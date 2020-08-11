 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1864, Confederate general Jubal Early abandoned Winchester, Virginia, which later led to the Shenandoah Valley being taken by Union forces, demonstrating the folly of pulling out Early to avoid problems later   (history.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, American Civil War, Philip Sheridan, Union General Philip Sheridan, Robert E. Lee, Confederate General Jubal Early, General Philip Sheridan, Army of Northern Virginia, Ulysses S. Grant  
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pat Morita approves.

/obscure?
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought River Tam took care of Jubal Early.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"...I am...ready to strike out tomorrow and go to smashing things."  - General Sheridan
 
bughunter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Colonel Angus never had that problem.

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Please dude, the correct term is Israeli-American-bal.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

isamudyson: I thought River Tam took care of Jubal Early.


And this is why I still hang around Fark.

Thank you for participating.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
*Smacks forehead*

THAT'S where I know the name! I heard it in Firefly and it rang a bell.
 
Gratch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Does that seem right to you?
 
g.fro
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"When you get done, I want it so a crow flying over the Shenandoah will have to carry his own rations."

LTG U.S. Grant to MG Philip Sheridan
 
Rucker10
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

g.fro: "When you get done, I want it so a crow flying over the Shenandoah will have to carry his own rations."

LTG U.S. Grant to MG Philip Sheridan


And nothing of value was lost.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Losers gotta be losing.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gratch: Does that seem right to you?


that's a real shiny post you got there!
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

isamudyson: I thought River Tam took care of Jubal Early.


Hard to believe that movie is old enough to warrant the "Old reference but it checks out Sir".

/getting old sucks
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Series.


/like I said about getting old...
 
Muta
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I am willing to wager that Subby had this date flagged on his calendar for at least 3 months so he could make this joke.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

g.fro: "When you get done, I want it so a crow flying over the Shenandoah will have to carry his own rations."

LTG U.S. Grant to MG Philip Sheridan


Hell's fecking bells. That's... that's some hardcore sh*t right there.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Also, "Nominal Penalty for Early Withdrawal"
 
