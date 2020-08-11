 Skip to content
Doug? If you are looking for Emu Emu, Paterson police have good news for you
12
    New Jersey, Bird, Bergen County, New Jersey, Passaic County, New Jersey, local animal shelter, Passaic River  
morg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
or came from nearby Garrett Mountain, where unusual and rare birds are a common sight

What does this mean? Are there really potentially wild emus roaming free on Garrett Mountain?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
pics.drugstore.comView Full Size
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's Limu Emu, subby.

Liberty Mutual spends many millions on a stupid and annoying ad campaign, and still can't get the name of its mascot across to the public.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

JZDave: That's Limu Emu, subby.

Liberty Mutual spends many millions on a stupid and annoying ad campaign, and still can't get the name of its mascot across to the public.


Emu Emu is the wife:
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

The one on the right.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Geotpf: [pics.drugstore.com image 850x850]


From freshly-squeezed emus.
 
LessO2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Geotpf: [pics.drugstore.com image 850x850]


And this doesn't stink....unlike the insurance TV commercials.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTA: "While emus are rare in North Jersey..."

And they say journalism is dead.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm outta here.
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

holdmybones: I'm outta here.


This comment makes me want to bridge the generation gap twixt me and you....
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Seriously, what is the deal with car insurance companies and blowing tons of money on offbeat comical advertising? It's kind of amusing I guess...but couldn't you lower costs by not advertising so goddamn much?
/for the record I'm with Nationwide who are pretty barebones
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"The emu appears healthy," DeCando said. "I can't tell you (its age) or sex. But I can tell you it needs a bath."

lolz.  Filthy Emu is the name of my next experimental EDM band
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 minute ago  

berylman: Seriously, what is the deal with car insurance companies and blowing tons of money on offbeat comical advertising? It's kind of amusing I guess...but couldn't you lower costs by not advertising so goddamn much?
/for the record I'm with Nationwide who are pretty barebones


The more boring a product is, the more wacky the TV commercials are.
 
