(ABC News) Police Chief says officer followed standard procedures when arresting and handcuffing an 8-year-old disabled boy, which kind of seems like the actual problem here
61
    More: Sick, Handcuffs, Battery, Police, Police video, Tallahassee attorney Benjamin Crump, school district, civil rights lawyer plans, Constable  
•       •       •

61 Comments
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mens rea really should at least be given some time in training for police. If a child could still reasonably believe in Santa hold off on the cuffs.
 
vygramul [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They gave the 8 year old a felony battery charge?
Kids life is over before it began. This is why I want a 2nd term for Trump
This nation deserves and needs to be burnt to the farking ground
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Private prisons aren't going to fill themselves.  And they pay good money for fresh young meat.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rcain: They gave the 8 year old a felony battery charge?
Kids life is over before it began. This is why I want a 2nd term for Trump
This nation deserves and needs to be burnt to the farking ground


i believe that is now in progress. feel free to go burn shiat.
 
anfrind
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cops are terrorists.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Congratulations, police.  You've made yet another lifetime enemy.  Good job.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Cops should not have been there to cuff the boy. Should not be cops assigned to the school. Cops should not have been called for this incident.

But yeah, if the for-profit prison system doesn't have enough customers, they'll make them.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The police took a third grader off the streets - one that I doubt has ever worked a day in his life, never paid taxes, yet uses our public resources like schools, and you liberals just want to complain!
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You guys are mad at the police... and year I kind of am too... but the school is the one who called the police and the teacher agreed to file charges. The teacher could have chose to ignore the fact that the child's punch did literally nothing to her.

Who's the real farkin' snowflake here?
 
Mock26
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah, f*ck those cops on this one, but f*ck whoever it was who called the cops on a 8-year old child punching a teacher! Do not get me wrong, I think it is wrong that the kid punched a teacher but come on, he is 8 years old! And, Yeah, I get it, he has special needs, but surely there has to be a better way of dealing with this than calling the police, right? Please tell me there is a better way.

And I get it, the teacher might not be qualified to deal with this situation, and I am not explicitly blaming the teacher. But someone took stock of this situation and called the police (or alerted the school security officer). That is the person I am blaming.
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Key West Police Chief Sean T. Brandenburg said in a statement Monday that his officers did nothing wrong: "Based on the report, standard operating procedures were followed," he said."

If handcuffing/arresting/booking a 70lb 8 year old with mental deficiency is standard procedure, then there is something wrong with the procedure. Whatever happened to making a moral judgement call?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The cops who showed up should have just tasered the principle for wasting their time and left.
 
genner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He punched a teacher. Since we took away any ability for teachers to handle misbehavior this is what we're left with.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

toraque: The cops who showed up should have just tasered the principle for wasting their time and left.


"Principal"

I know it's small, but it's the principle of the Principal.
 
Mock26
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

rcain: They gave the 8 year old a felony battery charge?
Kids life is over before it began. This is why I want a 2nd term for Trump
This nation deserves and needs to be burnt to the farking ground


Actually, you want him to lose. If he wins he will just continue America's steady downward spiral. But, if he loses he is going to retaliate against his enemies, a.k.a. those who voted against him, and he is going to ensure that Biden is handed a country that is on the verge of ruination.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: Congratulations, police.  You've made yet another lifetime enemy.  Good job.


Got their paycheck, don't care.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tuxq: You guys are mad at the police... and year I kind of am too... but the school is the one who called the police and the teacher agreed to file charges. The teacher could have chose to ignore the fact that the child's punch did literally nothing to her.

Who's the real farkin' snowflake here?


All of the adults.  All of them.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

genner: He punched a teacher. Since we took away any ability for teachers to handle misbehavior this is what we're left with.


LOL sure we did.
We need the bible back in classrooms, that would fix this.
Herpaderp.
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Aezetyr: "Key West Police Chief Sean T. Brandenburg said in a statement Monday that his officers did nothing wrong: "Based on the report, standard operating procedures were followed," he said."

If handcuffing/arresting/booking a 70lb 8 year old with mental deficiency is standard procedure, then there is something wrong with the procedure. Whatever happened to making a moral judgement call?


True that the school and teacher could have refrained from calling the police in the first place, but still the police could have been more understanding in the situation. Not all cops are evil, just the ones that are.
 
bentheguard [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Who decided to press charges?  The teacher?  The principal?  Other administrative staff?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Remember, the procedures you follow are designed to keep you safe at work, even if they don't make sense.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They came for the black kids but I didn't care because I didn't have a black kid...
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bentheguard: Who decided to press charges?  The teacher?  The principal?  Other administrative staff?


And really, why?   The child will be deemed incompetent anyway, because of his age and his disability.
 
sleze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sounds like the school is not sufficiently equipped to handle kids with emotional issues. Sounds like the police department procedures are inadequate to deal with kids with emotional issues. A kid that says, "My mom is gonna kick your arse," probably hears that at home A LOT and probably has bad parents that beat him and THEY probably deserve being in handcuffs themselves.

Just terrible all around.

Funny enough, the only person I am cheering for is the lawyer to get the police to pay up (so the kid can afford some help) and fix their procedures (so they don't do this again).
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"...the teacher then told the boy to set next to her, and he refused, saying "Don't put your hands on me."

Sounds like the teacher might have put their hands on him first to physically move him.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Disabled?"

For shame, Subby.
 
genner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Begoggle: genner: He punched a teacher. Since we took away any ability for teachers to handle misbehavior this is what we're left with.

LOL sure we did.
We need the bible back in classrooms, that would fix this.
Herpaderp.


Let me guess your answer would be to do nothing.
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As long as they made it home safe!!!
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Police officers should not be used for those offences that have traditionally been handled by school staff. It's over-policing.

Kids will be disobedient. They will fight. That shouldn't result in assault charges and court dates for families. It shouldn't require the expense of two uniformed police officers spending time to deal with an unruly kid.

Don't those police officers have some real crime to deal with? If they don't why are we paying them?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"I hope you know this will go down on your PERMANENT RECORD."
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That police officer just wanted to go home to his family.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sleze: Sounds like the school is not sufficiently equipped to handle kids with emotional issues. Sounds like the police department procedures are inadequate to deal with kids with emotional issues. A kid that says, "My mom is gonna kick your arse," probably hears that at home A LOT and probably has bad parents that beat him and THEY probably deserve being in handcuffs themselves.

Just terrible all around.

Funny enough, the only person I am cheering for is the lawyer to get the police to pay up (so the kid can afford some help) and fix their procedures (so they don't do this again).


That was my thought as well... "why does this kid respond this way?" Not that the kid is defective. A lot of people don't deserve kids and a lot of people don't deserve to teach kids. I hope this teacher gets punched in her Floridian fupa.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe a time-traveler warned the cops that the kid would grow up to be ANTIFA.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We investigated ourselves and we've determined that we did nothing wrong...move along....I SAID MOVE ALONG!
 
max_pooper
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: Police officers should not be used for those offences that have traditionally been handled by school staff. It's over-policing.

Kids will be disobedient. They will fight. That shouldn't result in assault charges and court dates for families. It shouldn't require the expense of two uniformed police officers spending time to deal with an unruly kid.

Don't those police officers have some real crime to deal with? If they don't why are we paying them?


Real criminal are dangerous and cops are scaredy-cats. They handcuff a 8 year old over arresting a meth head any day of the week.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cops out of schools.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"according to the police report when police approached the boy's hands where clinched and he appeared to be ready to fight"

What kind of brainwashing do they do at the academy to make cops so fearful of literally everything? Wasn't there a story a few years ago about a cop that shot a Chihuahua because it was "COMING RIGHT AT HIM!"

JFC, the training must cause them all to have PTSD before they even hit the streets.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I can't take any more of this today, I'm sorry. COVID-19, cops shooting folks over traffic citations, now cops booking 8-year-old kids for felonies...

Stupidity & authoritarianism have been welded together into something that should not be.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mock26: Yeah, f*ck those cops on this one, but f*ck whoever it was who called the cops on a 8-year old child punching a teacher! Do not get me wrong, I think it is wrong that the kid punched a teacher but come on, he is 8 years old! And, Yeah, I get it, he has special needs, but surely there has to be a better way of dealing with this than calling the police, right? Please tell me there is a better way.

And I get it, the teacher might not be qualified to deal with this situation, and I am not explicitly blaming the teacher. But someone took stock of this situation and called the police (or alerted the school security officer). That is the person I am blaming.


My mom and my sister are both special education teachers. My mom is now retired, but she managed to not call the police on any of her students. My sister has been on the job for years, and she's also managed to not call the police on any of her students.

They both tell me the parents are the biggest problems they deal with, and they love all the kids. My mom taught at a school with lots of kids from very affluent families, and they were forever giving her grief and threatening to sick lawyers on people. She says the biggest problem they tend to have is that they never quite understand what it means that their child is disabled, and seem to think that their child with severe mental disabilities will be cured with enough teaching - even though the truth is their child will never be able to read/write/math like a non-disabled child. But these are folks used to getting their way, and will try and bully physical reality even though it makes no sense.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
12 million plus people ended up dead from "standard procedures" back in the 1930s and 1940s.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
what is the proper solution to a child who is being violent?
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You know back in the day they'd make us write on the blackboard or just send us to the Principal's office. Might even get a spanking.

/grade school Principal meant business
//extra thick paddle with air holes drilled into it
///she was extremely fair and reasonable too and capable of exercising good judgment which impressed me a lot more than zero tolerance policies
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When you're a hammerhead, everything looks like a nail
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mock26: Yeah, f*ck those cops on this one, but f*ck whoever it was who called the cops on a 8-year old child punching a teacher! Do not get me wrong, I think it is wrong that the kid punched a teacher but come on, he is 8 years old! And, Yeah, I get it, he has special needs, but surely there has to be a better way of dealing with this than calling the police, right? Please tell me there is a better way.


I have a friend who teaches teenage special needs kids. She's been punched. She's been bitten hard enough to need stitches. Never has the cops been called. If you deal with special needs kids, you better have a system for dealing with this.

And I get it, the teacher might not be qualified to deal with this situation, and I am not explicitly blaming the teacher. But someone took stock of this situation and called the police (or alerted the school security officer). That is the person I am blaming.

Something is seriously wrong about the whole scenario. Unless that kid was completely out of control and posed a danger to himself or people around him, cops shouldn't be a part of the mix.
 
donutsauce [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bentheguard: Who decided to press charges?  The teacher?  The principal?  Other administrative staff?


Only the state can press charges.  Police arrest on probable cause, people can agree to cooperate with the state's charges.

Not sure if I'm being pedantic or informative here...
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

asciibaron: what is the proper solution to a child who is being violent?


A punching bag in the gym. Let 'em burn off some of that anger. Then talk to them about why they're so angry and listen to the answers?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Cops bark orders at children with developmental disabilities without having a clue that the child is so emotionally flooded and panicked he literally can't take in what he's being told.  Calling the cops in this situation is exactly the opposite of what is needed.  I pretty much expect a cop to act like a dumbass in this situation, but the asshole who called them should be barred from ever working in education.
 
