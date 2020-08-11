 Skip to content
(NYPost)   ProTip: If you're going to stream music for your family, make sure it isn't the PornHub channel   (nypost.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brawndo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"not uncle" watches porn with his hot nieces. I think I know what happens next.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
HOT
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Man, this fake video is hilarious.
 
12349876
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There should be a real spotify playlist with cheesy porn music.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Also pro-tip: make sure your phone is not set to automatically connect to the Bluetooth in your wife's car when she pulls into the garage.

Thankfully I've avoided the pron trap, but plenty of times my iTunes or YouTube, etc will kick over.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Somewhat related: YouTube videos of school talent shows where someone on the drums plays the PornHub jingle to the applause of the student body as the faculty try to decide if they should stop them.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bass-heavy bow-chicka-bow-wow gets repetitive really quickly.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ruby Rhod's Evening Show - The Fifth Element (7/8) Movie CLIP (1997) HD
Youtube poxW5pFQVEw
 
jaggspb
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Buttknuckle: HOT


username checks out
 
Pert
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
'"Caught a f-ing belter! Oh my God!" the woman yells on the video, using Scottish slang for an incompetent person. '

Nope. Unless things are different north of the border, a "belter" is just a "really good one" or a "song to sing loudly".

E.g. "I had a belter of a curry, then belted out a couple of belters at the karaoke."
 
cocozilla
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
note...always turn off blutooth when not using...and turn off auto connect to new networks
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: Also pro-tip: make sure your phone is not set to automatically connect to the Bluetooth in your wife's car when she pulls into the garage.

Thankfully I've avoided the pron trap, but plenty of times my iTunes or YouTube, etc will kick over.


When my kid got his latest hearing aids they automatically connected to bluetooth around him.  Luckily it was a news video that alerted me to that function but it freaked him the fark out.

DAD...SOMEONE IS TALKING IN MY EAR!!!!!

I had that fixed STAT!
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Amazon Alexa Gone Wild! (ORIGINAL)
Youtube r5p0gqCIEa8
 
Electrify
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Who here hasn't done this?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pert: '"Caught a f-ing belter! Oh my God!" the woman yells on the video, using Scottish slang for an incompetent person. '

Nope. Unless things are different north of the border, a "belter" is just a "really good one" or a "song to sing loudly".


Or maybe she's on the trail of some OPA terrorists...
 
lectos
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pert: '"Caught a f-ing belter! Oh my God!" the woman yells on the video, using Scottish slang for an incompetent person. '

Nope. Unless things are different north of the border, a "belter" is just a "really good one" or a "song to sing loudly".

E.g. "I had a belter of a curry, then belted out a couple of belters at the karaoke."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I, a fat-fingered tech-disaster olds, believe this actually happened. I'm also web-gullible - and flatulent.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The title should give it away.  Most likely NSFW if the office sings along.


Shut Your Fucking Face Uncle Fucka.
Youtube n5yprTNfN3U
 
Killer Cars
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm no saint, but I never watch porn on my phone. I'm not cluttering such an important, multi-use personal device with adware and god knows what else that tube sites are full of, plus I would imagine on a smaller screen like that there's an increased risk of fat-fingering while scrolling thru or selecting something and accidentally sharing the link to your FB or texting it your grandma.

With any cell phone plan nowadays, you can buy a perfectly suitable tablet for cheap and use that as your designated wank facilitator. Or maybe just an old laptop.
 
