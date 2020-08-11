 Skip to content
(ABC7 Chicago)   After posting a composite digital portrait of her dogs to FB with positive reactions, a photographer decided to start her own fundraiser. Donors to her local dog shelter receive a digital portrait of their pets. Welcome to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
76
Fark that Pixel
21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel
21 hours ago  

morning!
 
Bathia_Mapes
21 hours ago  

morning!


Morning!
 
Otera
21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel
21 hours ago  

howdy!
 
Otera
20 hours ago  

howdy!


Greetings
 
Fark that Pixel
20 hours ago  

Greetings


As always great to see your furball
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
20 hours ago  
Well, I just CUOT(caturday)T and this is a seamless transition to Woofday. Hi everybody! :-)
 
johnny_vegas
20 hours ago  
Very cool
 
Otera
20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
20 hours ago  
When I was hospitalized from December 29th thru January 10th I developed quite a fondness for the TV show, Pit Bulls & Parolees.
 
Otera
20 hours ago  

I also enjoy that show. And new episodes are airing!
 
Fark that Pixel
20 hours ago  

good to see you!
 
Fark that Pixel
20 hours ago  

I agree!
 
JesseL
20 hours ago  
Last Sunday was Thorby's 8 year adoption day.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel
19 hours ago  

Ahhh, so cute!
 
johnny_vegas
19 hours ago  

We just hit 10 years!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera
19 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


We used to have a similar rug.  It's way back in the background here.

Old picture of my best boy, Jax
 
Bathia_Mapes
19 hours ago  

I also enjoy that show. And new episodes are airing!


I'm going to have to see if I can watch it online since I don't own a TV.
 
Otera
19 hours ago  

I'm going to have to see if I can watch it online since I don't own a TV.


I hear that hulu carries animal planet with their streaming service, it might be worth checking how that would work for you.  Regardless of the decision there, I wish you luck getting your hands on the newer episodes!
 
Fark that Pixel
19 hours ago  

[Fark user image 425x566]


very nice,
Fark user imageView Full Size
On ten years!
 
I Ate Shergar
19 hours ago  
scontent.flhr4-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
19 hours ago  

I hear that hulu carries animal planet with their streaming service, it might be worth checking how that would work for you.  Regardless of the decision there, I wish you luck getting your hands on the newer episodes!


Thanks!

I'm going to check Tubi and see if they carry it. I have Netflix too, but I don't believe they have it.
 
Fark that Pixel
19 hours ago  

I'm going to check Tubi and see if they carry it. I have Netflix too, but I don't believe they have it.


It's on Amazon prime video but it costs money.
 
Otera
19 hours ago  

I'm going to check Tubi and see if they carry it. I have Netflix too, but I don't believe they have it.


No, it's not on netflix.  I recently we had to search for all shows about dogs for Old86. Not many results there.

I looked up the dog offerings because Old86 a panic attack from watching the one show that they ever want to watch..... We always solve this by just putting on a show about dogs instead.  The dogs calm them down from the panic attack and once calm, Old86 enjoys the show. (Yay dementia)
 
Bathia_Mapes
18 hours ago  

It's on Amazon prime video but it costs money.


Yeah, as much as I enjoy the show, Amazon Prime isn't in my budget.
 
usedtolurk
18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Upgraded to big boy seat 😃
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
17 hours ago  

good to see you!


Good to see everyone! Hoping this is the week the glads finally outnumber the sads. I think last week got close, though.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
17 hours ago  

[Fark user image 850x637]


Happy "gotcha" day, Thorby!
 
Bathia_Mapes
17 hours ago  
iheartdogs.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
17 hours ago  

JesseL: Thor


Happy Gotcha Day, Thorby!
 
Fark that Pixel
16 hours ago  

Yeah, as much as I enjoy the show, Amazon Prime isn't in my budget.


Yeah plus the cost of the show because it is not free on prime that's a lot of money. But I thought I would let you know that that's the only place that I could find it. But I did not look extensively
 
Bathia_Mapes
16 hours ago  
iheartdogs.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel
16 hours ago  

Branch manager on a trip? :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes
15 hours ago  

Branch manager on a trip? :-)


Hah!
 
Bathia_Mapes
15 hours ago  
iheartdogs.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
15 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

Good evening, everbuddy.
 
Fark that Pixel
15 hours ago  

Good evening, everbuddy.


howdy DLC, good to see you. Ear savers on the way!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
15 hours ago  

Good evening, everbuddy.

howdy DLC, good to see you. Ear savers on the way!


Outstanding!  If I win the lottery, I'll reward you handsomely.
;-{)
 
Fark that Pixel
15 hours ago  

Good evening, everbuddy.

howdy DLC, good to see you. Ear savers on the way!

Outstanding!  If I win the lottery, I'll reward you handsomely.
;-{)


cool, I wouldn't complain :-)
 
Fark that Pixel
14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sammy girl once again on her Princess bed
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
14 hours ago  

Sammy girl once again on her Princess bed


Scritch scritch scritch!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
14 hours ago  

Good evening, everbuddy.

howdy DLC, good to see you. Ear savers on the way!

Outstanding!  If I win the lottery, I'll reward you handsomely.
;-{)

cool, I wouldn't complain :-)


Turns out, I just hit it on NYS quick draw.  So I technically I DID win the lottery!
: -{D
 
Fark that Pixel
14 hours ago  

Sammy girl once again on her Princess bed

Scritch scritch scritch!


Oh she loves you for sure now :-)
 
Fark that Pixel
14 hours ago  

Good evening, everbuddy.

howdy DLC, good to see you. Ear savers on the way!

Outstanding!  If I win the lottery, I'll reward you handsomely.
;-{)

cool, I wouldn't complain :-)

Turns out, I just hit it on NYS quick draw.  So I technically I DID win the lottery!
: -{D


very cool!
 
CrankyAndi
12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Who IS a good boy?
 
Bathia_Mapes
12 hours ago  
iheartdogs.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes
12 hours ago  
uploads.disquscdn.comView Full Size
 
GoofySunny85
8 hours ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
