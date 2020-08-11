 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   One, ONE Sesame Place employee attacked and injured by anti-mask visitor at amusement park. Ah, ah, ah   (businessinsider.com) divider line
    Sesame Place, anti-mask visitor  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like we're going to recenter the word thug upon its proper defintion.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
*thunderclap*
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sounds like the guy broke the kid's jaw. Everywhere needs to hurry up and make this crap a felony like Illinois did.
This one is an automatic felony on a minor.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Sounds like the guy broke the kid's jaw. Everywhere needs to hurry up and make this crap a felony like Illinois did.
This one is an automatic felony on a minor.


Should be an automatic kick in the nads as well. Not like the poor kid made up the rules.
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I used to work at a haunted house in downtown Houston and we would get in fights almost nightly with people who had assaulted an actor or security person.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh man Subby, if it was The Count, you and I are headed to a fiery demise.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dothemath: I used to work at a haunted house in downtown Houston and we would get in fights almost nightly with people who had assaulted an actor or security person.


Don't a lot of dressed up ghouls get 'scared punched?'
 
JNowe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hey man, take that shiat over to Chuck E Cheese where it belongs!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: lindalouwho: Sounds like the guy broke the kid's jaw. Everywhere needs to hurry up and make this crap a felony like Illinois did.
This one is an automatic felony on a minor.

Should be an automatic kick in the nads as well. Not like the poor kid made up the rules.


Yep. Turns out the woman who was with the guy also assaulted the young man. The law hasn't caught up with them yet.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/​m​ask-dispute-leads-couple-s-assault-tee​n-sesame-place-worker-n1236382
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Disagreeing with mask policy, while idiotic, I at least understand on a basic level: people are being pelted with misinformation left and right.

But attacking someone for requesting that you wear a mask? What the actual f*ck is wrong with people?
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There's a Sesame Street amusement park?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So what happen to the guy who punched the kid?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: inglixthemad: lindalouwho: Sounds like the guy broke the kid's jaw. Everywhere needs to hurry up and make this crap a felony like Illinois did.
This one is an automatic felony on a minor.

Should be an automatic kick in the nads as well. Not like the poor kid made up the rules.

Yep. Turns out the woman who was with the guy also assaulted the young man. The law hasn't caught up with them yet.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/m​ask-dispute-leads-couple-s-assault-tee​n-sesame-place-worker-n1236382


A kick for her as well, or a falcon punch, delivered by either the kid's mom or a someone mom designates.
 
Trik
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Doesn't say that they were arrested for assault.Want these people prosecuted to the fullest extent.
Fines and jail time.
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

blatz514: Don't a lot of dressed up ghouls get 'scared punched?'


Thats an excuse a lot of people used. Customers were told before entering that they would not be touched and also not to touch anyone. Mostly it was just an excuse for assholes to throw a punch and get away with it. Or so they thought.
If you cant handle a 15 year old girl in a ghost costume you should probably just stay home.

The exception were black dudes. Those guys got scared shiatless. Not all of them but most of them. Some of those guys would be crawling out of the place on their hands and knees while their girlfriends were dying laughing.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: lindalouwho: Sounds like the guy broke the kid's jaw. Everywhere needs to hurry up and make this crap a felony like Illinois did.
This one is an automatic felony on a minor.

Should be an automatic kick in the nads as well. Not like the poor kid made up the rules.


Seriously. Out here getting breathed on for 12 bucks an hour by these vectors isn't bad enough, now you're going to assault him too? I assume while your own children watch?

I'd fill my pockets with sand and walk into the ocean if I ever behaved that way.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: I used to work at a haunted house in downtown Houston and we would get in fights almost nightly with people who had assaulted an actor or security person.


Joke=Punch in face
Youtube 1hYDYrdiYX8
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: I used to work at a haunted house in downtown Houston and we would get in fights almost nightly with people who had assaulted an actor or security person.


Unfortunate occupational hazard. I imagine some people get violent when they're scared and/or drunk.
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: dothemath: I used to work at a haunted house in downtown Houston and we would get in fights almost nightly with people who had assaulted an actor or security person.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/1hYDYrdi​YX8]


The difference is this guy didnt pay money to willingly go into a place that exists only to scare people.
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: dothemath: I used to work at a haunted house in downtown Houston and we would get in fights almost nightly with people who had assaulted an actor or security person.

Unfortunate occupational hazard. I imagine some people get violent when they're scared and/or drunk.


Then those unfortunate people with substance abuse/impulse control issues should not pay other people to scare them.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Sounds like the guy broke the kid's jaw. Everywhere needs to hurry up and make this crap a felony like Illinois did.
This one is an automatic felony on a minor.


I would think that assault and battery is already a felony - especially if the victim is a minor and the battery resulted in serious injury.  Send the farker to prison where he can catch COVID-19 and be treated in the prison infirmary.
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Yep. Turns out the woman who was with the guy also assaulted the young man. The law hasn't caught up with them yet.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/m​ask-dispute-leads-couple-s-assault-tee​n-sesame-place-worker-n1236382


Well they got their license plate info, so they should be rounded up soon.  Besides the world of hurt they're in for with criminal charges, I hope they enjoy their names and faces plastered all over the internet.  My only solace right now is that they're currently huddled at home fearing that knock on the door that is inevitably coming.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I hope the couple get caught, but DAYUM, Subby - nice jerb.

+11
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think the asinine tag applies to the park even being open.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
in a functioning society we wouldn't have to have 17 ear olds going around asking people to wear masks.  we'd have govt officials willing to find their spines and require masks.  and police willing to do their jobs and enforce that law.  and THEY would be going around telling people to wear masks instead of tear gassing protestors and beating news crews.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dothemath: Wendigogo: dothemath: I used to work at a haunted house in downtown Houston and we would get in fights almost nightly with people who had assaulted an actor or security person.

Unfortunate occupational hazard. I imagine some people get violent when they're scared and/or drunk.

Then those unfortunate people with substance abuse/impulse control issues should not pay other people to scare them.


I didn't call the patrons unfortunate, just the occupation. Fark the patrons who can't show some self-control and not act like a-holes. Just because a job can bring out the fight or flight reflex in people, doesn't give anyone the right to haul off on the workers.
 
