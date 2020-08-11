 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sky.com)   Great, now coronavirus is killing sex   (news.sky.com) divider line
24
    More: Strange, Human sexual behavior, AIDS, Sexual intercourse, sexual health charity, Oral sex, face mask, Human sexuality, Dr Michael Brady  
•       •       •

435 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2020 at 10:20 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has no bearing on Farkers.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People having sex with anyone outside their household should wear a face mask and avoid kissing during intercourse to prevent getting coronavirus, a charity has warned.

Face mask porn inbound in 5 . . . 4 . . . 3 . .
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A variation on the ol' paper bag method.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That would require finding a partner to have the sex.

So I'm pretty safe.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Naido: People having sex with anyone outside their household should wear a face mask and avoid kissing during intercourse to prevent getting coronavirus, a charity has warned.

Face mask porn inbound in 5 . . . 4 . . . 3 . .


That's been a thing on the tube sites since March or April.
 
mmojo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I just got invited to a sex party in a public park. Weird times.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Naido: People having sex with anyone outside their household should wear a face mask and avoid kissing during intercourse to prevent getting coronavirus, a charity has warned.

Face mask porn inbound in 5 . . . 4 . . . 3 . .


99.9% sure it's already a thing.
 
sheilanagig
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
On the bright side, I've read that men who catch it will never need a vasectomy. Something about micro-clots and delicate structures.
 
evanate
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's my fetish?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Truly the golden age for butterfaces and butthisfaces.
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Naido: People having sex with anyone outside their household should wear a face mask and avoid kissing during intercourse to prevent getting coronavirus, a charity has warned.


Haven't furries been doing this anyway?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kendelrio: Naido: People having sex with anyone outside their household should wear a face mask and avoid kissing during intercourse to prevent getting coronavirus, a charity has warned.

Haven't furries been doing this anyway?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I thought we were supposed to use glory holes.

/or go all british
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
WELCOME TO FARK
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: This has no bearing on Farkers.


You can't kill that which is dead.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Saw this on Facebook and makes me wonder....

scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


We didn't shut down everything back then.
 
Schroedinger's Glory Hole
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't kiss a hooker on the mouth!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Naido: People having sex with anyone outside their household should wear a face mask and avoid kissing during intercourse to prevent getting coronavirus, a charity has warned.

Face mask porn inbound in 5 . . . 4 . . . 3 . .

99.9% sure it's already a thing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The greatest impediment to my sex life at the moment is screen glare.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Glory holes are the answer.

I'm doing my part by bringing a drill and hole saw to Banff this up coming weekend.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
For the safety of your offspring, don't have any for a while.   Raincoat FTW.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Great.  I suppose the fake rulers are out, too.   Six feet, 1.5 meter, it used to be understood.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Huh. I haven't noticed any difference.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.