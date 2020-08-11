 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPBF West Palm Beach)   Illinois adds "workers enforcing public health regulations" to the list of people that automatically becomes aggravated battery (felony) if you punch someone telling you to wear a mask   (wpbf.com) divider line
7
    More: Amusing, Assault, Battery, new law.Several states, use of masks, incidents of worker assault, New Jersey, public health guidance, Los Angeles Target  
•       •       •

101 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2020 at 1:35 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
and there goes your guns and vote, dipsquat
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good!
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good. Now arrest Clovis and Marie-Beth and send them to Gitmo.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Now do the other 49 states....
 
tina451
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Great.
 
Dreamless [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Parsing...parsing...
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.