(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   'In the six days that Cherokee County schools have been in session, the north Georgia district has had to direct 826 students to quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19, along with 42 teachers.' Any guess on their mask policy?   (ajc.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear, FEMA.
Send Blankets.

~ Actual Cherokees.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This school alone is on to beat the record of New Zealand's 1,575. So much winning!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I keep thinking, "eh, we'll figure it out sooner or later."  I'm still waiting.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So much winning.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As... You... Wish...

/shameless
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Dear, FEMA.
Send Blankets.

~ Actual Cherokees.


Giving blankets to Indians...(snicker)
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Dear, FEMA.
Send Blankets.

~ Actual Cherokees.


I find it interesting that so many Eastern US regions, cities, counties, etc are named for tribes of human beings that were forcibly evicted, removed or destroyed.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Personal choice
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Any guess on their mask policy?

Suspend any student who dares complain that people aren't wearing masks?
 
kumanoki
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I have to go to an in-classroom orientation today for the Pre-K parents. I'm not excited about it.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Masks are the devil!! Now go die for our favorite President!
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark needs a Georgia tag.
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
meh.
who cares.

We are not exactly losing a bunch of intellectual MVP's.

These dummies are definitely making it tougher for the rest of us but after they and their offspring die we may actually come out of this for the better.
 
OldJames
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hard to blame the South for not wanting to wear masks. Temperatures are often above 80F. I don't go outside if it's above 75.

1 more month to nice weather, and then 10 until it gets too hot again.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: meh.
who cares.

We are not exactly losing a bunch of intellectual MVP's.

These dummies are definitely making it tougher for the rest of us but after they and their offspring die we may actually come out of this for the better.


I did the math. That's a lot of US citizens. Many of whom may not like the current political structures in place. Could be fertile ground for young activists and voters in the future.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OldJames: Hard to blame the South for not wanting to wear masks. Temperatures are often above 80F. I don't go outside if it's above 75.

1 more month to nice weather, and then 10 until it gets too hot again.


Yeah, wearing a mask in 110 degree weather that is mostly dry is hard but doable. Is it harder when humid?
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Time to go to Cherokee County, a highly Republican county, and save the day.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: dothemath: meh.
who cares.

We are not exactly losing a bunch of intellectual MVP's.

These dummies are definitely making it tougher for the rest of us but after they and their offspring die we may actually come out of this for the better.

I did the math. That's a lot of US citizens. Many of whom may not like the current political structures in place. Could be fertile ground for young activists and voters in the future.


It's certainly politically expedient when you're running against incumbents to blame the incumbents for everything, and to deny that you have dragged your feet kicking and screaming every step of the way when the incumbents dealt with the situation.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Fark needs a Georgia tag.


That's just it.  Not wearing masks isn't a Georgia problem.  It's a covidiot problem.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And they won't close until 99% of everyone in the school is sick and takes it home to their families.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: Personal choice


CSB:
I went to high school shortly after Columbine.  We were forced to wear name badges that served as photo ID and were color coded by grade.

They wouldn't let us in the school without them.  There were low-income kids that were expelled because they didn't have their ID, nor the $5 ID replacement fee.

I guess it's fine to infringe on rights in the name of security, but not in the name of health and preventing needless death and suffering.
 
Drubell
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
By the way, for the non-Georgians, this is NOT the county/story with the student who recorded mask activity and got suspended and then un-suspended after sharing her story on CNN and the school for SOME reason wants to switch over to virtual learning
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OldJames: Hard to blame the South for not wanting to wear masks. Temperatures are often above 80F. I don't go outside if it's above 75.

1 more month to nice weather, and then 10 until it gets too hot again.


Fark that noise.  It's been 90+ in southern New England for the past month and I've been wearing a mask all day, everyday, either at work or when I have to interact with others.  Suck up and deal and wear your farking mask.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I live in Cherokee County and I just spoke to someone who's brother, 44 years old, has the virus with fairly severe symptoms (coughing, etc.) and went out last night to eat at a local restaurant without wearing a mask. It's a death wish around here but so is voting for Trump which 90% of the citizens here will do. Other than Publix, I see many folks refusing to wear masks. Most think that the mask makes you sick by wearing it.
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If only there had been a way to see this coming.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OldJames: Hard to blame the South for not wanting to wear masks. Temperatures are often above 80F. I don't go outside if it's above 75.

1 more month to nice weather, and then 10 until it gets too hot again.


It beats spreading the 'rona. It's also most important when indoors and most buildings are air conditioned, so "it's too hot" is a lousy excuse.
 
thebigtymer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When this Cherokee County school board member was asked about the mask policy, he said "Bite me!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OldJames: Hard to blame the South for not wanting to wear masks. Temperatures are often above 80F. I don't go outside if it's above 75.

1 more month to nice weather, and then 10 until it gets too hot again.


This is some kind of joke account, right?
 
flondrix
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The United States of America is too stupid to live.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In before BUT MASKS AREN'T 100% EFFECTIVE THEREFORE
 
TheraTx
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
you do know there is a difference between testing positive and possible exposure?

/wear masks
 
IAtetheChupacabra
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: vudukungfu: Dear, FEMA.
Send Blankets.

~ Actual Cherokees.

I find it interesting that so many Eastern US regions, cities, counties, etc are named for tribes of human beings that were forcibly evicted, removed or destroyed.


Well, most of these places were named BY them, not FOR them (somewhat "anglicized" versions).  I live between the Muckalee and the Kinchafoonee and I hunt over in the Chickasawhatchee...
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

akya: libranoelrose: Personal choice

CSB:
I went to high school shortly after Columbine.  We were forced to wear name badges that served as photo ID and were color coded by grade.

They wouldn't let us in the school without them.  There were low-income kids that were expelled because they didn't have their ID, nor the $5 ID replacement fee.

I guess it's fine to infringe on rights in the name of security, but not in the name of health and preventing needless death and suffering.


Those security measures are necessary to minimize the inevitable casualties required to preserve our sacred Second Amendment Rights, guaranteed by the Constitution.

Mask mandates are a violation of our personal freedoms. If you require free citizens to wear masks at schools, job sites, or stores, it's a slippery slope to tyranny.

A few injured or dead kids is a small price to pay for America's freedom, whether it's bullets or China Flu. The numbers are statistically insignificant, in the large scheme of things. You could say the kids are almost immune.
 
xtalman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: OldJames: Hard to blame the South for not wanting to wear masks. Temperatures are often above 80F. I don't go outside if it's above 75.

1 more month to nice weather, and then 10 until it gets too hot again.

Yeah, wearing a mask in 110 degree weather that is mostly dry is hard but doable. Is it harder when humid?


Yep but doable given the other choice.  Of course a majority of the moron here in fly of the nation don't believe that.
 
GanjSmokr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
At this point, I'm thinking the quicker this goes completely south, the quicker the idiots will come to realize they are wrong (or die) and the quicker we can start getting things actually fixed.

Let the culling continue, but ramp it up.  Tired of this shiat.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

IAtetheChupacabra: Nadie_AZ: vudukungfu: Dear, FEMA.
Send Blankets.

~ Actual Cherokees.

I find it interesting that so many Eastern US regions, cities, counties, etc are named for tribes of human beings that were forcibly evicted, removed or destroyed.

Well, most of these places were named BY them, not FOR them (somewhat "anglicized" versions).  I live between the Muckalee and the Kinchafoonee and I hunt over in the Chickasawhatchee...


I always thought that if they weren't name by them, the people making the maps really liked to be reminded of their victories.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Look subby, I know you think you've made some sort of point. But that fact remains that no one could have foreseen that this would happen.

/OK, maybe it was foreseen just a little
 
EvaDewer
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GanjSmokr: At this point, I'm thinking the quicker this goes completely south, the quicker the idiots will come to realize they are wrong (or die) and the quicker we can start getting things actually fixed.

Let the culling continue, but ramp it up.  Tired of this shiat.


I admire your naivete in thinking there's a point at which we'll "learn" something and change behavior. We know the risks. Our "leaders" don't care, and are willfully ignoring those to lick the orange boot "keep the economy going."
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

