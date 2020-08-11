 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Seattle Police Chief to resign
    Followup, Police  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's probably best

/I'll see myself out
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Way to go, Seattle.

*Eye Roll*
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First African-American woman to hold that post and she's forced out by liberal white Seattle.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: First African-American woman to hold that post and she's forced out by liberal white Seattle.


She could have tried NOT tear-gassing and pepper-spraying protestors, reporters, and children.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If cop retirement works the same there as it does here, I can certainly understand why she retired. Here in Pa, cop retirement is based on your last 2 years pay. If they were cutting her pay, they were cutting her retirement too.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: PapermonkeyExpress: First African-American woman to hold that post and she's forced out by liberal white Seattle.

She could have tried NOT tear-gassing and pepper-spraying protestors, reporters, and children.


Give her a break, she is just trying to fit in withe rest of the country's police force.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: PapermonkeyExpress: First African-American woman to hold that post and she's forced out by liberal white Seattle.

She could have tried NOT tear-gassing and pepper-spraying protestors, reporters, and children.


Maybe people are mad because despite being a women of color she spent her days defending the worst people in her department. I dunno.

ACAB
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: PapermonkeyExpress: First African-American woman to hold that post and she's forced out by liberal white Seattle.

She could have tried NOT tear-gassing and pepper-spraying protestors, reporters, and children.


Why do republicans think these are "gotcha" points? I swear if a transgender person was convicted for murder and a liberal said "good" republicans would say "Oh, transgender people can do bad stuff now?"
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the word for a female bastard?
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't say that I blame her for getting out of Dodge while she still can.  The politicians are on the side of the rioters and criminals, and the prosecutors won't bother to charge people who get arrested.  On top of that, troublemakers have been coming to her house, and the city council slashed her pay.  Why bother at all?

Just leave and let Seattle fall into ruin.  That's what they want, so let them have it.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: PapermonkeyExpress: First African-American woman to hold that post and she's forced out by liberal white Seattle.

She could have tried NOT tear-gassing and pepper-spraying protestors, reporters, and children.


Yup, just a bunch of widows and orphans were minding their own business when "WHAM" .....tear gassed.

You know they just don't go lobbing that stuff around for the hell of it, right?  Specific legal conditions must be met before tear gas and impact munitions can be used.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: First African-American woman to hold that post and she's forced out by liberal white Seattle.


Better than that. With the budget cuts a lot of police will be eliminated. The ones with the most seniority get to stay. So the council has also managed to eliminate the majority of POC and LGBT cops. All that's going to be left are the old white jackbooted thugs.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Mad_Radhu: PapermonkeyExpress: First African-American woman to hold that post and she's forced out by liberal white Seattle.

She could have tried NOT tear-gassing and pepper-spraying protestors, reporters, and children.

Yup, just a bunch of widows and orphans were minding their own business when "WHAM" .....tear gassed.

You know they just don't go lobbing that stuff around for the hell of it, right?  Specific legal conditions must be met before tear gas and impact munitions can be used.


But... they do. They do lob tear gas indiscriminately.

That's one of the reasons folks are protesting.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her first act as a civilian was to take a big dump on a the sidewalk, something she had seen done a million times but was never able to join in.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nelsonhaha.jpg
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know you shoot tear gas, pepper balls, lay the beat-down on a few protesters, club a few baby seals, and everyone starts getting miffed.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: PapermonkeyExpress: First African-American woman to hold that post and she's forced out by liberal white Seattle.

She could have tried NOT tear-gassing and pepper-spraying protestors, reporters, and children.


"Protestors" lol
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noah_Tall: So the council has also managed to eliminate the majority of POC and LGBT cops. All that's going to be left are the old white jackbooted thugs.


When a jackbooted thug is beating me, my first concern is whether xhe is a Person of Color or a white man who doesn't even take it in the ass. The latter would be problematic.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whelp, didn't take long for the invasion to begin. Might as well dust these off.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: First African-American woman to hold that post and she's forced out by liberal white Seattle.


She was also upset over the cuts made to her department's budget.

And by 'cuts' we mean $4 million worth.

Her department's budget is $400 million dollars. She's upset over a 1% cut to her budget. 1%. I'm pretty sure Seattle PD spent more than $4 million on the endless barrage of teargas, pepper spray, concussion grenades, and blinding protestors; members of the media; and people providing basic medical care to the injured with 'LTL' rounds this year ALONE.

ACAB.
 
jimmydageek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: I can't say that I blame her for getting out of Dodge while she still can.  The politicians are on the side of the rioters and criminals, and the prosecutors won't bother to charge people who get arrested.  On top of that, troublemakers have been coming to her house, and the city council slashed her pay.  Why bother at all?

Just leave and let Seattle fall into ruin.  That's what they want, so let them have it.


If the prosecutors would charge criminals in uniform for assault and murder this all would go away. So it just depends which criminals you want them to be on the side of.

I'm not surprised a cop who rose through the ranks over 25+ years is down with their brutalizing 7 year old kids with mace, but I'm not pleased with it.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RainDawg: What's the word for a female bastard?


Bastarde
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish they would eliminate age based on history of violence used and not seniority. Seems like a farked up way to reduce the force by keeping on all the old law "bending" assholes
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Mad_Radhu: PapermonkeyExpress: First African-American woman to hold that post and she's forced out by liberal white Seattle.

She could have tried NOT tear-gassing and pepper-spraying protestors, reporters, and children.

Yup, just a bunch of widows and orphans were minding their own business when "WHAM" .....tear gassed.

You know they just don't go lobbing that stuff around for the hell of it, right?  Specific legal conditions must be met before tear gas and impact munitions can be used.


And if we've learned anything since the invention of the camera phone and livestreaming, it's that law enforcement officers always follow all legal conditions before using force. Anyways, I was just popping in from the best timeline, how's everything going over here in the darkest?
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: I can't say that I blame her for getting out of Dodge while she still can.  The politicians are on the side of the rioters and criminals, and the prosecutors won't bother to charge people who get arrested.  On top of that, troublemakers have been coming to her house, and the city council slashed her pay.  Why bother at all?

Just leave and let Seattle fall into ruin.  That's what they want, so let them have it.


Lolol.

You do understand the disconnect between your premises and your conclusion, yes?

That was so abrupt I can only assume it was intentional humor.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Mad_Radhu: PapermonkeyExpress: First African-American woman to hold that post and she's forced out by liberal white Seattle.

She could have tried NOT tear-gassing and pepper-spraying protestors, reporters, and children.

Yup, just a bunch of widows and orphans were minding their own business when "WHAM" .....tear gassed.

You know they just don't go lobbing that stuff around for the hell of it, right?  Specific legal conditions must be met before tear gas and impact munitions can be used.


Like the legal condition of police no longer being legally allowed to use it and still using it?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: Mad_Radhu: PapermonkeyExpress: First African-American woman to hold that post and she's forced out by liberal white Seattle.

She could have tried NOT tear-gassing and pepper-spraying protestors, reporters, and children.

"Protestors" lol


Were you there? I was. The rioters and looters were not the ones protesting. The rioters and looters were using peaceful protest as a cover for their criminal bullshiat.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheEdibleSnuggie: PapermonkeyExpress: First African-American woman to hold that post and she's forced out by liberal white Seattle.

She was also upset over the cuts made to her department's budget.

And by 'cuts' we mean $4 million worth.

Her department's budget is $400 million dollars. She's upset over a 1% cut to her budget. 1%. I'm pretty sure Seattle PD spent more than $4 million on the endless barrage of teargas, pepper spray, concussion grenades, and blinding protestors; members of the media; and people providing basic medical care to the injured with 'LTL' rounds this year ALONE.

ACAB.


FTFA: She voiced her resistance to the City Council's plan to slash the department's budget by 50%,
 
Rucker10
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: I can't say that I blame her for getting out of Dodge while she still can.  The politicians are on the side of the rioters and criminals, and the prosecutors won't bother to charge people who get arrested.  On top of that, troublemakers have been coming to her house, and the city council slashed her pay.  Why bother at all?

Just leave and let Seattle fall into ruin.  That's what they want, so let them have it.


Conservatives running their collective pie holes about places like Seattle, Portland, and California being shiatholes are so ignorant it hurts. You know the West coast could buy and sell every conservative stronghold in the country right? I really do think it's unfortunate we couldn't just drop all your non-contributing asses into the ocean. Oh no what would we do without all the systematic racism and corn subsidies.
 
Nylter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

RainDawg: What's the word for a female bastard?


Bastard.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: You know you shoot tear gas, pepper balls, lay the beat-down on a few protesters, club a few baby seals, and everyone starts getting miffed.


And do they call me "Best the Police Chief?" Nay, they call me "Best the Mom Gasser!"
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Juiced-in police chief mad they docked her $285k per year salary so she quits lol.

The juiced-in mayor was endorsed by the ousted pedophile mayor and people still voted her in.

Seattle is very swampy.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: PapermonkeyExpress: First African-American woman to hold that post and she's forced out by liberal white Seattle.

Better than that. With the budget cuts a lot of police will be eliminated. The ones with the most seniority get to stay. So the council has also managed to eliminate the majority of POC and LGBT cops. All that's going to be left are the old white jackbooted thugs.


do you have specific details on the demographics of the Seattle police department that shows race, gender, age, and years of service?  i would like to see this document you've based your comment on.
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

blondambition: thegreatmurgatroid: Mad_Radhu: PapermonkeyExpress: First African-American woman to hold that post and she's forced out by liberal white Seattle.

She could have tried NOT tear-gassing and pepper-spraying protestors, reporters, and children.

"Protestors" lol

Were you there? I was. The rioters and looters were not the ones protesting. The rioters and looters were using peaceful protest as a cover for their criminal bullshiat.


So you're arguing that the group of protesters shouldn't all be judged by the actions of a few of their worst members.  I'm sure you apply that reasoning very consistently.

Anyway, this gentrification whole urban renewal thing was fun while it lasted.  Back to suburban sprawl.
 
Froman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
She was as much a fascist defender of the abusive police state as anyone. When Joe Rogan(I know, I know) interviewed Baltimore cop Michael Wood, one of the things that he brought up was how black cops are often worse, as if they have to prove to their white colleagues that they aren't soft.

Nothing makes sense in this world. You have Jews working for Nazis nowadays.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TheEdibleSnuggie: PapermonkeyExpress: First African-American woman to hold that post and she's forced out by liberal white Seattle.

She was also upset over the cuts made to her department's budget.

And by 'cuts' we mean $4 million worth.

Her department's budget is $400 million dollars. She's upset over a 1% cut to her budget. 1%. I'm pretty sure Seattle PD spent more than $4 million on the endless barrage of teargas, pepper spray, concussion grenades, and blinding protestors; members of the media; and people providing basic medical care to the injured with 'LTL' rounds this year ALONE.

ACAB.


WA cops are still mad they aren't profiting by seizing property from pot dealers.
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: PapermonkeyExpress: First African-American woman to hold that post and she's forced out by liberal white Seattle.

She could have tried NOT tear-gassing and pepper-spraying protestors, reporters, and children.


"Protestors" could have tried not rioting and destroying stuff.
 
FLMountainMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Noah_Tall: PapermonkeyExpress: First African-American woman to hold that post and she's forced out by liberal white Seattle.

Better than that. With the budget cuts a lot of police will be eliminated. The ones with the most seniority get to stay. So the council has also managed to eliminate the majority of POC and LGBT cops. All that's going to be left are the old white jackbooted thugs.

do you have specific details on the demographics of the Seattle police department that shows race, gender, age, and years of service?  i would like to see this document you've based your comment on.


You're going to argue that the long-time police officers are majority POC and LGBT, while the newer cops are majority older white men.

I'm sure you're very committed to rational discourse and critical thinking.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: asciibaron: Noah_Tall: PapermonkeyExpress: First African-American woman to hold that post and she's forced out by liberal white Seattle.

Better than that. With the budget cuts a lot of police will be eliminated. The ones with the most seniority get to stay. So the council has also managed to eliminate the majority of POC and LGBT cops. All that's going to be left are the old white jackbooted thugs.

do you have specific details on the demographics of the Seattle police department that shows race, gender, age, and years of service?  i would like to see this document you've based your comment on.

You're going to argue that the long-time police officers are majority POC and LGBT, while the newer cops are majority older white men.

I'm sure you're very committed to rational discourse and critical thinking.


i'm not arguing anything, ow can i possibly have an informed opinion if i'm not informed?
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rucker10: State_College_Arsonist: I can't say that I blame her for getting out of Dodge while she still can.  The politicians are on the side of the rioters and criminals, and the prosecutors won't bother to charge people who get arrested.  On top of that, troublemakers have been coming to her house, and the city council slashed her pay.  Why bother at all?

Just leave and let Seattle fall into ruin.  That's what they want, so let them have it.

Conservatives running their collective pie holes about places like Seattle, Portland, and California being shiatholes are so ignorant it hurts. You know the West coast could buy and sell every conservative stronghold in the country right? I really do think it's unfortunate we couldn't just drop all your non-contributing asses into the ocean. Oh no what would we do without all the systematic racism and corn subsidies.


Those places are successful in spite of their moron inhabits, not because of them.   They are gorgeous places with amazing natural resources and desirable climates.  The moron inhabitants are doing their best though to destroy them.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: blondambition: thegreatmurgatroid: Mad_Radhu: PapermonkeyExpress: First African-American woman to hold that post and she's forced out by liberal white Seattle.

She could have tried NOT tear-gassing and pepper-spraying protestors, reporters, and children.

"Protestors" lol

Were you there? I was. The rioters and looters were not the ones protesting. The rioters and looters were using peaceful protest as a cover for their criminal bullshiat.

So you're arguing that the group of protesters shouldn't all be judged by the actions of a few of their worst members.  I'm sure you apply that reasoning very consistently.

Anyway, this gentrification whole urban renewal thing was fun while it lasted.  Back to suburban sprawl.


They weren't with them and the protesters were telling them to fark off.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Mad_Radhu: PapermonkeyExpress: First African-American woman to hold that post and she's forced out by liberal white Seattle.

She could have tried NOT tear-gassing and pepper-spraying protestors, reporters, and children.

Why do republicans think these are "gotcha" points? I swear if a transgender person was convicted for murder and a liberal said "good" republicans would say "Oh, transgender people can do bad stuff now?"


WTH are you talking about? You speak like you live a very sheltered life. In these days of 'you do you' everyone is doing whatever the fark they want, and there is a group of assholes fighting for their right to do it. You go food shopping and see people that you used to see only in carnivals and freak shows. I shouldn't assume you live in 'murica, but here it's become Toilet Town.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: blondambition: thegreatmurgatroid: Mad_Radhu: PapermonkeyExpress: First African-American woman to hold that post and she's forced out by liberal white Seattle.

She could have tried NOT tear-gassing and pepper-spraying protestors, reporters, and children.

"Protestors" lol

Were you there? I was. The rioters and looters were not the ones protesting. The rioters and looters were using peaceful protest as a cover for their criminal bullshiat.

So you're arguing that the group of protesters shouldn't all be judged by the actions of a few of their worst members.  I'm sure you apply that reasoning very consistently.

Anyway, this gentrification whole urban renewal thing was fun while it lasted.  Back to suburban sprawl.


The only problem with that is they don't stay in their own self-created filth for long.

They move out looking for other places to "transform".

Evergreen.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: blondambition: thegreatmurgatroid: Mad_Radhu: PapermonkeyExpress: First African-American woman to hold that post and she's forced out by liberal white Seattle.

She could have tried NOT tear-gassing and pepper-spraying protestors, reporters, and children.

"Protestors" lol

Were you there? I was. The rioters and looters were not the ones protesting. The rioters and looters were using peaceful protest as a cover for their criminal bullshiat.

So you're arguing that the group of protesters shouldn't all be judged by the actions of a few of their worst members.  I'm sure you apply that reasoning very consistently.

Anyway, this gentrification whole urban renewal thing was fun while it lasted.  Back to suburban sprawl.


Are you ever on the right side of an issue?
 
Rucker10
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: Rucker10: State_College_Arsonist: I can't say that I blame her for getting out of Dodge while she still can.  The politicians are on the side of the rioters and criminals, and the prosecutors won't bother to charge people who get arrested.  On top of that, troublemakers have been coming to her house, and the city council slashed her pay.  Why bother at all?

Just leave and let Seattle fall into ruin.  That's what they want, so let them have it.

Conservatives running their collective pie holes about places like Seattle, Portland, and California being shiatholes are so ignorant it hurts. You know the West coast could buy and sell every conservative stronghold in the country right? I really do think it's unfortunate we couldn't just drop all your non-contributing asses into the ocean. Oh no what would we do without all the systematic racism and corn subsidies.

Those places are successful in spite of their moron inhabits, not because of them.   They are gorgeous places with amazing natural resources and desirable climates.  The moron inhabitants are doing their best though to destroy them.


So... all the conservative strongholds in the country that are now poor and can only export nothing (on a good day,) are full of intelligent inhabitants who's only crime is that they don't have the same natural abundance as we do on the West Coast?

That seems really weird considering that places like Appalachia are categorically beautiful and still contain no more or less natural resources than presented here in the PNW.

For what it's worth I'll take a city full of employed, educated, succesful "moron's" over whatever you have to offer in bumb fark who cares-ville.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: inglixthemad: You know you shoot tear gas, pepper balls, lay the beat-down on a few protesters, club a few baby seals, and everyone starts getting miffed.

And do they call me "Best the Police Chief?" Nay, they call me "Best the Mom Gasser!"


To be fair, was any of the tear gas fired by federal "officers" that were "protecting" the federal building? I'm not sure myself. Just, she might not have been the sole person ordering the tear gassing of everyone. The blame must be shared, and fire the others as well.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
thegreatmurgatroid:
Those places are successful in spite of their moron inhabits, not because of them.   They are gorgeous places with amazing natural resources and desirable climates.  The moron inhabitants are doing their best though to destroy them.

i was born in Baltimore, grew up just outside of DC, lived in NYC, LA, and San Fran and now live in Philly.  i visited Seattle last August.  i felt unsafe on the street in broad daylight.  i'm used to drug abusers nodding out in public, but Seattle was bizarre.  scores of nodded out junkies laying across the sidewalks in front of million dollar shiat holes.  i've never seen so many million dollar shiat holes and then to have a gauntlet of junkies nodded out, wow.

and it wasn't a certain part of the city, it was everywhere i went.  stayed in Queen Anne, went down along the waterfront, then over to Fremont and Discovery Park area... blew my mind how visible it was and the number of people consumed by heroin.  i felt safer walking in SE DC in 1989 than i did in Seattle in 2019.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

asciibaron: thegreatmurgatroid:
Those places are successful in spite of their moron inhabits, not because of them.   They are gorgeous places with amazing natural resources and desirable climates.  The moron inhabitants are doing their best though to destroy them.

i was born in Baltimore, grew up just outside of DC, lived in NYC, LA, and San Fran and now live in Philly.  i visited Seattle last August.  i felt unsafe on the street in broad daylight.  i'm used to drug abusers nodding out in public, but Seattle was bizarre.  scores of nodded out junkies laying across the sidewalks in front of million dollar shiat holes.  i've never seen so many million dollar shiat holes and then to have a gauntlet of junkies nodded out, wow.

and it wasn't a certain part of the city, it was everywhere i went.  stayed in Queen Anne, went down along the waterfront, then over to Fremont and Discovery Park area... blew my mind how visible it was and the number of people consumed by heroin.  i felt safer walking in SE DC in 1989 than i did in Seattle in 2019.


The city will want you to believe it's all Amazon's fault.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RainDawg: What's the word for a female bastard?


KellyaAnne I think.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
" I accepted her decision with a very heavy heart," Seattly Mayor Jenny Durkan"

I'm sure she did. I can feel the empathy from here.
 
