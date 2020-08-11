 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Definitely not how they are supposed to work   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
24
    More: Sad, Surgery, Magnet, Magnetism, Hospital, Digestive system, Magnetic field, Lodestone, Intestine  
•       •       •

1580 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2020 at 2:31 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And thus, the origin story of Insane Clown Posse was written.

/FIN
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it depends on the kid. I didn't eat things or stick them in orifices. Some kids do.

Any Farkers here swallow stuff when you were little?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: I guess it depends on the kid. I didn't eat things or stick them in orifices. Some kids do.

Any Farkers here swallow stuff when you were little?


I had a dime removed from my nasal passages.  Doc ended up using a standard needle nose pliers.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Worst Happy Face Evar!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: edmo: I guess it depends on the kid. I didn't eat things or stick them in orifices. Some kids do.

Any Farkers here swallow stuff when you were little?

I had a dime removed from my nasal passages.  Doc ended up using a standard needle nose pliers.


Sadly, the quarter remains there to this very day.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"The mother of a three-year-old boy who had part of his intestine removed after swallowing magnets has said he is lucky not to have permanent damage."

Otherwise known as permanent damage.
 
xaldin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: "The mother of a three-year-old boy who had part of his intestine removed after swallowing magnets has said he is lucky not to have permanent damage."

Otherwise known as permanent damage.


Yeah I read that and was like "what do they expect those intestines to just regrow or something".  Seriously it doesn't work like that.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


FTC tried to put a US seller out of business over this. The seller eventually won after a protracted legal battle, but ultimately it did them in.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

xaldin: Singleballtheory: "The mother of a three-year-old boy who had part of his intestine removed after swallowing magnets has said he is lucky not to have permanent damage."

Otherwise known as permanent damage.

Yeah I read that and was like "what do they expect those intestines to just regrow or something".  Seriously it doesn't work like that.


You have plenty of extra intestine.  A buddy had like 20' removed and he is fine.  Well except for the reason they needed to take it out in the first place.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: And thus, the origin story of Insane Clown Posse was written.

/FIN


We can reliably predict how they will react but we still don't know how farking magnets work.
 
Snargi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They banned Buckyballs in the US in 2012 for this reason.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: And thus, the origin story of Insane Clown Posse was written.

/FIN


Irish kid is so pale he only needs the black part of the clown makeup.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: "The mother of a three-year-old boy who had part of his intestine removed after swallowing magnets has said he is lucky not to have permanent damage."

Otherwise known as permanent damage.


Yeah but it's the good permanent damage.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"The kid who swallows too many marbles doesn't grow up to have kids of his own."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: edmo: I guess it depends on the kid. I didn't eat things or stick them in orifices. Some kids do.

Any Farkers here swallow stuff when you were little?

I had a dime removed from my nasal passages.  Doc ended up using a standard needle nose pliers.


I stuck a seed up my nose. I think the doc just used regular tweezers to get it out.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's exactly how they're supposed to work subby, they stick to each other. If there is something in the way, but not enough to reduce their strength too much, they'll still stick together, just with something in between.

What I can't believe is that after all of the warnings, and after the stupid "Ban them!" reaction, someone lets their kids get ahold of them after the ban is lifted.

THIS IS WHY WE CAN'T HAVE NICE THINGS!!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: "The mother of a three-year-old boy who had part of his intestine removed after swallowing magnets has said he is lucky not to have permanent damage."

Otherwise known as permanent damage.


Farking surgery, how does it work?!
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
ftfa: '58% were aged 10 or older and had accidentally swallowed fake piercings made from magnets.'

3/5  of them were 10 or older?...  Stop putting crap in your mouths, kids !
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

nanim: ftfa: '58% were aged 10 or older and had accidentally swallowed fake piercings made from magnets.'

3/5  of them were 10 or older?...  Stop putting crap in your mouths, kids !


maybe fake lip piercings?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

edmo: I guess it depends on the kid. I didn't eat things or stick them in orifices. Some kids do.

Any Farkers here swallow stuff when you were little?



Just my vegetables.  I was kinda boring, when I wasn't blowing up stuff with firecrackers.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She knew something was up when suddenly the little shiat had a magnetic personality.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: edmo: I guess it depends on the kid. I didn't eat things or stick them in orifices. Some kids do.

Any Farkers here swallow stuff when you were little?


Just my vegetables.  I was kinda boring, when I wasn't blowing up stuff with firecrackers.


we used to go to those vending machines at the entrance to k-mart that would sell rings and stickers for .25.  We just wanted the two piece eggs that the crap came in.  Every year when the japanese beetles were out we'd collect a handful put them in the egg with a fire cracker.  Bug guts everywhere...
 
chieromancer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Waddya mean, that not how they're supposed to work?
They stuck together in his intestines like champs.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No it doesn't go in that end.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.