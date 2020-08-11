 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox2 Detroit)   Think about what you would do If a liquor store owner offered you a free face mask. Now click the link to compare and contrast   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
43
    More: Asinine, Highland Park Single Malt, owner of Azzo Liquor Store, HIGHLAND PARK, surveillance video, customer disturbances, plastic bag, particular customer, recent disturbance  
•       •       •

1707 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2020 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Farking assholes
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we adopt this into our official lexicon?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobtheme: Can we adopt this into our official lexicon?


[Fark user image 679x548]


I'll allow it.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*cking mental defectives.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Farking assholes Azzo's.


FTFY
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobtheme: Can we adopt this into our official lexicon?


[Fark user image 679x548]


Because people licked rats during the Plague?
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobtheme: Can we adopt this into our official lexicon?


[Fark user image 679x548]


I've been calling them Plague Rats.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobtheme: Can we adopt this into our official lexicon?


[Fark user image image 679x548]


There are rat lickers everywhere.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Low quality bait
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually got my first mask from the weed store. I just said thanks. That was in March when you couldn't find them.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You be you, Highland Park Michigan. I'll go get some ramen from Urban Ramen, TYVM.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: I actually got my first mask from the weed store. I just said thanks. That was in March when you couldn't find them.


An acquaintance needed a new NAS and later some memory for it to run some items on the appliance. He ended up doing two orders in two weeks from Newegg back in March. Got 5 free masks each time.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, since i'd already be wearing a mask, i'd politely decline.
 
eKonk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think about what you would do If a liquor store owner offered you a free face mask. Now click the link to compare and contrast

*ponders*

I would probably throw a cinder block through the store window.

*clicks link*

Hey, pretty close!
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: I actually got my first mask from the weed store. I just said thanks. That was in March when you couldn't find them.


Yeah, that would be my answer if someone offered me a mask. Jesus, it's something for free so that you can do business with the store.

And it's a lot harder to suffocate with a mask than the plastic bag the guy initially tried to use.
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, stuff like this is happening all over but somebody's mom holding up a BLM sign is a threat to small businesses and gets to enjoy a shower of pepper balls.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DittoToo: bobtheme: Can we adopt this into our official lexicon?


[Fark user image 679x548]

I've been calling them Plague Rats.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Then you can see him on surveillance video outside on a bicycle picking up a brick and throwing it at a window."

In Michigan they call it chunking.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: AbuHashish: I actually got my first mask from the weed store. I just said thanks. That was in March when you couldn't find them.

An acquaintance needed a new NAS and later some memory for it to run some items on the appliance. He ended up doing two orders in two weeks from Newegg back in March. Got 5 free masks each time.


I bought a WiFi garage door controller because it was cheaper than a replacement remote for this ancient opener (Also, I'm a geek), and they sent me a 10 pack of cheap, basic masks. Perfect for in the backpack when I or someone has forgotten theirs. A simple little gesture that mattered a lot.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eventually one of these guys is going to express their freedoms on a person who has a degree in prison time and they are going to get the ass beating of a life time.
 
booger42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this free mask smell like chloroform?
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was offered a free mask one day at the bus terminal. I had been standing by myself outdoors, so I had taken mine off (damn they steam up your glasses). I said thank you, then politely declined, mentioned I have several of my own and suggested they save it for someone else.

It's not rocket surgery.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have liked to have been surprised by that.
 
schubie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They used to be called "Mask Slackers" because "slacker" is what you called draft dodgers back then. So I call them mask dodgers and as the owner of a small (and poorly ventilated) business, they are worse than shoplifters. I got new cameras, wired for sound so that I don't have to waste valuable thumb strength typing up my ridiculous encounters. Maybe I'll get lucky and one will go viral and I can  use the go fund me retirement plan. I used to love my job, these assholes are making it real hard.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: I was offered a free mask one day at the bus terminal. I had been standing by myself outdoors, so I had taken mine off (damn they steam up your glasses). I said thank you, then politely declined, mentioned I have several of my own and suggested they save it for someone else.

It's not rocket surgery.


Get Hockey Spit for your glasses.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Beat them to death with my bare fists while screaming about the Illuminati?

*click*

Huh. I guess I'd have to wreck the store after as well.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DRTFA: bobtheme: Can we adopt this into our official lexicon?


[Fark user image image 679x548]

There are rat lickers everywhere.
[Fark user image 425x239]
/ Low quality bait


A message to the farkers who insisted the protests aren't going to be a vector for the plague because everyone is wearing masks:  Bite me.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: F*cking mental defectives.


you have no idea if that person has mental health problems or not. please don't push your evil agenda onto others. that fellow may very well be just a common rando asshole. plenty of people with mental health issues function just fine in society. plenty of people with mental health issues function just fine in society.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Install stronger windows. Problem will take care of itself.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slappy Longballs
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: bobtheme: Can we adopt this into our official lexicon?


[Fark user image 679x548]

Because people licked rats during the Plague?


I think if there had been the equivalent of Trumpers in the 14th century, they might have done it to pwn the libs of that time. Pure speculation, but c'mon you know you'd take that bet.

The real mystery is what do the MAGAts think of this story? The guy will be seen as a hero for throwing a brick through someone's window for demanding he wear a mask...but when they see the video and realize the guy's black...how do they process that one is my question.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: You be you, Highland Park Michigan. I'll go get some ramen from Urban Ramen, TYVM.


Those two places are in two very different parts of Detroit
 
nijika
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: bobtheme: Can we adopt this into our official lexicon?


[Fark user image 679x548]

Because people licked rats during the Plague?


They would if The Man told them not to apparently.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: inglixthemad: You be you, Highland Park Michigan. I'll go get some ramen from Urban Ramen, TYVM.

Those two places are in two very different parts of Detroit


My point exactly, even if they are only about 15 minutes apart.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Literally Addicted: I was offered a free mask one day at the bus terminal. I had been standing by myself outdoors, so I had taken mine off (damn they steam up your glasses). I said thank you, then politely declined, mentioned I have several of my own and suggested they save it for someone else.

It's not rocket surgery.

Get Hockey Spit for your glasses.


Honkey spit?
image.shutterstock.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Benevolent Misanthrope: F*cking mental defectives.

you have no idea if that person has mental health problems or not. please don't push your evil agenda onto others. that fellow may very well be just a common rando asshole. plenty of people with mental health issues function just fine in society. plenty of people with mental health issues function just fine in society.


I said mental defective, not mentally ill.  I meant, stupid, at a very deep level.

Not everything is about your pet issue.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: sinko swimo: Benevolent Misanthrope: F*cking mental defectives.

you have no idea if that person has mental health problems or not. please don't push your evil agenda onto others. that fellow may very well be just a common rando asshole. plenty of people with mental health issues function just fine in society. plenty of people with mental health issues function just fine in society.

I said mental defective, not mentally ill.  I meant, stupid, at a very deep level.

Not everything is about your pet issue.


You are so getting a cancellin'
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: He ended up doing two orders in two weeks from Newegg back in March.


And they've arrived already?

/ sorry, snarky, I've just made the noob mistake of ordering non-expedited from Newegg (not even a third-party) and getting the slowest shipping known to mankind (12 days from the Bay to KC!)
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My mom grew up in Detroit.

Highland Park and Hamtramck were places she told me she was afraid to go in the 70s.

Times haven't changed, I see.
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Unfortunately these idiots are everywhere, not just here. Some humans are just destined to be stupid.

https://www.gizmodo.co.uk/2020/07/eve​r​y-country-has-anti-mask-arseholes-even​-hong-kong/
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I used to be against them. Now I'm totally for them. Masks drastically improve my "look".
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: My mom grew up in Detroit.

Highland Park and Hamtramck were places she told me she was afraid to go in the 70s.

Times haven't changed, I see.


Both my folks grew up in Detroit (graduating HS in the 40s and the schools are still there) and they were smart enough to GTFO in the late 60s
 
wxboy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Vandalism at a party store and only $1,000 in damage?  Concrete block must have not damaged any alcohol.
 
Fishbulb30w
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Eventually one of these guys is going to express their freedoms on a person who has a degree in prison time and they are going to get the ass beating of a life time.


I was visiting my mom like I do every Sunday and when we started discussing dinner she says she would like KFC.
Mom's 85 and whatever she wants she gets.

So I go to KFC and I go inside because I don't really know their menu(drive-thrus should only for people that know what they want) and there is 8 guys in front of me all masked and 6' apart.
Now I'm just standing in line day dreaming not paying any mind to anything when all of a sudden there seems to be some sort of kerfuffle at the counter.

This guy is at the counter and not wearing a mask and the KFC employee refuses to serve him without a mask and well the guy just starts going off.
Now the guys in front of me are dirty, wearing steel toed boots, reflective vest, and are very large and you can just tell that they are steel workers, or road works, tough labour guys.

Now I don't know why the irate customer turn to look around. Maybe he's looking for support or something but what he saw was 8 very angry looking guys that were about to kill him and this he comprehends very quickly and takes off fast.

Every one of the guys that goes up next to order thanks the guy and give him a that'a'boy.
When I got up to order I can tell Rajesh is smiling through his mask.
This guy is a recent immigrant and can barely speak English and I could tell he was surprised as fark that all these white, big tough dudes had his back.

It made my day and I'm still smiling about it 2 days later.
 
Danger Dan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: bobtheme: Can we adopt this into our official lexicon?


[Fark user image 679x548]

Because people licked rats during the Plague?


The implication is that being a rat-licker during the plague would be equivalent to refusing to wear masks during our modern diseased times.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.