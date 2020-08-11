 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Six prisoners killed in Mogadishu prison shoot-out with guards, raising security concerns and providing the name for Subby's lute-and-drum Johnny Cash cover band   (aljazeera.com) divider line
7
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"All those inmates who were involved in the fighting were killed," he said in a statement.

Well, that sucks. Nevermind.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mogadishu Orchestra was our go-to stoner jazz to listen to in college.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mogadishu? It's usually such a happy place.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
amp.thenational.aeView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, this thread is off to a fine start.

/Welcometofark.jpg
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Subby, you're trying way too hard.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sourballs
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Life could be a dream
Shabab
If I could take you up in paradise up above...
Shabab shabab
 
