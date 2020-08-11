 Skip to content
 
(Daily Dot) Complete with URL misspelling LockdownSceptics.org is a dating site for anti maskers
    Murica, Skepticism, Online dating service, Dating  
759 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2020 at 12:50 PM



oldernell
1 hour ago  
Maskholes
 
farkingbubbler
1 hour ago  
Says it all.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension
1 hour ago  
Sceptic with a 'c' is how they spell it in Britain.

Oh, and what they're advocating isn't skepticism, it's cynicism.
 
TomDooley
1 hour ago  
Where they all video chat and Mask Debate each other.
 
Badmoodman
1 hour ago  
http://LockdownSceptics.org,


Umm, 'The Americans' photo?
 
Nadie_AZ
1 hour ago  
The site is .... ooof. I mean:

Stop Press: One of the largest studies in the world on coronavirus in schools was carried out in 100 institutions in the UK. According to Professor Russel Viner, President of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health and a member of SAGE. "A new study that has been done in UK schools confirms there is very little evidence that the virus is transmitted in schools,"
 
Marcus Aurelius
1 hour ago  
So, no condoms either then?
 
Diogenes
1 hour ago  
It's things like this that make me believe we should rethink eugenics.
 
Marcus Aurelius
1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: The site is .... ooof. I mean:

Stop Press: One of the largest studies in the world on coronavirus in schools was carried out in 100 institutions in the UK. According to Professor Russel Viner, President of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health and a member of SAGE. "A new study that has been done in UK schools confirms there is very little evidence that the virus is transmitted in schools,"


Did he not mention the school he studied was closed at the time?  Must just be an oversight.
 
gopher321
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman
1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: http://LockdownSceptics.org,


Umm, 'The Americans' photo?



I clicked the link and went to put this on FB and got this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash
51 minutes ago  
*patriotic fapping noises*
 
mikaloyd
49 minutes ago  
I heard they were all going to die soon. But that was awhile ago. Why are they not dead yet?
 
rjakobi
48 minutes ago  
They're trying to breed!

STOMP THEM!
 
revrendjim
48 minutes ago  
Sounds like a self-correcting problem.
 
ColonelCathcart
47 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Sceptic with a 'c' is how they spell it in Britain.

Oh, and what they're advocating isn't skepticism, it's cynicism.


Russian intelligence op, screwed up and went with a British translation

/kinda how Hilary's "reset" button meant "overload"
 
Glorious Golden Ass
47 minutes ago  
Let me guess, there's a higher male-to-female ratio than Ashley Madison?
 
DittoToo
47 minutes ago  
he has criticized the "economic cost" of preventing unnecessary deaths from COVID-19 and calling his own potential death "acceptable collateral damage" to prevent a dip in the economy.

I do wonder if some of these people are actually suicidal and have the mentality that, "Hey, if I get it and die then I'll finally be free."
 
gnosis301
46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Also interested in a dating site for anti-M.A.S.K.ers.
 
BitwiseShift
43 minutes ago  
It's obviously an underground movement, quasi military.  In fact they probably have tanks.  Sceptic Tanks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
42 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

/Tom Tomorrow is a goddam national treasure
 
Mock26
42 minutes ago  
Okay Farkers, fess up. Have any of you joined and only posted pictures of yourself in a mask?
 
zippyZRX
39 minutes ago  

rjakobi: They're trying to breed!

STOMP THEM!


What you would like to do to all unborn babies.
Lovely people you are.
 
Pert
37 minutes ago  
Now where have I heard of this chap before... oh yes...

From Wikipedia:

A proponent of free schools, Young co-founded the West London Free School and served as Director of the New Schools Network. In early January 2018, he was briefly a non-executive director on the board of the Office for Students;[8] a controversial appointment, he resigned over a week later after misogynistic and homophobic Twitter posts were uncovered.[9] Young supports what he describes as "progressive eugenics", which has been criticised by Iain Hussington in a blog for The BMJ on scientific and ethical grounds.[10][11]
 
bughunter
37 minutes ago  

Mock26: Okay Farkers, fess up. Have any of you joined and only posted pictures of yourself in a mask?


dhresource.comView Full Size
 
holdmybones
36 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: It's obviously an underground movement, quasi military.  In fact they probably have tanks.  Sceptic Tanks.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


My first thought was also "septic". It describes them perfectly.
 
Resident Muslim
33 minutes ago  

farkingbubbler: Says it all.

[Fark user image image 425x443]


Ok, which one of you was that?!!
 
fragMasterFlash
33 minutes ago  

Mock26: Okay Farkers, fess up. Have any of you joined and only posted pictures of yourself in a mask?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
32 minutes ago  

gnosis301: [Fark user image image 425x346]
Also interested in a dating site for anti-M.A.S.K.ers.


Screw them, the '57 Chevy that turned into a tank was awesome!
 
Resident Muslim
30 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Sceptic with a 'c' is how they spell it in Britain.

Oh, and what they're advocating isn't skepticism, it's cynicism.


More like denial.
 
Mrtraveler01
28 minutes ago  

Mock26: Okay Farkers, fess up. Have any of you joined and only posted pictures of yourself in a mask?


I posted a picture of myself in only a mask.

Wait...that wasn't what you were asking huh?
 
PapermonkeyExpress
24 minutes ago  

farkingbubbler: Says it all.

[Fark user image image 425x443]


Not a fake post AT ALL!

Can't believe this is even a real site. Seems like the last thing an anti-masker would want to do is get on a list?
 
Resident Muslim
22 minutes ago  

bughunter: Mock26: Okay Farkers, fess up. Have any of you joined and only posted pictures of yourself in a mask?

[dhresource.com image 416x416]


Needs more padding in the ear.
Neck mechanism doesn't look like it locks, either.

/what are you looking at??
//it's ok, calm down, my deepest dirtiest fantasies of sex are...more sex
///vanilla...and who doesn't like vanilla?!
 
169th Cousin
21 minutes ago  
Read lockdown septic...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Seems Legit.
 
Mrtraveler01
21 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: farkingbubbler: Says it all.

[Fark user image image 425x443]

Not a fake post AT ALL!

Can't believe this is even a real site. Seems like the last thing an anti-masker would want to do is get on a list?


Anti-maskers aren't known for being bright people.
 
gilgigamesh
20 minutes ago  
god.dailydot.comView Full Size
I am now at the point when I see someone wearing a mask below their nose like this, I become enraptured by fantasies of diving at them with a baseball bat and bludgeoning them into a pasty red film.  When I am done, all that is left intact is their nose, floating on the bubbling ooze of what used to be their face.

Then I drop their mask over the nose, sling the mangled bat over my shoulder, and walk away whistling a carefree tune.

I think maybe this whole covid thing is starting to get to me.
 
wage0048
20 minutes ago  
The c is silent. It's pronounced Lockdown Septics.
 
clkeagle
16 minutes ago  
Sounds like it would have a lot of overlap with farmersonly.com

Actually... why don't these people just go to farmersonly.com in the first place? Pretty sure that a Venn diagram of the users of these two sites would look like the Target logo.
 
Mrtraveler01
16 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Sceptic with a 'c' is how they spell it in Britain.

Oh, and what they're advocating isn't skepticism, it's cynicism.


I'm cynical too. But its because of morons like these, not because of scientists who know what they're talking about.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
15 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: [god.dailydot.com image 833x436]I am now at the point when I see someone wearing a mask below their nose like this, I become enraptured by fantasies of diving at them with a baseball bat and bludgeoning them into a pasty red film.  When I am done, all that is left intact is their nose, floating on the bubbling ooze of what used to be their face.

Then I drop their mask over the nose, sling the mangled bat over my shoulder, and walk away whistling a carefree tune.

I think maybe this whole covid thing is starting to get to me.


Maybe you should work on your anger management issues while in quarantine?
 
Someone Else's Alt
13 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: rjakobi: They're trying to breed!

STOMP THEM!

What you would like to do to all unborn babies.
Lovely people you are.


STAR TREK BEYOND | Shields Up | Official Film Clip
Youtube TO5pvp2rSto
 
iamskibibitz
12 minutes ago  

rjakobi: They're trying to breed!


They probably don't use condoms either...
 
bughunter
12 minutes ago  
This couple looks... happy?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh
11 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: rjakobi: They're trying to breed!

STOMP THEM!

What you would like to do to all unborn babies.
Lovely people you are.


Nonsense.  You don't want to ruin all that delicious baby flesh stomping on it with liberal jackboot.  You want it to taste like rubber?

Use a wooden mallet, for goodness sake.
 
Someone Else's Alt
11 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: [god.dailydot.com image 833x436]I am now at the point when I see someone wearing a mask below their nose like this, I become enraptured by fantasies of diving at them with a baseball bat and bludgeoning them into a pasty red film.  When I am done, all that is left intact is their nose, floating on the bubbling ooze of what used to be their face.

Then I drop their mask over the nose, sling the mangled bat over my shoulder, and walk away whistling a carefree tune.

I think maybe this whole covid thing is starting to get to me.


Why? I am pretty sure wearing the mask under the nose is 95% effective for mouth breathers.
 
gilgigamesh
10 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Maybe you should work on your anger management issues while in quarantine?


If people would figure out how to wear a mask properly, I wouldn't have to.
 
Someone Else's Alt
7 minutes ago  
And the winner is!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland
7 minutes ago  
giggle
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
3 minutes ago  

bughunter: This couple looks... happy?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Well hung.
 
iron de havilland
3 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: bughunter: This couple looks... happy?

[Fark user image 320x320]

Well hung.


She's horny.
 
