(Detroit Free Press)   "1 dead after shooting at funeral home" Before, too, I imagine   (freep.com) divider line
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When this sort of thing happens, does the funetal home offer a discount since they don't have to go too far to pick up the body?
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*funeral...

D*mn phone keyboard.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They act like I killed the guy.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TickTurd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I chuckled, Subs.
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Detroit Free Press

1 More Dead After Shooting at Funeral Home

Fixed it for you.  You're welcome.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's hope at least one dead before the shooting...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I get that the death of a loved one can be a stressful event, and that family members don't always see eye to eye on emotional topics like this.

But who the fark packs heat when going into a funeral home?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's a miracle, there were 4 dead before the shooting.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wage0048: When this sort of thing happens, does the funetal home offer a discount since they don't have to go too far to pick up the body?


Well, the body does have to go somewhere else for a bit before being released for burial so ... I mean, unless you're in one of those places where the coroner's job is basically to kick the corpse and sign the death certificate if it doesn't kick back.

Naturally, YMMV.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What kind of brain dead fool can't wait for life to take care of an 53 year old?  During a damn pandemic?
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Where did they bury the survivors?
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wage0048: When this sort of thing happens, does the funetal home offer a discount since they don't have to go too far to pick up the body?


I'd say no since the body still has to take a detour to the medical examiner's office being that it was a shooting and not natural causes.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FrancoFile

But who the fark packs heat when going into a funeral home?

Zombiephobes.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I get that the death of a loved one can be a stressful event, and that family members don't always see eye to eye on emotional topics like this.

But who the fark packs heat when going into a funeral home?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Shooting at a funeral home... youve got to be 110% white trash to do that.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I get that the death of a loved one can be a stressful event, and that family members don't always see eye to eye on emotional topics like this.

But who the fark packs heat when going into a funeral home?


I have.

Back when I rode with the Patriot Guard, that is.  Missions (what they call it) can mean leaving in the wee hours and returning late at night, with travel through some very rural areas, on a bike.  I'm too old to fight but too young to get my ass kicked and I've encountered some seriously screwy people out on the road.
 
genner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: FrancoFile: I get that the death of a loved one can be a stressful event, and that family members don't always see eye to eye on emotional topics like this.

But who the fark packs heat when going into a funeral home?

[Fark user image 508x253]



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johndalek
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Shooting at cemetery. Thousands dead
 
bfh0417
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Meh. Slow day for Detroit.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Meh. Slow day for Detroit.


Seemed a bit busy.

https://www.detroitnews.com/story/new​s​/local/detroit-city/2020/08/11/7-shot-​monday-detroit-including-2-double-shoo​tings/3342631001/
 
