Ohio State University study shows what the rest of us have been saying for a while now
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Must have been all those drugs in the 60s.

As for myself, I'm okay so far.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The biggest factors linked to lower cognition scores among baby boomers in the study were lower wealth, higher levels of self-reported loneliness and depression, lack of physical activity, and obesity.

Sounds like an acute case of Murican to me.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
THE OSU, subby.  Now you've done it.  Now you've really gone and done it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Duke University still sucks?
 
mr-b
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I bet the fluoride didn't help... that and wrestling and reality tv and the rest of the prophesy called Idiocracy.

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama​p​ediatrics/fullarticle/2748634
 
fark account name
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: THE OSU, subby.  Now you've done it.  Now you've really gone and done it.


THE Oklahoma State University?  Now subby and you have confused the heck out of everyone.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Donald Trump is 74. Cognitive decline? After a lifetime of prejudice, sociopathy, anger, ignorance, malice, stupidity and fast food?

Go figure.
 
wiseolddude
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm 69, healthy, take no prescription drugs, active, doing fine and can identify an elephant.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
American baby boomers scored lower on a test of cognitive functioning than members of previous generations, according to results from a new nationwide study from The Ohio State University.

LOL
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Person, man, woman, camera, TV.
 
BigSquibowski [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Slowkay, boomers.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mr-b: I bet the fluoride didn't help


Depends on whether or not fluoride was selectively used on boomers who would end up as poor, lonely, depressed couch potatoes decades later.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
a steady diet of right wing media and it's echo-chambers that convince you to work and vote against your own self interests will do that. sad.
 
bughunter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Where did I leave my keys?

Hm, they were in my pants.

Where did I leave my pants?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wiseolddude: I'm 69, healthy, take no prescription drugs, active, doing fine and can identify an elephant.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, I'm in my mid seventies and I can, er wossname... you know.... thingy as well as a very well thing...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dark chocolate is better than milk chocolate?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mr-b: I bet the fluoride didn't help... that and wrestling and reality tv and the rest of the prophesy called Idiocracy.

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamap​ediatrics/fullarticle/2748634


What intelligence is a four year old supposed to have?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Orange Free State has a University?
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, covid should take care of most of them. We'll be much better off once that entire Me Generation dies off. I tell my parents this on the rare occasions I talk to them.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Dark chocolate is better than milk chocolate?


Yes, yes it is. Up to about 75% cocoa mass. It's basically cooking chocolate past that point, and while it is still healthy and good, it is kinda waxy for my taste.
 
bluejeansonfire [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the lead in their gas and paint is to blame.

I'm not shedding any tears, though, that the generation that had the closest thing to the American Dream ever seen and pulled that ladder up behind them is now on their way out.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A limitation of the study included not having enough late baby boomers ...

Dead people's cognitive functioning would bring the score up?
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mr-b: I bet the fluoride didn't help... that and wrestling and reality tv and the rest of the prophesy called Idiocracy.

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamap​ediatrics/fullarticle/2748634


Mercury in the food, lead in the paint, asbestos in the walls and ceilings . . . The drugs in the 60's had nothing to do with this, I am sure, and your guess about fluoride is off.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Let's start with the first sentence: "American baby boomers scored lower on a test of cognitive functioning than members of previous generations ..."

Members of previous generations are either older or dead. Or, are they comparing the data they recently collected with data collected 20 or 40 years ago?

Read the rest with the same skepticism. This Hui Zheng, associate professor, is a sociologist. Sociology is not a science. If he were a clinical psychologist or an MD specializing in mental diseases of older people, maybe this "study" would have some legs. As it is, it's junk. Not even junk science.
 
