(CNN)   Old and broken: Velociraptors. New hotness: TERROR CROCODILES   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Dinosaur, Paleontology, Fossil, lineage of giant Late Cretacecous crocodylians, Crocodilia, new specimens, Deinosuchus snout, Deinosuchus' name  
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's still real to me!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/error crocs
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Velociraptors are totally cool now because the Guardians of the Galaxy guy trained them and they're our friends now and they....oh fark my ass.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 640x640]


/error crocs


I like that "Crocs" is literally in the picture.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How big were the teeth on these Crocs, if they preyed on dinosaurs with teeth the size of bananas?
 
DoctorFarkGood
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I thought they already made this SyFy channel movie...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DoctorFarkGood: I thought they already made this SyFy channel movie...


Oh...it's definitely more than one movie.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
nypost.comView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't know. Velociraptors are pretty rad.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
