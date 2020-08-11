 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Trump considers banning citizens of disease-ridden nation from entering the US   (bbc.com) divider line
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Disease ridden nation run by a moron.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some, I assume, are good people.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Donny, remember this?
Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.net


Well at this point, don't worry. A few more cases will hardly be noticed against the 5.2 million we already have.
Just quarantine them when they get here.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, it's coming from inside the house...

/farking asshole
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farker literally has no idea what the hell he's doing anymore, does he?
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
West Virginia is not a nation.
 
SuperSix-Two
‘’ 1 hour ago  
politicalirony.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you banUS citizens from entering the US if they're already inside?
 
godxam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
last person on the way out get the lights please
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah - well - um.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Stay the f**k oot until further notice, eh.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could mandate a quarantine, but they can't outright refuse entry of citizens.  Pretty sure there's international laws about that one.

Then again, until anything's enforced, laws are more of a suggestion anyway.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, if Justin Trudeau and Fat Ford Friend can do it, Trumpland can do it with bells on its fingers and toes.

Don't come home until you're ready to be quarantined in place for two or three weeks or have been cleared of the virus. You're somebody else's problem.

I have all the powers but none of the responsabilities. They should have told you the buck stops over there somewhere, perhaps with the States, who have no money and no power, but hey, they should have thought of that before I was elected Chump Pumper and Dumper of the Ewe Ass.
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the first step towards forcing infected people to move to plague camps?
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That horse left the barn six months ago.  Since then, the barn has burned down and sank into the swamp.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: How do you banUS citizens from entering the US if they're already inside?


Clearly I should point out exactly what might be coming.
But some idiot named Godwin made it clear it would mean an end to this conversation.

See how stupid Godwin is?
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

godxam: last person on the way out get the lights please


I'll get the lights when it's time for lights-out.

Apparently none of us are going anywhere...
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But only for a limited time. Like November 4th.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: Is this the first step towards forcing infected people to move to plague camps?


This
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm reasonably sure that's unconstitutional unless the President explicitly revokes their passports, which can't be done without due process.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you on the COVID interstate watch list?  Symptoms include having a college degree, having voted for Hillary in 2016, having made disparaging remarks about President Trump or members of his family, expressing critical thinking skills, activity of any kind in the frontal cortex.  If you suspect you or a loved one may be experiencing any of these symptoms, please turn them in at your local reeducation camp today.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no chance - zero - that this isn't abused if it's allowed, because the Trump administration agenda has been brutally obvious for the last four years.

What scares me is the fact that this would allow the government to simply "disappear" you. "Sorry, you can't see him - he's being held in an isolation ward, in an undisclosed location to prevent possible protests or riots should the location become known, and won't be available for at least 14 days.... oops, sorry. He's dead - COVID got 'em. Ah, well, that'll happen when you travel abroad."
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: How do you banUS citizens from entering the US if they're already inside?


They will be building camps for all Democrats to be "quarantined" in until the virus passes...These camps will be in Mexico.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, basically anyone who looks remotely brown?

/racism has been one of the few constants of the Trump administration, after all.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the USA barrs the American tourists in Alaska from returning to the lower 48, British Columbians get to eat them and keep the spoils.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he should try slapping a muzzle on his cult of plague rats first instead of stranding US citizens.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Farker literally has no idea what the hell he's doing anymore, does he?


He never did. It just matters a lot more now.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Donnie plans on sticking his mushroom in the Smoothie machine in the middle of a hurricane?
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Farker literally has no idea what the hell he's doing anymore, does he?


This actually makes perfect sense. It only applies to the Mexican border, so in his mind it only stops brown Americans, which is exactly the point.

This may actually be the most racist thing he has done yet.
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's just been itching to deny someone- anyone entry to the country, hasn't he?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Smoking GNU: How do you banUS citizens from entering the US if they're already inside?

Clearly I should point out exactly what might be coming.
But some idiot named Godwin made it clear it would mean an end to this conversation.

See how stupid Godwin is?


A) whoooosh

B)
arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ban will be lifted Nov. 4.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: Dear Donny, remember this?
[Fark user image 850x284][img.fark.net image 24x24]


Well at this point, don't worry. A few more cases will hardly be noticed against the 5.2 million we already have.
Just quarantine them when they get here.


They vote.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Smoking GNU: How do you banUS citizens from entering the US if they're already inside?

Clearly I should point out exactly what might be coming.
But some idiot named Godwin made it clear it would mean an end to this conversation.

See how stupid Godwin is?


Godwin himself is over that, since Charlottesville at least.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: Maybe he should try slapping a muzzle on his cult of plague rats first instead of stranding US citizens.


That will never happen.  His cult of plague rats is the only thing keeping him in power at this point.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Farker literally has no idea what the hell he's doing anymore, does he?


He never did. If his advisers did he ignored them. He literally sits behind the Resolute desk thinking he's King Donald I and by divine right every decision he makes is correct, no matter how irrational it may be. He doesn't even consult with the ranking members of his party, which means that he's taking them down with him and all they can do is tell everybody what a great captain he is when not trying to save the ship from sinking.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

themindiswatching: So, basically anyone who looks remotely brown?

/racism has been one of the few constants of the Trump administration, after all.


There is a reason it is at the top of my list.

racism
selfishness
paranoia
sexism
general hate for anyone but their klan
fear
can't read a room for shiat
anger
lacks empathy
ignorant
immature
arrogant
bigot
hypocritical
gullible
prejudiced
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: But only for a limited time. Like November 4th.


saturn badger: The ban will be lifted Nov. 4.


my first thought too.  it doesn't need to be said that he'll lie cheat & steal to prevent mail-in voting, including for absentees.  (i wouldn't put it past him to try to muck it up even for overseas soldiers.)  if banning safe voting fails, the plan shifts to discrediting the results- why the constant reiteration of the mail-in vote fraud lies.
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Farker literally has no idea what the hell he's doing anymore, does he?


"anymore?"
 
zerkalo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Stephen Miller's clammy  claw-like hands are all over this. Possibly the most dangerous man in America. Top three at least
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: waxbeans: Smoking GNU: How do you banUS citizens from entering the US if they're already inside?

Clearly I should point out exactly what might be coming.
But some idiot named Godwin made it clear it would mean an end to this conversation.

See how stupid Godwin is?

A) whoooosh

B)
[arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost​.s3.amazonaws.com image 506x238]


Oh wow.
I'm pleased to be corrected.
😲😊
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It went so well last time when he announced a travel ban from Europe but whoopsie forgot to mention the ban didn't include U.S. citizens.  Americans abroad lost their collective shiat and slam bammed the nearest airport they could get to to get back to the U.S..  People were packed in airports standing room only.  This has that potential all over again unless it gets squashed quick.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is the pinnacle in self-hatred, which is the American pasttime.
"We will now ban our own people from entering our country."
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is unconstitutional but as long as it only affects those who would travel abroad, Trump's base will be all right with this. So no gun-carrying-counter-protest.

And the first thing that I thought, the very first thing that came to my mind, came to other Farkers as well.

This is more election tampering.

Even if it's short-sighted somehow, I believe that Trump knows his base aren't a majority of jet-setters. And those who do afford it are likely businessman or visiting 'family' from brown counties as well as very liberal white ones in Europe.

It's not perfect, but combined with everything else...the mail slow down moves, the anti-mail-in-ballot rhetoric, it's just another way to keep the number of votes minimal.

There will be other ideas floated, this will not be the last of these attempts to discourage voting.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh man. They're citizens coming back; your problem are the ones already here. Which citizen outside of the US would want to come back? None of this makes sense; therefore, Trump.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I used to work as a Canadian border guard, and I have to say this is a stark proposal.

If you're a Canadian citizen, you get into the country. You might be going to a quarantine facility or a prison once you come in, but you cannot be barred from entry. It just does. not. happen.

Really shocking.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He's going to have his Border patrol stormtroopers check their social media before deciding if they can enter the country or not.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And just in the nick of time!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not to worry, all you have to do is sign a form pledging to vote for him in November and you'll be allowed in.
 
Insain2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'd pass on that.........once out then stay off my lawn then!!!!!
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Is this the first step towards forcing infected people to move to plague camps?


But, but, but Obama the Kenyan was setting up the death camps and Dear Leader has Made America Greeaat Again!
 
