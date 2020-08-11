 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Largest cocaine laboratory ever found in the Netherlands could produce more than 400 pounds of cocaine PER DAY (w/pics)   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Netherlands, Chemistry, cocaine laboratory, police chief Andre van Rijn, Week-day names, number of people, largest cocaine laboratory, Chemical industry  
Nonpo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was curious how much land it would take to grow that much coca so I googled it. According to estimates from the US and UN listed on this site, 1 hectare of land can produce between 2.7 and 6.13 kg of cocaine per year. So to produce 400 pounds (181.4 Kg) a day every day, these guys would need somewhere between 10,000 to 25,000 hectares roughly or 24-60% of The Netherland's entire landmass to grow the coca on. Something tells me a little cop math is going on with that 400 pounds a day figure here.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
officers said they found 100kg of cocaine base at the stables.

Officials were tipped off when several racehorses not only won the derby but took 324 victory laps.
 
mactheknife [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Impressed.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grizmund [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nonpo: I was curious how much land it would take to grow that much coca so I googled it. According to estimates from the US and UN listed on this site, 1 hectare of land can produce between 2.7 and 6.13 kg of cocaine per year. So to produce 400 pounds (181.4 Kg) a day every day, these guys would need somewhere between 10,000 to 25,000 hectares roughly or 24-60% of The Netherland's entire landmass to grow the coca on. Something tells me a little cop math is going on with that 400 pounds a day figure here.


The mixing of the base into clothing bit was interesting, not sure if that's a new thing or not.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nonpo: I was curious how much land it would take to grow that much coca so I googled it. According to estimates from the US and UN listed on this site, 1 hectare of land can produce between 2.7 and 6.13 kg of cocaine per year. So to produce 400 pounds (181.4 Kg) a day every day, these guys would need somewhere between 10,000 to 25,000 hectares roughly or 24-60% of The Netherland's entire landmass to grow the coca on. Something tells me a little cop math is going on with that 400 pounds a day figure here.


You could have just typed DNRTFA
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, that's a lot of coke.

Where will President White Lines get his hookup now?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
basementrejects.comView Full Size


I'm in love with Cocaine Pam.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nonpo: I was curious how much land it would take to grow that much coca so I googled it. According to estimates from the US and UN listed on this site, 1 hectare of land can produce between 2.7 and 6.13 kg of cocaine per year. So to produce 400 pounds (181.4 Kg) a day every day, these guys would need somewhere between 10,000 to 25,000 hectares roughly or 24-60% of The Netherland's entire landmass to grow the coca on. Something tells me a little cop math is going on with that 400 pounds a day figure here.


You do realize they don't actually grow the coca on site, don't you?
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The majority of the suspects are Colombian passport holders.

Way to keep up the stereotype, Colombians in the Netherlands.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nonpo: I was curious how much land it would take to grow that much coca so I googled it. According to estimates from the US and UN listed on this site, 1 hectare of land can produce between 2.7 and 6.13 kg of cocaine per year. So to produce 400 pounds (181.4 Kg) a day every day, these guys would need somewhere between 10,000 to 25,000 hectares roughly or 24-60% of The Netherland's entire landmass to grow the coca on. Something tells me a little cop math is going on with that 400 pounds a day figure here.


Coca doesnt grow there holmes.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like that is the amount they could process in a day, it's not like they are running that place every day.

Interesting abou the carrier material.


I've always wondered why they don't just convert the cocane to some other chemical for transport, then convert it back when it arrives. It would smell different, and, if you get caught, it might not count.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Europe's narco-state. No great surprise.
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a helluva drug!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Officials were tipped off when several racehorses not only won the derby but took 324 victory laps.


And wouldnt shut up about their screenplays.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's it then, no more cocaine, the drug cops totes got it all.

Meanwhile the street price remains totally unaffected for some reason
 
boyvoyeur
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's crazy. A person can only use about 2 pounds a day. Do you just throw out the other 398 pounds?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Does Bayer have labs there?
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bughunter: [basementrejects.com image 600x336]

I'm in love with Cocaine Pam.


Don't we all!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vinn01
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"400 pounds a day"

Enough to supply the red light district for a day.

/Hookers and blow, FTW
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Can I get an Amen!
Personally coke just ain't for me. Anything that can make you feel farking fantastic in 30 seconds and then suicidal a few hours later is a straight road to madness. It's a bad drug IMHO but I know some guys who can handle it like a vitamin.
 
genner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Netherlands has always had a lot of snow.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not impressed:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Maybe a little impressed.
 
bughunter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: bughunter: [basementrejects.com image 600x336]

I'm in love with Cocaine Pam.

Don't we all!

[Fark user image image 350x196]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: The majority of the suspects are Colombian passport holders.

Way to keep up the stereotype, Colombians in the Netherlands.


Tough to fly under the radar with that crew.
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You could have a good weekend in Vegas with that.
 
Incomprehensible Vorlon Porn
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's a big salt shaker!
 
nakmuay
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wow.
I'm asking for "extra starch" in my shirts from now on.
 
12349876
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nonpo: I was curious how much land it would take to grow that much coca so I googled it. According to estimates from the US and UN listed on this site, 1 hectare of land can produce between 2.7 and 6.13 kg of cocaine per year. So to produce 400 pounds (181.4 Kg) a day every day, these guys would need somewhere between 10,000 to 25,000 hectares roughly or 24-60% of The Netherland's entire landmass to grow the coca on. Something tells me a little cop math is going on with that 400 pounds a day figure here.


Because you can only have a laboratory in the exact spot where the raw materials come from.  Us humans are unable to move things from one place to another place.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: Well that's it then, no more cocaine, the drug cops totes got it all.

Meanwhile the street price remains totally unaffected for some reason


This.

Legalize, tax, and regulate.

/war's over, the drugs won
 
Nonpo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Nonpo: I was curious how much land it would take to grow that much coca so I googled it. According to estimates from the US and UN listed on this site, 1 hectare of land can produce between 2.7 and 6.13 kg of cocaine per year. So to produce 400 pounds (181.4 Kg) a day every day, these guys would need somewhere between 10,000 to 25,000 hectares roughly or 24-60% of The Netherland's entire landmass to grow the coca on. Something tells me a little cop math is going on with that 400 pounds a day figure here.

You do realize they don't actually grow the coca on site, don't you?


dothemath: Nonpo: I was curious how much land it would take to grow that much coca so I googled it. According to estimates from the US and UN listed on this site, 1 hectare of land can produce between 2.7 and 6.13 kg of cocaine per year. So to produce 400 pounds (181.4 Kg) a day every day, these guys would need somewhere between 10,000 to 25,000 hectares roughly or 24-60% of The Netherland's entire landmass to grow the coca on. Something tells me a little cop math is going on with that 400 pounds a day figure here.

Coca doesnt grow there holmes.


12349876: Nonpo: I was curious how much land it would take to grow that much coca so I googled it. According to estimates from the US and UN listed on this site, 1 hectare of land can produce between 2.7 and 6.13 kg of cocaine per year. So to produce 400 pounds (181.4 Kg) a day every day, these guys would need somewhere between 10,000 to 25,000 hectares roughly or 24-60% of The Netherland's entire landmass to grow the coca on. Something tells me a little cop math is going on with that 400 pounds a day figure here.

Because you can only have a laboratory in the exact spot where the raw materials come from.  Us humans are unable to move things from one place to another place.



How would it make any sense to ship the leaves from South America to the Netherlands to be processed when the weight and volume of leaves is so much higher and both are equally illegal to transport? I assumed it was a small amount being grown in greenhouses or basements or something like marijuana. Making your product smaller before it's smuggled internationally is like smuggling 101.
 
