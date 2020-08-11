 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   That person with a weapon shot by the Secret Service near the White House yesterday? "No firearm was found on the suspect, said a law enforcement official who is not authorized to comment publicly." So... phaser? Disruptor? Sonic screwdriver?   (usatoday.com) divider line
100
    More: Followup, White House, Secret Service officer, White House complex, shooting of a 51-year-old suspect, President Donald Trump, Secret Service, United States Secret Service, press briefing  
•       •       •

1388 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2020 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



100 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Skittles and tea.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Longbow.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

isamudyson: [memegenerator.net image 400x400]


If Dump was the Terminator he'd ask for a Plawsma Rifle in the INCANDESCENT IS BEST LIGHT 40 watt range.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A Starfleet communicator can look like a phaser, so it's a justified shoot, especially if he is a known time traveler.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: isamudyson: [memegenerator.net image 400x400]

If Dump was the Terminator he'd ask for a Plawsma Rifle in the INCANDESCENT IS BEST LIGHT 40 watt range.


But he'd pronounce it as inca-descendent.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lulu-berlu.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I couldn't quite catch what the Secret Service Agent said to him during the press conference... Maybe something like "We need you conduct another 'bunker inspection', Sir."
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size


"It was a chicken!"
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: [Fark user image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


That was mesmerizing, Farking gold man Farking gold .

Cheers
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assault umbrella?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cbsnews2.cbsistatic.comView Full Size


Pew! Pew! Pew!
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just returning Lincoln's dildo
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody got all up in a cops personal space, and needed to be put down like the dogs that citizens are.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe a camera?

/Person, Man, Woman, TV
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Longbow.


Holy shiat no wonder they shot him

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tissue Compression Eliminator.

images.immediate.co.ukView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shortly before 6 p.m., according to an agency statement, the man allegedly approached a Secret Service uniformed officer standing post about a block from the White House grounds, telling the officer that he had a weapon.
"The suspect then turned around, ran aggressively towards the officer, and in a drawing motion, withdrew an object from his clothing," the agency said. "He then crouched into a shooter's stance as if about to fire a weapon. The Secret Service officer discharged his weapon, striking the individual in the torso."

Oh come on...
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waterleg?

Prez dispenser?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't some costumed sniper on the roof taking out a random antifa two miles away, in a surrounding state.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suicide attempt. Sad stuff.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mean words.  They make the president cry.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: OtherLittleGuy: [Fark user image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

That was mesmerizing, Farking gold man Farking gold .

Cheers


My DH and I just watched about ten times, laughing our asses off. "Boo!"
 
ZombieLambChop [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear it was a Lassiter... anybody catch the color of the guy's coat?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

isamudyson: [memegenerator.net image 400x400]


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...the man allegedly approached a Secret Service uniformed officer standing post about a block from the White House grounds, telling the officer that he had a weapon.
"The suspect then turned around, ran aggressively towards the officer, and in a drawing motion, withdrew an object from his clothing," the agency said. "He then crouched into a shooter's stance as if about to fire a weapon. The Secret Service officer discharged his weapon, striking the individual in the torso. "
No firearm was found on the suspect...

This sounds like some idiot trying to pull a "wacky" stunt for his YouTube channel.
 
bluejeansonfire [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The victim probably had melanin.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better build a 7th fence around the Whitehouse
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the man allegedly approached a Secret Service uniformed officer standing post " - TFA

""The suspect then turned around, ran aggressively towards the officer..." " Also TFA

Wha?

Did he approach him walking backward?

I realize that he must have already turned around and have walked a few paces away from the officer before 'turning around' to run TOWARD him. But man, write that. It's extra words for your article even, jeez.

/easily confused
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fish fingers and custard?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
suid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Both the suspect and the officer were transported to local hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known Tuesday.

The officer was taken to a hospital?  Why? Because he was so mentally shattered?  Or did he shoot himself in the foot in confusion?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Shortly before 6 p.m., according to an agency statement, the man allegedly approached a Secret Service uniformed officer standing post about a block from the White House grounds, telling the officer that he had a weapon.
"The suspect then turned around, ran aggressively towards the officer, and in a drawing motion, withdrew an object from his clothing," the agency said. "He then crouched into a shooter's stance as if about to fire a weapon. The Secret Service officer discharged his weapon, striking the individual in the torso."

Oh come on...


Suicide by secret service?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bowen: Suicide attempt. Sad stuff.


Yeah, failed attempt makes it even worse.

He should have just gone with the local law enforcement who would have fired several shots.

/or wasn't black enough?
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: ...the man allegedly approached a Secret Service uniformed officer standing post about a block from the White House grounds, telling the officer that he had a weapon.
"The suspect then turned around, ran aggressively towards the officer, and in a drawing motion, withdrew an object from his clothing," the agency said. "He then crouched into a shooter's stance as if about to fire a weapon. The Secret Service officer discharged his weapon, striking the individual in the torso. "
No firearm was found on the suspect...

This sounds like some idiot trying to pull a "wacky" stunt for his YouTube channel.


Sounds like the SS Agent is lying.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yes, you can get shot by the Secret Service if you approach the White House aggressively and act like you have a gun.

Now put him in jail, too.
 
EnglishMajor
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abbarach
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

suid: FTA: Both the suspect and the officer were transported to local hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known Tuesday.

The officer was taken to a hospital?  Why? Because he was so mentally shattered?  Or did he shoot himself in the foot in confusion?


If it were a "normal" person and not a cop, probably for a piss test to make sure the officer wasn't cracked out of his gourd.  For the SS, who knows?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: El_Dan: Shortly before 6 p.m., according to an agency statement, the man allegedly approached a Secret Service uniformed officer standing post about a block from the White House grounds, telling the officer that he had a weapon.
"The suspect then turned around, ran aggressively towards the officer, and in a drawing motion, withdrew an object from his clothing," the agency said. "He then crouched into a shooter's stance as if about to fire a weapon. The Secret Service officer discharged his weapon, striking the individual in the torso."

Oh come on...

Suicide by secret service?


Dumb stunt, attempted suicide, who knows. But that is some idiotic behavior.
 
Telos
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
From the article:

"Shortly before 6 p.m., according to an agency statement, the man allegedly approached a Secret Service uniformed officer standing post about a block from the White House grounds, telling the officer that he had a weapon.

"The suspect then turned around, ran aggressively towards the officer"

Wait, what? So was he approaching the officer by walking backwards?
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: ...the man allegedly approached a Secret Service uniformed officer standing post about a block from the White House grounds, telling the officer that he had a weapon.
"The suspect then turned around, ran aggressively towards the officer, and in a drawing motion, withdrew an object from his clothing," the agency said. "He then crouched into a shooter's stance as if about to fire a weapon. The Secret Service officer discharged his weapon, striking the individual in the torso. "
No firearm was found on the suspect...

This sounds like some idiot trying to pull a "wacky" stunt for his YouTube channel.


But also this:
Both the suspect and the officer were transported to local hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known Tuesday.

The officer had to be taken to a hospital?
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Longbow.


Thought it was Secret Service?  They look pretty different:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iago [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Anywhere I can post this.  I do:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Who's in a bunker, who's in a bunker..
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm actually surprised there was a shooting and a victim and it wasn't just an attempt to get him out of answering questions.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: EdgeRunner: ...the man allegedly approached a Secret Service uniformed officer standing post about a block from the White House grounds, telling the officer that he had a weapon.
"The suspect then turned around, ran aggressively towards the officer, and in a drawing motion, withdrew an object from his clothing," the agency said. "He then crouched into a shooter's stance as if about to fire a weapon. The Secret Service officer discharged his weapon, striking the individual in the torso. "
No firearm was found on the suspect...

This sounds like some idiot trying to pull a "wacky" stunt for his YouTube channel.

But also this:
Both the suspect and the officer were transported to local hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known Tuesday.

The officer had to be taken to a hospital?


Slide caught that spot between his thumb and pointer finger probably.
 
MtnByker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Yes, you can get shot by the Secret Service if you approach the White House aggressively and act like you have a gun.

Now put him in jail, too.


All of this with a grumpy cat "good".
 
Displayed 50 of 100 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.