(Al Jazeera)   Iran sentences two men to ten years in jail for spying on "nuclear, missile, nanotechnology, or medical fields," apparently unaware that the rest of the world has advanced beyond the agrarian phase of nuclear missile production   (aljazeera.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
TEN YEARS?!!?!?

Proper little jailer's pet, isn't he? He must have slipped the jailer a few shekels, eh? They must think the sun shines out o' his arse. They must think he's Lord God Allah. Oh, he'll probably get away with crucifixion.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is one of those "it's not actually that funny, why am Iaughing so hard" headlines
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Iranian authorities mistook some old Wile E. Coyote cartoons for covert footage of their ballistic missile program.
 
dothemath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Oh, he'll probably get away with crucifixion.


At least it gets you out in the open air.
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"nuclear, missile, nanotechnology, or medical fields,"

Isn't that one of the technical categories they award Oscars for at the smaller ceremony before the big night?
 
