmonster.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Anyone with information regarding these animal cruelty cases..."

OK, the killing probably wasn't the most humane, but these sound more like "rustling", "theft" or "destruction of property" cases.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

UberDave: Well, within a mile of those incidents you have Pearl Dynasty buffet, China Star Buffet, Kappa fusion and Pepper Twins.  You can rule out Pepper Twins because they have mostly authentic and outstanding Szechuan style food on their menu.  But I wouldn't get General Tso's at Dynasty and China Star any time soon.


That's terribly racist...

But you might check the area for French restaurants all the same.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Found a suspect:

O Brother Where Art Thou- I slaughtered this horse last tuesday
Youtube -wo5TznA5as
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: SpectroBoy: Waiter! This steak has marks from where the jockey was hitting it!

In many parts of Europe, a steak is considered ruined if there is a visible sear mark.


Steak cooked on cast iron is awesome and has no marks. It's ALL sear baby.
 
bughunter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size


/would try once
 
bughunter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: kpaxoid: SpectroBoy: Waiter! This steak has marks from where the jockey was hitting it!

In many parts of Europe, a steak is considered ruined if there is a visible sear mark.

Steak cooked on cast iron is awesome and has no marks. It's ALL sear baby.


I do that for my mom on her birthday every year.  Because it's her favorite way to have steak.

And because it's in December.
 
buntz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's a tragedy people have to eat horses, they're beautiful animals. You ever take a peek at a cow or a pig? They're ugly. We're doing them a favor by eating 'em . Saves 'em the agony of looking at their reflections in the trough every morning. But a horse, that's a noble beast. Why, in the cavalry, a man's steed was his best friend, a real companion. Where do people get off making pork chops out of them? Too much killing in this world, too much death. No respect for people, for tradition, for life. The whole world is spinning down the tubes and nobody even seems to notice. I don't know, I...
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Endangered Species (1982) Movie Trailer - Robert Urich, JoBeth Williams, Paul Dooley & Pet
Youtube XI9--pZEdcg
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So some murderous a-holes stole someone's friends and stabbed them to death so they could have horse meat.

/humans suck
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"I've never seen tenderizer marks make such nice straight lines before"
"Thems not tenderizer marks maw, thems spur lines."
 
Trik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Hoblit: So some murderous a-holes stole someone's friends and stabbed them to death so they could have horse meat.

/humans suck


Meh.  Its a horse.  Other than some idiot getting overly attached to it, its a couple hundred pounds of red meat on hooves, same as a cow.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is what the beginning of an economic collapse looks like. Well, ok, maybe the end of the beginning.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Here in Georgia a friend of a friend found their horse dead from a gunshot wound and all they have to say is "If you know who it is, call me and not the police."

Gotta say if someone killed one of my pets I'd be out for blood as well.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UberDave: Well, within a mile of those incidents you have Pearl Dynasty buffet, China Star Buffet, Kappa fusion and Pepper Twins.  You can rule out Pepper Twins because they have mostly authentic and outstanding Szechuan style food on their menu.  But I wouldn't get General Tso's at Dynasty and China Star any time soon.


Sounds a bunch of horse feathers to me.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Hoblit: So some murderous a-holes stole someone's friends and stabbed them to death so they could have horse meat.

/humans suck

Meh.  Its a horse.  Other than some idiot getting overly attached to it, its a couple hundred pounds of red meat on hooves, same as a cow.



So...some murderous a-holes kidnapped someone's friends and stabbed them to death so they could have horse meat.

/humans really suck
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The aliens have moved on from cattle mutilations.
 
anuran
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The only reason we don't have safe, USDA-inspected horse meat is a bunch of idiots screeching
"But... But... But.... YOU CAN'T EAT MY LITTLE PONY!"
 
Trump's Merkin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have done vegan (supplements and all) for almost 2 years. I have never been sicker in my life. I need meat even if I don't like the idea of it. My bowels refuse to cooperate with the brain and they won.

It is a fact that many foods are like milk - some can and some can't.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dothemath: Police say it was most likely drug related.

One of the horses was working undercover with HPD.


That's what the report to the DEA will read..."Seized _____ pounds of street-grade horse."
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hoblit: GrogSmash: Hoblit: So some murderous a-holes stole someone's friends and stabbed them to death so they could have horse meat.

/humans suck

Meh.  Its a horse.  Other than some idiot getting overly attached to it, its a couple hundred pounds of red meat on hooves, same as a cow.


So...some murderous a-holes kidnapped someone's friends and stabbed them to death so they could have horse meat.

/humans really suck


In quite a few places in the world, they are considered food.

So are dogs and rabbits.

Not my problem if you get overly attached to a meat animal.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Hoblit: GrogSmash: Hoblit: So some murderous a-holes stole someone's friends and stabbed them to death so they could have horse meat.

/humans suck

Meh.  Its a horse.  Other than some idiot getting overly attached to it, its a couple hundred pounds of red meat on hooves, same as a cow.


So...some murderous a-holes kidnapped someone's friends and stabbed them to death so they could have horse meat.

/humans really suck

In quite a few places in the world, they are considered food.

So are dogs and rabbits.

Not my problem if you get overly attached to a meat animal.


Correct...so some murderous a-holes kidnapped someone's friends and stabbed them to death so they could have horse meat.

/humans still suck
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: Police say it was most likely drug related.

One of the horses was working undercover with HPD.


Are they trading the horse meat for drugs?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bughunter: SpectroBoy: kpaxoid: SpectroBoy: Waiter! This steak has marks from where the jockey was hitting it!

In many parts of Europe, a steak is considered ruined if there is a visible sear mark.

Steak cooked on cast iron is awesome and has no marks. It's ALL sear baby.

I do that for my mom on her birthday every year.  Because it's her favorite way to have steak.

And because it's in December.


How do you avoid filling the house with smoke when doing it indoors.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Hoblit: So some murderous a-holes stole someone's friends and stabbed them to death so they could have horse meat.

/humans suck

Meh.  Its a horse.  Other than some idiot getting overly attached to it, its a couple hundred pounds of red meat on hooves, same as a cow.


Horses are substantially smarter than cows. They're about on par with dogs. Also, regardless if its someone's pet cow, big, or chicken, its still farked up to eat someone's pets/animals
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Delikatess, even!
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Hoblit: So some murderous a-holes stole someone's friends and stabbed them to death so they could have horse meat.

/humans suck

Meh.  Its a horse.  Other than some idiot getting overly attached to it, its a couple hundred pounds of red meat on hooves, same as a cow.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: GrogSmash: Hoblit: So some murderous a-holes stole someone's friends and stabbed them to death so they could have horse meat.

/humans suck

Meh.  Its a horse.  Other than some idiot getting overly attached to it, its a couple hundred pounds of red meat on hooves, same as a cow.

Horses are substantially smarter than cows. They're about on par with dogs. Also, regardless if its someone's pet cow, big, or chicken, its still farked up to eat someone's pets/animals


Also considerably more evil tempered.  I'll take a cow over a horse any day.

I realize part of the problem I have with them is the effect of a negative feedback loop, but I will not approach a horse anymore unless I am holding a club heavy enough to momentarily stun the farker when it tries to kick or bite me.  Note that I used 'when', not 'if'.

If a dog did the same, the farking thing would be put down, but not a horse.
 
