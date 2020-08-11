 Skip to content
 
(Boston.com)   Tour bus sex with groupies is just part of a rock star's job, but apparently if you're "a rock star in the Catholic liturgical realm" you're not supposed to do that   (boston.com) divider line
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Im shocked, SHOCKED, that a white male, person of faith in a leadership role at a church, would do such a thing.

Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Here's the thing: If you'd just been not religious; you could have done all of that you wanted--and then some--and nobody would care.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Combustion: Here's the thing: If you'd just been not religious; you could have done all of that you wanted--and then some--and nobody would care.


Satan didn't want anything to do with that creep.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Did he lure them in with offers of free avocado toast?
 
