(Al Jazeera)   Ghandi's iconic glasses to go up for auction, allowing one lucky bidder to to envision themselves threatening the world with NUCLEAR WEAPONS   (aljazeera.com)
posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2020 at 4:05 PM (40 minutes ago)



Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I sincerely hope that someone wins the bid, puts on the glasses, and then immediately tells everyone in the room that exact thing.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How's this different from this thread in the 'Entertainment' tab?  Mia Khalifa holding Beirut charity auction for glasses from her adult film days.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It would fit this year perfectly if the same person who buys Ghandi's glasses also buys Mia Khalifa's porn glasses.

For the same reason.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I HUNGER.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: How's this different from this thread in the 'Entertainment' tab?  Mia Khalifa holding Beirut charity auction for glasses from her adult film days.


i would assume that Ghandi's glasses were never covered in seamen. you never know though.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ghandi's glasses? But what about Gandhi's glasses?

/it's right there in the headline of TFA, subby
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Xanlexian: How's this different from this thread in the 'Entertainment' tab?  Mia Khalifa holding Beirut charity auction for glasses from her adult film days.

i would assume that Ghandi's glasses were never covered in seamen. you never know though.


Seamen?
Seamen semen?

Navy Gravy?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

PirateKing: I HUNGER.

[Fark user image image 759x422]


Run coward!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When she was only ten months old, I caught my daughter chewing on Hind Swaraj. I grabbed it out of her mouth without any trouble; it was like stealing Gandhi from a baby.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"has smashed expectations with online bidding already up to 50,000 pounds (more than $65,000) "

You can buy a real nice steak dinner with that amount of cash.
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cagey B: I sincerely hope that someone wins the bid, puts on the glasses, and then immediately tells everyone in the room that exact thing.


Did you know that before he became known as a peacenik, Gandhi promoted - even beseeched - Indians to join the British military to fight in WWI ?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

maxis_mydog: "has smashed expectations with online bidding already up to 50,000 pounds (more than $65,000) "

You can buy a real nice steak dinner with that amount of cash.


or some small weapons of mass destruction *and* a nice steak dinner.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You can get his rice for two bucks a pound.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Oh.  I thought you said "Dondi".


/ standard response whenever someone mentions Gandhi
 
jmayson
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's "Gandhi".
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
HOW F**KING DIFFICULT IS IT TO SPELL 'GANDHI' CORRECTLY???
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jmayson: It's "Gandhi".


If you care enough, you can click "Report this link to admins" and suggest they change the spelling in the headline.  I would but I prefer to let Subby to express their true self without the aid of editors.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SansNeural: jmayson: It's "Gandhi".

If you care enough, you can click "Report this link to admins" and suggest they change the spelling in the headline.  I would but I prefer to let Subby to express their true self without the aid of editors.


Yeah, I say leave it as it is so that everyone gets a chance to properly mock and shame subby.  It can always be changed later.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: HOW F**KING DIFFICULT IS IT TO SPELL 'GANDHI' CORRECTLY???


If you care enough, you can click "Report this link to admins" and suggest they change OUT SUBBY in the headline.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'd sure look dandy, with glasses by Ghandi.
 
