(WDW News Today)   Now, young Skywalker, you will die   (wdwnt.com) divider line
    Walt Disney, Orlando, Florida, Walt Disney World Resort, massive lightning  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid, I had one hit just a little closer than that at a Six Flags amusement park (Astroworld).  There were probably 30-50 early teens waiting for their parents to come pick them up, at night, in the pouring rain.  Astroworld provided a little place for this on the 610 feeder in the Astrodome parking lot.  There was this little 10x15 shack (closed) and everyone was huddled against one side against the sheeting rain.  A single telephone pole was next to the feeder road a little less further away than the strike in the video.  My friend and I were talking to a couple of girls and this bolt of lightning nailed the top of the pole.  I was perfectly facing the pole when it happened and saw the bolt bend twice - it looked like it retracted from the pole and then sparks went 50 feet in the air, showering some of the teens huddled together.  I thought I was going to have the "shadow" of that bolt seared in my vision for life but it only lasted a few hours.  We all came away with ears ringing and ozone in our lungs.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was sitting in my car one day in DC.   It was hot and I had the windows down.    I heard this hiss and had just enough time to turn my head to see what was making it when a bolt hit the traffic light pole right next to my car.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, that line precedes my favorite Star War's scene:

Darth Vader Feels Blue
Youtube 3eZBevXohCI
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That hissing is scary and I've heard it more than once.  The worst was wading 1/2 mile out onto tidal flat in thigh-deep water on the West end of Galveston island.  I was carrying two graphite fishing poles.
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spent a year at a bible college built on the grounds of an old mansion. There was this old clock tower in the middle of the quad.

One morning, I woke up at 3 AM with ny hair standing on end. I went to close my window and then everything went white. The tower had been struck by a bolt from the blue and the thunder shook all the buildings around.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lucas will probably redo it and make the park shoot first.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When my parents moved to Central Florida, they were told that it was only a matter of time that their house would be struck by lightning.  It took about 5 years.  Blew up the cable modem and the sprinkler system.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yep - Florida is the lightning strike capital of the USA.
I have everything hooked up to surge protectors for this reason.
Seen more than one friend lose thousands of dollars in electronics in a few seconds.
Been here ten years and haven't personally been affected, yet.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

***AC/DC music starts***
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I thought I was displeased with Disney's handling of Star Wars.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My kooky scientist friend built this time-machine that required an insane amount of power. We resorted to catching a lightning strike as buying uranium from terrorists turned into a sh*t-show.
 
knight_on_the_rail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta be kidding me!  There was a lightening strike in Florida?  Wowee!!
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the west coast of Florida some years ago, wife and I were living on a 38' sailboat.  Two slips over, there was a 45' boat with a proportionally taller mast.  One summer afternoon, the normal coastal thunderstorms came rolling in and we didn't think much of it until we heard in nanoseconds, a hiss, then a boom, and a white flash lit up the marina.  Next day we found the bigger boat had taken a strike to the top of the mast.  It fried all his electronics and blew the knobs off his VHF radio.

Just another day in Florida.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if Palpatine referred to Darth Vader as Old Skywalker.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

The ladies love it.
 
neon9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Seems like we've had stronger storms than normal these past 3 or 4 days. Just nonstop thunder at times.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Charred Mackerel Recipe


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no, it was a lightning strike.
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I was in the stands at this Buccaneers game when this happened. Scared the absolute shiat out me and everybody else. One of the loudest things I've ever heard. It happened during halftime, so there was a marching band on the field at the time, and they all just noped out of there right after this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I don't remember a hiss.  But it was raining REALLY hard and we were standing in a foot of water.  It struck about 15 feet away, and really zapped us good.  I would guess as much as 60mA, even at that distance.  There was a heating effect, and full-body spasm, and so on.  I swear I don't remember a hiss, though.  Would heavy rain on water make enough noise to cover it up, so we only got the booms?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Yes, everyone there is white now..
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

si-si-si-si-si-si-siXTY-SIX fish

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Working in Tampa for 10 years I saw plenty of lightning strikes. The thing I didn't realize was that there was color to lightning bolts. I've seen pale pink, blue and green strikes.
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
🎵 God hates America 🎶
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Yeah, those DirectTV dishes are just a big fat target to invite a huge surge into your home and destroy your TV and everything else connected to it.  I had lightning hit the rain sensor for my sprinkler system once.  It sent a surge into my garage that blew up my sprinkler systems control unit.  Luckily that was it.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It was Yoda.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chimpy McSquirrel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Get a whole house surge protector.
And still plug everything into a surge protector.
 
